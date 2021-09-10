Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing Her Kids

Prosecutors have announced they will be seeking the death penalty against an Ambridge mother accused of killing her two children by shooting them in the head. Krisinda Ann Bright, age 48, is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bail on two counts of felony criminal homicide for the February 22 shooting of Jeffrey “JJ” Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier told BeaverCountian.com he made the decision to seek the death penalty against Bright after meeting with an advisory panel that has been in place under several administrations.