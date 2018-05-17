Officers with the Aliquippa Police Department and the Beaver County Detective Bureau were seen leaving with brown bags after their search of an address attributed in a search warrant to Sheldon Jeter Jr. No arrests have been made or suspects named by authorities in the case.
Things are moving fast it seems…whoever did it needs behind bars so the family can have some closure.
well they gave him/them plenty of time to ditch the murder weapon,clothes ect, ect. From sunday nite to thursday……..
And i believe the popo daughter set the whole thing in motion, from leaking the original e-mails to the end result.
These guys know the truth, they just don’t want it to come out……
Finally WTAE named cops daughters. She knew what was gonna happen. IMO
Note that this is all being done with the aplroval of Quip mayor
Oops.. approval
Odd huh since they apparently are cousins
From the start I knew it would come back on this boy. I been reading so much and this is another scapegoat like that cop that got murdered. No way should APD be doing this case. I don’t trust a thing from them after doing research. It was APD that wanted Rachael shushed. I hope her family gets justice and not fake justice.
I wonder who they are going to pin this murder on to clear themselves Aliquippa police shouldn’t be able to do this investigation it should be run by the state police and fbi beaver county is full or corruption especially Aliquippa police
I was wondering the same thing! Why are Aliquippa police still involved! Bring in the FBI!
No one believes this boy shot her! This raid is as fake as their oath!
Hey they have an endless pool of poor black kids to convict imprison and look at us case solved. Worked with Jim Naim success is success. That’s the way the Aliquippa police dept. kill oh and don’t forget the Beaver County Sheriffs Dept.
Might as well let Barney Fife investigate.
Cover up in motion..Need Federal DA and FBI in here now before young man is railroaded.
Is it just me or is anyone else astounded that the Quip PD is even touching this case at all? Conflict out the wazoo! You’d think they would throw this straight to PSP
Looking For A Scapegoat!,
They’re going to throw him in prison for this. Just like they did to Jamie Brown. There has to be a way to stop these guys.
This is exactly what is happening all over again ! My brother 17 years later still in prison for absolutely nothing!! Aliquippa PD been dirty ! Smh rwg Rachel & officer naim🙏🏽
Jon Cochran looking good bro
Looking good at working with murderers