Monaca’s mayor is recovering from a beating he took after trying to break up a domestic dispute outside a bar early Sunday morning.
Mayor Simon Short suffered facial injuries and was “bleeding profusely,” according to the police report of the incident, which occurred at about 2:23 a.m. outside the Sons of Italy club on Pacific Avenue.
The Monaca police report did not name Short. When reached Monday, Monaca Police Chief David Piuri refused comment on any further details. Short also didn’t want to comment on the incident, but said he is fine.
Police wrote that Daniel Hall, 22, of Bechtel St., Monaca, and his wife were involved in an altercation. Short attempted to verbally break it up and Hall punched him repeatedly in the face and threw him to the ground before driving away, police wrote.
Police stopped Hall not far from his home and found his white T-shirt neck and arms were “covered in blood.” A test revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.
Hall is free on $10,000 bond on charges of drunken driving and two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
Police said Hall became irate during the arrest and began punching his own vehicle.
That looks like a stand up mayor!! Hanging at the sh%t hole SOI at 2:30am! This county needs to stop breeding completely!
Why was his name not on police report? Sounds alot like Aliquippa to me.
Sorry, if you wear a fedora, you should be nurtured.
“Nurtured”
This guy throwing rocks
Anywhere in Monaca is a Sh%t hole. At 230am or not. So what’s the difference ? This guy that hit the mayor sounds like a real loose cannon no matter what situation he’s in. He’s totally at fault by the gist of this story. Attacking someone like that is completely out of bounds.
How about instead of bashing the town of Monaca or discussing why the mayor was there at that hour, let’s acknowledge that a person was kind enough to step in and stop an obvious drunk lunatic from beating up his wife. In today’s society, I think that’s pretty commendable for a person to help out instead of look the other way or video it and put it on social media!!!
Another wannabe from the Monaquippa school of thuggery and MPI lieutenants. No brains from inbreeding, West Virginians will soon be making fun of Beaver County. Poetic justice for inbred mongrels.
What is wrong with you people. First if all leave Aliquippa out of it. This man was just trying to help. I haven’t seen one positive remark. He needs credit for trying to help.
So the man has enough integrity to step in and keep a woman from getting her ass beat, takes a beating himself and you want to mock him for wearing a hat? Question why he was there? Question why he is not in the police report? Put down the town, etc… I used to wonder why this County was so screwed up; I no longer wonder after reading your ”insightful” responses…