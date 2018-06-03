Signs appeared in front of the Beaver County Courthouse on Friday, seeking justice for murder victim Rachael DelTondo and expressing support for President Donald Trump. The signs were removed by county officials, who say they violated ordinances and policies regulating the use of county property for protests.

“Make Beaver Co. Great Again,” read one sign. “Drain The Swamp! #Honk For Justice. Grand Jury Action!! #For Rachael,” read another. The signs also promoted the 2020 reelection of President Donald Trump.

A bouquet of white flowers was placed in front of the signs. It is unclear who was responsible for the display.

“The County late Friday afternoon became aware of political signs erected in front of the courthouse,” Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles told the Beaver Countian. “The signs were taken down by the sheriff’s department and brought to the law department for safe keeping. At this time the law department is currently looking into the matter.”

County officials told the Beaver Countian that protesters may generally hold signs in front of the courthouse but those signs can not be left unattended. Officials encourage those in the public who wish to conduct demonstrations on county property to first contact the County Solicitor’s Office for more information on how to proceed.