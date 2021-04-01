Saturday, April 3, 2021
Penn State Beaver Leaked Sensitive Student Info To The Entire Campus

Penn State logo

The campus of Penn State Beaver erupted into controversy this week after its administration mistakenly emailed sensitive information about enrollees to the entire student body.

Included in the data are statements from students describing personal hardships they are struggling with.

Administrators have not acknowledged the leak to their student population.

The issue arose when students received an email on Tuesday, March 30, from Chief Academic Officer Carey McDougall, inviting them to apply for summer scholarships.

“Students run into various academic and personal challenges while in college. Sometimes these challenges lead them to get behind in their degree program, which could extend their time to graduation,” McDougall wrote.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

