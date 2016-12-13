Op-Ed: Why I Do Not Support The Ambridge Teachers’ Union Strike

Matt Nelko is a graduate of the Ambridge Area School District currently residing in New York City. He is a Daytime Emmy Award winner for his work as a writer on ABC’s Good Morning America — he has also written for ABC’s World News with Diane Sawyer, the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, and the CBS News with Katie Couric. Nelko has been heard worldwide as a news anchor on Air America and Sirius Satellite Radio.
Matt Nelko has submitted the following op-ed to the Beaver Countian for publication with his personal perspective on the Ambridge Area School District teachers’ strike.
I was raised and educated in the Ambridge Area School District. I am currently a resident and property owner in the Borough of Manhattan, New York City, where I have now lived for 22 years.
Please allow me to offer a bit of perspective in addressing the Ambridge Area teachers’ strike.
First of all, I have only the highest regard for teachers, and the deepest dedication to the cause of organized labor. I myself am a member of three labor unions: AFTRA (American Federation of Radio and Television Artists), IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), and the WGA (Writers Guild of America), for which I’m serving my tenth year on the board of directors. I was a delegate to the national AFL-CIO convention in Los Angeles back in the ‘90s, as well as a delegate to the New York Central Labor Board.
Now that I’ve illustrated my “union cred”, allow me to explain why I cannot support this teachers’ strike.
I pay Sewickley Heights-sized property taxes on a 1-bedroom apartment in a city where the average public school teacher makes only about $8,000/year more than the average Ambridge Area school teacher ($69,000/year), and whose daily work environment requires regular self-defense training and the constant presence of NYPD officers. In the meantime, teachers in Ambridge average $61,000+/year in an environment that in comparison looks and feels like The Dalton School.
Scaled to the cost of living in New York City, if an Ambridge school teacher was paid like a New York City school teacher, he or she would be trying to make ends meet on about $30,000/year. Let that sink in for a moment, and then consider how princely living on $61,000+/year in Ambridge really is in comparison.
Now, I can already anticipate the counter to my argument here: apples versus oranges. Ambridge teachers prefer instead to compare themselves to other teachers in the region (of course, not to the lower-paid Beaver County teachers, but to those in ALLEGHENY County). Fair enough. Let’s do that. Are they doing the same job? Most likely, yes. Is the job in any way “harder” than their counterparts in North Allegheny or Pine Richland? I might actually argue that the job of the teacher in Ambridge IS, in fact, harder, given the relative ease with which one instructs a well-fed, well-rested, well-adjusted, motivated student body whose educations are reinforced at home, compared to a not-so-economically-fortunate student base in Ambridge.
But here’s the rub: the respective EMPLOYERS do not share the same resources (tax bases).
Here’s an illustration from within my own (unionized) industry. Early in my career, back in the ‘90s, I wrote, produced, and anchored the weekend newscasts at WBVP-AM in Beaver Falls. I was paid $7.50/hour. I was the lone person in the newsroom, making police calls, scanning the wires, writing the newscasts, conducting my own interviews, cutting my own audio tape, and even running my own board for my 5-minute hourly newscasts. Barely 30 miles away, there was another anchor doing that very same job — at KDKA. Except he also had his own writer and producer. He also had access to FIVE different wire services, three different radio network newsfeeds, his own meteorologist, and his own sports guy. But HE was paid $75/hour. Same job, different station. In fact, he had an even EASIER job than I did, relatively speaking, since he had more resources and four people helping him for the same 5-minute newscasts. So why the vast pay disparity? Because the owner of WBVP didn’t enjoy a fraction of the revenue that the Westinghouse Broadcasting Corporation did. I couldn’t command $75/hour at WBVP — I couldn’t even command $75 a DAY. The station simply did not make the kind of money that KDKA made, union or not.
This is the same dynamic affecting teachers in neighboring school districts. Until Ambridge teachers start having 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure executive households paying into the district coffers like teachers in North Allegheny, Pine Richland, and Quaker Valley, they cannot reasonably expect the same compensation packages from THEIR tax base — which has a median household income barely in the $40,000/year range. This is not about the “job” you do, compared to the “jobs” other people do; it’s about WHO’S PAYING THE BILL.
It’s simple economics. If you’re stuck with an employer who you believe does not pay you what you feel you are worth, then you need to do what everybody else does: FIND A DIFFERENT EMPLOYER.
Oh yes, before I forget, let’s also talk about health insurance. Let us consider the quaint world of bygone times in which Ambridge teachers still exist, paying only $25 PER MONTH for full family coverage of what’s arguably the Cadillac of health plans. Let’s compare it to Ambridge taxpayers, many of whom are paying THOUSANDS per month for coverage that doesn’t even approach the quality or scope of the teachers’.
I believe strongly in the organized labor movement. I believe that workers have a right to a voice in their workplace, a hand in sharing the fruits of their labor, and the mechanism by which to help tilt the balance of power back in their favor when that balance is too strongly weighted towards the employer. It’s one thing for employees to strike an employer that’s swimming in cash and paying its executives not just lavishly but obscenely. It’s quite another, however, for a group of well-compensated public workers to strike against “employers” — taxpayers — many of whom are struggling mightily, cobbling together part-time jobs, living hand to mouth, who can’t even begin to dream of the financial benefits they themselves are being forced to pay out to their public employees — some of whom are now even losing homes that have been in their families for generations because of these crippling demands for more … more … and still more.
Honestly, teachers, you need to get a clue and start counting your blessings. The “impossible” just happened: Donald Trump won the White House. If you push an overworked, underpaid, and pissed-off tax base too much harder, you just might also get a Scott Walker, as well. And even as a labor leader myself, I can’t say that I would blame them.
Take the day to think about it. And please, get back to work tomorrow.
He hasn’t been here in over 22 years. Why is his opinion still relevant?
You likely have been out of school for years…why is your opinion about teachers relevant ?
the facts are always relevant. the tax base is struggling everywhere in western PA with a few exceptions.
He still knows the valley well. He probably still has relatives who live in Ambridge. What does it matter where he now lives? He’s right on point. It’s a matter of economics. Consider him as an arbitrator. Could you, Jeremiah Schwarz, put things into perspective any better? One can’t get blood from a stone. When you can do this, please let me know because I have plenty of stones where I now live….and it isn’t in Ambridge or Beaver County, for that matter. I’m originally from Ambridge and I can fully understand the taxpayers dilemma. I would be thrilled to death to make $60,000 per year, on average, as well as to have a summer hiatus. Maybe there should be a salary cap after one has worked for so many years so the younger teachers have something to build upon and have something in which to look forward….an incentive to continue to teach in the district. Owners of sports teams do it. Why not somewhere else to follow their lead? If the money isn’t there, it isn’t there! Offer the elder teachers a retirement incentive, therefore, hiring younger teachers to keep the salaries within budget? Have you taken into consideration that there are many elderly in the AAHS district? How can one expect them to pay more in taxes when their social security checks won’t increase but a few dollars next year? Keep things in perspective. I’d love to read your ideas as to how to prevent burdening taxpayers further and keeping the teachers happy at the same time. It doesn’t matter where one lives. It matters how one sees things from outside of the box. Evidently, you are looking at things from inside of the box. It makes a difference if one is buying or selling as to how things are viewed.
He still knows the valley well. He probably still has relatives who live in Ambridge. What does it matter where he now lives? He’s right on point. It’s a matter of economics. Consider him as an arbitrator. Could you, Jeremiah Schwarz, put things into perspective any better? One can’t get blood from a stone. When you can do this, please let me know because I have plenty of stones in my backyard. I would be thrilled to death to make $60,000 per year, on average, as well as to have a summer hiatus. Have you taken into consideration that there are many elderly in the AASD ? How can one expect them to pay more in taxes when their social security checks won’t increase but a few dollars next year? I receive $13,296.00 a year in disability and someone wants to increase my taxes? I know retirees who receive less on social security who have already lost their husband or wife. Their bills remain the same with one less income. Most can’t even afford medicine and have to resort to taking their meds every other day rather than each day as is prescribed.
Maybe there should be a salary cap after one has worked for so many years so the younger teachers have something to build upon and have something in which to look forward….an incentive to continue to teach in the district. Owners of sports teams do it. Why not somewhere else to follow their lead? If the money isn’t there, it isn’t there! Offer the elder teachers a retirement incentive, therefore, hiring younger teachers to keep the salaries within budget? Keep things in perspective. I’d love to read your ideas as to how to prevent burdening taxpayers further and keeping the teachers happy at the same time. It doesn’t matter where one lives. It matters how one sees things from outside the box. Evidently, you are looking at things from inside the box. If I had my way, I would exclude all residents who no longer have children in school from paying School Taxes…PERIOD! I had to learn to live within my means, so, why shouldn’t I expect others to do the same?
Matt knows what he is talking about! I read every single word of his statement and I tried really hard to find an argument in this…..CAN’T!!!! He is right!!! The Ambridge teachers are trying to fight for better wages and are comparing their wages to the more “upscale” communities!!! WELL…. there is no comparison!! Ambridge is NOT Quaker Valley or Sewickley!!!! Ambridge is a town that is built on Steel Mills and the hard working families that are still trying to survive there but can’t because of the crime rate which in turn…..plummeted the property values!! Houses are run down….drugs are sold on every steet…..and cops are in on it! I was born and raised in Beaver Valley and know all too well what is happening there! You couldn’t pay me ONE COOL MILLION to live in Ambridge!!!! I am in Georgia and glad I left that area!!! Matt has it spot on!!!! I will copy/paste what he said:
“This is the same dynamic affecting teachers in neighboring school districts. Until Ambridge teachers start having 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure executive households paying into the district coffers like teachers in North Allegheny, Pine Richland, and Quaker Valley, they cannot reasonably expect the same compensation packages from THEIR tax base — which has a median household income barely in the $40,000/year range. This is not about the “job” you do, compared to the “jobs” other people do; it’s about WHO’S PAYING THE BILL.”
Ambridge is a town that seems to be JUST HAPPY GETTING BY”!!! Most people that I know from there…..have furthered their education….got great jobs and got OUT!!! If you like living in the slums….then keep doing what you are doing!!! Ain’t hurting me!!! But please don’t let me hear you cry because your life sucks and your neighbor just got shot!!! Sorry…..shit or get off the pot!!!
Teachers in Ambridge!!!! YOU WANT BETTER WAGES AND BENEFITS???? THEN MOVE!!!! GO TO A BETTER AREA THAT ACTUALLY GIVES TWO SHITS ABOUT ‘REFUSING TO LIVE IN A HOOD’……Tax payers pay your wages!!!! If you are STILL in a depressed area…..then that is YOUR fault!!!!
My parents are LIFELONG RESIDENTS OF BEAVER COUNTY AND ARE STILL THERE……Sadly they ARE STILL PAYING SCHOOL TAXES AT 90 (DAD) AND 77 (MOM)…..AND FOR WHAT?????
DRUGS, VIOLENCE, NO DESIRE TO MOVE AHEAD, SHOOTINGS EVERY TIME YOU TURN ON THE NEWS!!!!!
In MY worthless, no good for nothing opinion……IF YOU WANT A BETTER LIFE…..MOVE….IF YOU ARE FINE WITH HOW YOU ARE LIVING….STAY THERE…….AND LET AMBRIDGE IMPLODE JUST LIKE ALIQUIPPA DID!!!!
My parents are in a safe part of Beaver County and don’t have to deal with the crime…..SADLY THOUGH…..THEY ARE STILL BEING MADE TO PAY FOR IT!!!
Wow, good job, amazingly well said. I think you hit the nail right on the head there, want more? find a new employer willing to give you more, like everyone else.
Well stated point of view. Couldn’t agree more
Note to Ambridge Teachers: The public does not have your back.
It was quite sickening to read that you pay $25 a month for your health care for a FAMILY. When you also take into consideration that when you retire, you will receive a most generous pension, I find it very hard that you even have the nerve to consider going on strike. Public employees need to get in the real world – which would be the private sector – wherein pensions have long ago ceased and health care contributions are far more than $25 a month for an individual let alone a family. Those two lavish perks alone should be enough to satisfy you, but I also read where your last contract gave you the highest raises in Beaver County and that Ambridge also has the highest millage rate of any school district.
It would be interesting to find out just how many teachers actually live in Ambridge. Rape and pillage are the words that come to my mind when thinking of this strike. After reading the article in the BCT a few days ago, I do not know how AAEA spokesman and high school teacher Chris Konkus could make the statement that the union does not believe its positions are “outlandish.” Mr. Konkus, I believe they are indeed outlandish and I cannot fathom what more you could possibly want.
I sincerely hope the School Board will stand firm in contract negotiations. They need the public’s support!!
The $25 healthcare cost was a school board idea…It was part of a deal that had the teachers take less pay years ago. Now, that is all the School Board wants to talk about….$25/month healthcare. Why aren’t the members of the board talking about how the got suckered into going on a building binge by their Architect, Foreman? Foreman Associates keep advising them to build, build, build…..without paying attention to how it was going to be paid for down the road. That is why Ambridge is paying the high millage….to pay down the debt on their new buildings…..not the teachers!
Sign the petition people! On school district website. Click on facts. Read and sign. Pass it along. They need to know how we tax payers feel. Enough is enough! Share with your friends
Heres a idea, open more charter schools, enough to handle all AASD and shut it down breaking the union
I guess you don’t know that Charter schools pick the cream and reject poor performers so their numbers look good for shareholders. You as a taxpayer are paying taxes not for better schools but for corporate welfare
Proud parent of Baden Academy studentsDec 17, 2016 at 10:49 am
I beg of you to get your facts right. I can speak for Baden Academy, there is no “picking and choosing” of students and most of our teachers have just as high if not higher credentials than other public school teachers. Our teachers also spend countless afterschool hours and much money to support our students. Our teachers stand out in the cold winter months to make sure our students get to their busses and parents safely. Our teachers do ALL of this without the “protection” of a union or guarantee of a job. If OUR teachers don’t perform well, they won’t have a job. THAT is quality education right there. There is no loophole for them to continually be slacking. Don’t even get me started on all the ways our teachers also go above and beyond.
Amen, Linda Solecki! Then when the school bottoms out, no one wants to live there-already an issue in certain areas-, and property value drops and taxes go sky high, then he will be one of the first people singing the blues. “What happened??” Charter schools don’t require teachers to even have teaching credentials. That’s who you want to educate the children in your area, because you want to “break the unions”. Ok, priorities!
credentials are over rated, if you think for one minute a piece of paper saying you went to school to be a teacher means anything, you are sorely mistaken. Being a teacher is so much more than your credentials
Interesting article
Two points:
The healthcare system in this country is broken and this strike is a symptom of that. Unfortunately no one has the motivation to do anything about it.
And two… Fuck this guy… he hasn’t lived here for 22 years… sitting in his Manhattan bubble “paying sewickley heights taxes” (ooh la la), and preaching down to us like he knows what we should be doing. Take your daytime Emmy (whatever that is), shove it up your ass, and tell Diane sawyer your opinion. Maybe she cares.
Oh, and for someone who flaunts their “union cred”, you’ve done a shitty job sticking up for labor. Rather than writing this letter denouncing the teachers and wrongly comparing them to NY public school teachers, you should’ve written your legislator to get something done about rising healthcare…
Another thing… what stats are you using for NY teachers? A quick google search shows you’re low balling big time: http://teachnyc.net/your-career/salary-and-benefits
You truly are a stooge
New YorkerDec 13, 2016 at 11:07 am
Sometimes research requires more than a “quick Google search”.
What that colorful website with the smiling model in the impossibly bright and organized staged classroom does not tell you is that despite that promising carrot at the end of the stick ($119,000/year), the AVERAGE pay for NYC school teachers is $69,000 (according to the New York State Dept. of Education). That’s because the vast majority of teachers in NYC never make it to their 11th year of service; the burnout rate is astronomical. Most teachers in NYC are very young, have 3-7 years of service, and are making on the low end of the scale.
And as for sticking up for labor, I’ve done my share and more over the years by being diplomatic and reasonable. I’ve sat at bargaining tables face-to-face with network executives hammering out national contracts for network television and radio writers that are the envy of the other Hollywood unions.
What does NOT further the cause of organized labor is union members being UNreasonable; unfounded strikes like this one, in which the workers don’t even realize what a cream pie of a deal they already have, only makes it magnitudes more difficult for those union members who really do have legitimate complaints and demands.
Curlistra Moesche VanShempensteinDec 13, 2016 at 12:05 pm
The strike IS unreasonable. In fact, even teachers with a reasonable gripe should not be able to strike during the school year. But that’s not the point… The point is your comparison is garbage. You cannot compare Manhattan (one of the densest and most expensive places to live on the planet) to Ambridge… It’s absolute nonsense! And if you have any “pro-labor” stance, it should be: teachers in Manhattan should get more, NOT teachers in Ambridge should get LESS.
Do you have kids? Do you/would you send them to public school in NY? How about your colleagues int he entertainment industry?
You wrote “the vast majority of teachers in NYC never make it to their 11th year of service; the burnout rate is astronomical. Most teachers in NYC are very young, have 3-7 years of service, and are making on the low end of the scale.” Do you have any source to backup teachers being “burnt out”? Maybe… this is just a thought… it’s not burn out, but they get experience in public schools and move onto more lucrative jobs.. with private schools even. There’s no shortage of those in NYC.
DiamondDiDec 13, 2016 at 6:31 pm
Curlistra Moesche VanShempenstein, evidently, you’re looking at the strike from inside the box, also. After reading your poor choice of profanity to get your point across, I’m hoping you ARE NOT one of our educators. We need people with open minds teaching our children and not someone who has tunnel vision. Are teachers really interested in quality education or are they only thinking about me, me , me? During this strike, I saw a sign on TV held by an educator which stated to keep quality education in the schools. Does that mean if teachers are asked to take a cut in pay or do not get their raise that they will give less into the quality of education for our children? If that’s the case, we don’t need them. Give the job to a young educator who would be thrilled to have the job and will begin to build a rapport with the students from the ground up. Where one lives has nothing to do with being on point and he certainly IS ON POINT! Secondly, wait until you’re on social security. Then I want to listen to you complain about healthcare. Up until a few years ago, I was paying $1200.00 a month for healthcare and that was only for one individual…ME…all because I had a pre-existing condition and I was a group member of the Pittsburgh Area Chamber of Commerce and you want to complain about health insurance? Let me tell you what this group was doing to it’s members.I not only paid a $239 yearly fee, I was charged an additional $20 per month as a billing fee. Then it was changed to $50 a month billing fee. Lastly, this group charged 3% of my premium as a billing fee. When I asked why the billing fee I didn’t get a direct answer. There were other employers who had 20 + employees who were paying the same monthly billing fee and I was the only employee in my company. When it was changed to the 3% billing fee, we all paid accordingly. Don’t talk to me about health insurance. Teachers were paying $25 per month for health insurance and now I’m hearing that they’ve agreed to pay $50 per month. I’ll take that in a heartbeat! I’m now on medicare w/a supplemental insurance and it isn’t all that great either. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth! Get your priorities straight!
I think that every public school teacher in this county should get up in the morning , go into the bathroom, look into the mirror and giggle in disbelief that they have the job they have at the salaries they make with the benefits that they receive while working in Ambridge, Aliquippa, Freedom, Rochester, New Brighton…..
D Allen CampbellDec 13, 2016 at 3:19 pm
Neither does anyone with a critical thinker mentality.
They’ve been the lowest scoring school in the county. You don’t deserve max pay for the shittiest service.
Their tantrum is costing families money. Now someone has to be home with the kids….and during Christmas! Now some people can’t afford gifts. Good job! Taking away even more from those with little to begin with.
MA BarrDec 13, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Critical thinking? Have you stopped to think that maybe the reason students are not performing is the fact that they don’t value education, don’t try, and don’t see education being valued in the home? If the parents don’t value it, the students won’t see the value either. If a student doesn’t value education, they don’t care. How is a teacher to FORCE a student to learn? Some students can’t even be forced to show up. There is a much larger problem here than critical thinking or Ambridge teachers.
RhondaDec 15, 2016 at 12:12 am
MA Barr….. they don’t value education because they are in Ambridge! It is now a “Thug” town!!! Only reason to be there is to make money selling drugs. Nobody has the balls to clean it up because even the crooked cops there are making money from it!!! It has become nearly a ghost town…..just like Aliquippa did!!! The drugs and thugs destroyed Aliquippa and started doing it to Ambridge years ago……
Uncle Wah WahDec 15, 2016 at 6:21 pm
I’ll remember that when I see “Stand and Deliver”, “Mr. Holland’s Opus”, To Sir With Love” … The job of the teacher is more than just putting out material and managing a classroom. You can just punch up a website now and get that. If they aren’t motivating their students, then do we really need them at the rate they are paid?
MA Barr I noticed that D Allen never responded to your comment. Maybe he realized that you were absolutely correct. A parent is a child’s first teacher.
D Allen CampbellDec 14, 2016 at 1:54 am
Maybe he made his point and doesn’t feel like arguing some sort of stereotype of children.
Expats To The RescueDec 13, 2016 at 10:25 am
It’s so bad in Ambridge that John Paul had to import an intelligent person from New York City to talk rationally about how bad it is in Ambridge.
Love it JP keep up the good work and cheers to my new favorite expat Matt Nelko!
Those NYC teachers must be on welfare then. I read that over 60 percent of city residents are on the public dole, welfare, food stamps, rent subsidies, etc. and the city is over a billion dollars in debt. Taxpayers dollars from other states like Pennsylvania are being funneled to NYC via Federal aid.
Tricia Irrgang Fawcett
I read that this morning. He is spot on.
Well said sir.
It seems to me that you could substitute ‘Ambridge Teachers’ in the article above with just about any row office, union, or department associated with county government and the argument would be just as solid.
Hard to believe that anyone could disagree with this gentleman; but what do you expect from the population of Ambridge?
Reminds me of the steel mills. Can’t send the students to Japan though.
What Mr. Nelko has failed to recognize in his logically fallacious condescension is that any person who is able to NEGOTIATE a contract would do so. The teachers’ side of the complete negotation process has not been released because the teachers’ union is operating under the protocol that was agreed to by both parties. Therefore, Mr. Nelko has failed to represent both sides of the argument because he does not have all of the information. He like the rest of the naysayers is focusing on limited information that has been released by the school district–strategically.
While many of the reasons that Mr. Nelko have illustrated are correct he also FAILED miserably to identify the main cause of the over taxation of the residents of the Ambridge Area School District: the complete and utter MISMANAGEMENT of the school district by the BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS. They have continued to conduct and finalize building projects that were WAY out of the budget without regard for the tax base. And, furthermore, Mr. Nelko fails to recognize that the district continues to create unnecessary administrative positions at a hefty price (more than a teacher’s salary) as well.
Let’s look at ALL sides of the story here, Mr. Nelko.
This op-ed highlights something that I have not been able to resolve in my own thinking…
On one hand, I see unions of gov’t employees holding out for impossible benefits that no one in the private sector can get. And as pointed out in the op-ed, it is truly unreasonable to expect benefits magnitudes better than the people paying your salary can afford or even have access to.
On the other hand, someone needs to stand up and say enough to the deterioration of the conditions of your average worker. Its good to see an organized group push to have historically decent benefits continue. However, and again, this is at the expense of others. If this had a chance of moving the private sector in this direction, then it would be a good thing and continue the benefits that unions created historically for us all. I don’t think it will but if more organizations provided these incredible benefits, it could push more qualified people into this direction which could provide a lesson to the private sector.
I still haven’t figured out this one but my knee-jerk reaction is the first view I described.
New YorkerDec 13, 2016 at 11:42 am
You make very good points, Newbie.
And yes, workers DO need to start standing up and demanding more — and ORGANIZING into unions!
But this isn’t the group of workers to do it because the MONEY ISN’T THERE.
Demand more if you’re getting shafted by multi-billion dollar corporations like Microsoft … ExxonMobil … Merck … or Walmart. Those companies are indeed exploiting their workers while their CEOs make obscene eight (and even NINE, if you can believe it) figure compensation packages.
But you cannot reasonably demand more when you’re making $70,000/year, pay virtually nothing for a Cadillac family health plan, and can look forward to retiring for life on 100% of your best three years of salary, and your “management” is the waitress at Sheila’s … the cashier at Aldi’s … or the gas station attendant at Sheetz.
BeaverNewbieDec 13, 2016 at 4:38 pm
No I don’t think the answer is more unions. My view is much more simplistic than that.
I’ve spent my career in union environments as “management” (engineering – non union) and I think the detriment is larger than the benefit. Plus my grandfather was a miner pre-union (think company script, company store and unsafe job assignments if you complained) and helped start a USW local back in the day. He even felt that unions have gone too far in his lifetime. I sat on his front porch many times hearing him talk about these things and his reasoning made sense to me. …and he lived with the reasons why unions became necessary in the first place so his opinion carries some weight. There are very few people left who possess this experience.
Anyway, somehow, some way I am looking for something to trigger a reversal of the trend of the private sector continuing it’s downward spiral with compensation packages. Pair that with the way the gov’t keeps dreaming up new ways to soak the real middle class to re-distribute wealth (like ACA), and it feels like my real compensation keeps going down while I continue to do the “right things” professionally and in my personal life. Then my income just seems to get handed to lucky lottery winners chosen by the gov’t either as gov’t employees or as recipients of redistribution.
I guess, its just nice to see people say “enough” even if it won’t amount to much, except for them. And there lies the paradox.
Very well written.
Very well said!
For those that stand by the fact that the School Boards in the past mismanaged the funds, you also must admit to the reality that the PAST cannot be changed. At this point, only the present and future can be affected. Fiscal irresponsibility of the past can’t be fixed with being irresponsibile in the future. Playing the blame game and expecting that to fix the future is immature and not rational. The Economics of the school district needs to be fixed. Keeping costs under control for the future is a first step. I stand with the efforts of the Board; let’s all hope it makes a difference.
No contract since June, why weren’t they walking the picket line in July, oh that’s right they get summers off
June of 2015. Do the math
So they had two July’s to strike
WELL SAID!!!. UNBIASED AND FACT BASED.
Not all his facts are correct……
Tina, enlighten us, please.
My husband and I both graduated from Ambridge.Our oldest graduated in 2015. We have had good teachers,etc but if we were just starting out,we would not buy in this district.Its taxed out and will continue to rise.They better hope that new families with children move here after all these kids are through and graduated or there will be no AASD.
That ladies and gentleman is how you make sense. Thinking things through and researching it appropriately. This is why he is where he’s at. He’s not afraid to put in the EFFORT and TIME to succeed. Much props to this man for giving us the time of his day to write this article and submit it to the Beaver Countian. Also what praises I just have this person also applies to JP, because without him we’d be all in the blind….. Good read!
George BurdDec 13, 2016 at 6:15 pm
Economy Borough needs to start its own school district
Barb RzzDec 13, 2016 at 11:15 pm
I feel really bad for Economy.My parents are there.Their taxes are triple from when they moved there and continuously rising.Houses up for sale all over Bradford Park,people trying to get out.
Great editorial Matt. Thanks for writing in with your opinion.
The average is 61k? I’m an hour outside of DC and they start at 28k!! I would consider this a blessing in today’s world and economy really. We have paid anywhere from $700-1500 a month for health insurance over the years and some years our total healthcare cost comes in over $20k! BC just raised taxes significantly. The only way out is more taxation and BC isn’t providing anything given their high tax rates. What is the average income overall in BC now? I know it’s hard to make ends meet today but it is hard for everyone and just having a good paying job with near zero costing benefits plus retirement is an all out blessing I would love to have!
That is not the starting salary. That salary probably takes 10-15 years to achieve.
The starting salary is 42000 which is not bad!
Nikki NativeDec 13, 2016 at 10:12 pm
Tracy Weil Burd not at all for your first year out of a 4 year college! BC has a lot of affordable homes as well. Not sure what it’s like currently with the plant coming. But the waiting lists to teach in PA are a mile long!! Why? Because of pay and extraordinary benefits. It’s not an easy job for those that put their heart into by any means! Working in various states/areas in the last 15 years has shown me how good the system is there!
Tracy Weil Burd is that starting because I know teachers that make between $60000-80000 and they only work 9 months
Someone posted the last contract 0 experience, first year starting was 43k I think.
Average in our district is 58,000. Unfortunately the average income in ambridge school district is 40,000.
Tracy Weil Burd that is the average starting salary for BC, and so it should be with a 4 year college degree.
I don’t really have an opinion on whether or not the authors opinion is valid. He has been out of the area for a long time.
That being said, just a couple of facts that some readers may or may not be aware of:
• Striking teachers do not lose any income. Teachers are made whole one way or another. Either they continue to be paid while on strike, or they receive all back pay upon return to the classroom. There is absolutely NO financial risk to them.
• Most unions argue that the premium benefits, such as low cost health care, etc., given to teachers have been in place for a long time. That is true. However, these premium benefits were started in a time when teacher salaries were very low in comparison to most working professionals. In today’s economic climate, with an average salary in the upper $50,000 to low $60,000 range, this argument and/or reasoning is no longer valid.
• Another fallacy that many educators recite is the significance of their academic credentials. Many of backgrounds are impressive but, I do not need a teacher with a Master’s degree in a 3rd grade math class, or 7th grade history class, or whatever. Limit additional pay, if any at all, to those few educators involved with Advanced Placement Classes.
• As far as a negotiations are concerned, please be aware that any cited increase offered by either side is not the entire truth. Ambridge is probably like most school districts in that it also offers teachers a “step raise” or “step increase”. In general, step increases guarantee additional pay based on advanced academic achievement. For example, a teacher with 10 years of experience and a Phd will make more than a teacher with 10 years experience and only a Master’s degree. Another example is that a gym teacher with a Masters degree will make more than a gym teacher with similar experience but who only has a Bachelors’ degree. Again, should you be paying for mostly unneeded academic achievement?
• To make matters worse, some schools also provide tuition assistance for teachers taking advanced classes. Not sure if Ambridge does this, but it is worth looking into. If so, then taxpayers are not only paying for the employees advancement, but guaranteeing future additional increases due to the aforementioned “step raise”.
• Lastly, make sure that the final contract dissuades teachers from taking 3, 4, 5 or more “sick days”, “personal days”, etc. during the end of the extended school year. It is not uncommon for many educators to become ill or have some other malady arise during the end of extended school years that may run into their summer vacation.
Good luck Ambridge!
Mr. Nelko has barely scratched the surface of the problems at Ambridge School District. Although, he did a job considering he is physically far away from Ambridge these days. He failed to mention the Crony hiring practices that have got us to where we are today. 100% of the teachers at Ambridge were hired by school boards over the decades that valued political connections over ability. These teachers could never land a job at NA or Pine-Richland. So instead they will soak the Ambridge taxpayer for everything they can get. Pathetic losers who would be no where without their connections.
I agree totally! I live in Blackhawk district our taxes went up 5 mills which is over the limit! Tom Wolfe approved this! Teachers need to get a real grip! I got a $.38 cent raise over 3 years! Health care costs sky rocketed! Why are they entitled? They have summers off and all holidays! We were told if we didn’t like where we work find a new job! They need to find a new job!
Summers off? You mean when they’re taking classes and going to their second jobs?
If you need a second job on a $70,000/year salary in AMBRIDGE you have some serious cash management problems.
And yes, when they’re taking classes. Just like every other professional has to do to maintain their professional development and certification, only without the luxury of an entire summer off during which to do it.
And deal with kids with behaviors with parents who have even worse behaviors. Then teaching to a test. We underpay and undervalue teachers
Jason Landsbach, no I have many teacher friends who take 3 vacations and are at a country club swimming all summer
Katie Sainovich I work inpatient psych! I deal with worse behaviors and dysfunctional families
Renee Ruckert which districts?
Lol I would love to take 3 vacations and swim all summer long. Oh wait….doesn’t happen.
Jason Landsbach Western Beaver, Blackhawk and 2 live in eastern Ohio!
Jenny Tulls-Giering I know what you teachers do all summer…sitting poolside at the county club with your mimosas in hand 😂😂 How dare these teachers strike and take away 8 hours of childcare a day!!
Hey, I don’t have kids, I live in Blackhawk and I’m pissed that my taxes went up 5 mills to pay the teachers. NO ONE else in any other profession gets your perks!! I personally think your greedy and entitled! Your profession needs some humble pie!
Lady you would get chewed up and spit out in a K-3 classroom. Get a grip and focus on yourself and stop complaining. Everyone goes to work and pays taxes. Get yourself a cup of coffee and have a great day!
My last pay raise was 2007 with not so good health insurance. But I keep on going to work everyday with a smile.
This is a beautifully written piece, and I am proud to claim Matt as a fellow Ambridge graduate, obviously well educated by some amazing Ambridge teachers. However, this Op-Ed is full of wrong information. First, an argument that says other teachers are paid horribly, so Ambridge teachers should be paid equally as bad or not be asking to be paid more is just plain wrong. Second, the employer is in part the local taxpayer, but public funding of education in PA sets up a system that attempts to put all districts on an equal playing field. What do I mean by this? Well, Pine Richland and North Allegheny do get most of their funding resources from the local tax base, while districts like Aliquippa and Ambridge get much more funding from the state. Otherwise, the city of Pittsburgh would not be able to pay their teachers over 100k per year with Matt’s logic. Another point is the teachers are not asking to keep their healthcare costs at $25 per month. They offered to double costs and to make changes that could save an additional 10%. Furthermore, as a person familiar with labor agreements, Matt should know that $25 per month healthcare costs were part of a negotiated package. The Teachers did bargain and take hits in other areas to get their $25 per month healthcare. Remember, the same board that is complaining about these costs were for the most part the ones who agreed to this past agreement. Finally, the board has done nothing up to this point to control costs in the district. They are responsible for attempting to turn the district around. You do not achieve positive change by attacking the very people who provide the service that is the sole purpose of why school districts exist. No, the school board needs to instead focus on turning around the management of the district, which includes high debt, high legal costs, missing taxes, multiple administrative employees being paid simultaneously for working in the same positions, and so much more mismanagement that continues to result in students and the tax revenue associated with those students leaving the district to better-run charter schools (not schools with better teachers). Fix the management problem. Do not take it out on the Teacher’s who have seen their pay frozen multiple years recently, who pay for more and more school supplies that the district refuses to provide, and teachers whose jobs are much harder today because of parents who fail to discipline their children and more government mandates that call for teaching standards like common core that simply do not allow a teacher to be the motivation, inspiration and the mentors that they were and are meant to be. Matt is a brilliant writer, obviously educated by some amazing Ambridge teachers, but he does not know enough about education and this particular bargaining agreement or school district to provide an op-ed piece that should matter in this argument.
I hope everyone reads this. You were spot on.
Anyone at that school teach economics? You might want to talk to them.
You got it right!!!!!
My dear friend Mr. Hoback … thank you for your generous summation of my op-ed. But let me respectfully demur. You may disagree with my argument, but you cannot say it’s “full of wrong information”.
First, I most certainly did not make the argument that because other teachers are paid poorly, so should teachers in Ambridge. I merely pointed out what teachers in New York City are getting paid as a frame of reference, particularly when they’re reportedly asking for MORE.
Second, the fact that Ambridge taxpayers aren’t footing the WHOLE bill for their budget is all the more reason why teachers should NOT be asking for more. Tax money is tax money, regardless of where it comes from. The fact that you have to look outside the district to fund your outsized compensation packages — while asking for even MORE — only underscores the element of greed that’s at play here.
Third, I have no doubt the district has its other budgetary problems, including the financing of those new school buildings that I’ve been on record for years vehemently opposing. But this in no way has any effect on my central thesis that this particular group of high-paid teachers has no business going on strike for even more compensation, when they are already paid in the top 10% of the Ambridge area’s income distribution scale. (Put another way, if North Allegheny teachers enjoyed the 25% premium above THEIR district’s median household income, they’d be getting paid an AVERAGE of $98,000/year. So in other words, Ambridge teachers are already getting paid a hefty premium over North Allegheny teachers in their respective school district.)
I admit that I am not privy to the details of the negotiation. So please enlighten us. What exactly are the teachers’ demands? Because given their current benefits package, MY point is that those demands should be anything but more compensation. Do not try to tug at our heartstrings about “multiple years” of pay freezes (at their current outsized rate of pay) in a district where many workers have seen not only DECADES of no raises, but significant income declines.
It’s true — I have never worked in education. And again, as I have said before many times, I have only the highest respect for teachers. But teachers, please stop embarrassing yourselves when you climb up on your crosses and claim that your jobs are any harder than anyone else’s. It’s particularly absurd when comments like “they’d never last a day in a classroom” fall on the ears of Ambridge taxpayers who are working two and even three jobs … overnight shifts .. in dangerous and highly physically demanding jobs like law enforcement, healthcare, and construction. Two words, teachers: BRING IT.
buzzkillDec 14, 2016 at 6:30 am
Paul Hoback is a disingenuous little shit who fails to mention that his fucking wife is an Ambridge Teacher and Union member.
His household stands to financially gain from this strike and their $ 25 a month healthcare.
Fuck You Paul .
Just plain old Fuck You.
New YorkerDec 14, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Buzzkill, that’s harsh. We all have our beliefs, opinions, and positions. Paul Hoback is a great guy, wonderful father and husband, and committed to his vocation. He’s a good soul.
Greed is never good.. its always about money.. be happy you have jobs. There’s thousands that don’t.. just because your contract is up doesn’t mean you have to have more more more… Pennsylvania should be like Ohio.. you have to vote for any increase in taxes for the schools and teachers..
Another interesting article from someone with absolutely no educational background. His credentials? He belongs to unions.
I am continually amazed by the amount of “experts” of education willing to chime in with what they KNOW. Qualifications? They once went to school. Using that train of thought, I’ve been to the doctor’s office many times. I should be consulting on surgeries and other appointments. That’s how ridiculous this sounds. He lives in New York, and it’s expensive. It’s called a choice, and supply and demand. What does this have to do with how much someone at Ambridge does or doesn’t make? All of the teachers in NYC are not being forced to teach there for that wage. As one lovely commenter suggested, if you don’t like the wages, you can feel free to look for a job elsewhere. So can NYC teachers. Oh wait, maybe not in PA, because PA requires the highest score on the teaching certification exam to be licensed. PA also requires more education. NY? So we pay more for the top of the class. It’s like paying an RN more than a nursing assistant. That’s not unusual. Also, the claim of the luxuriousness of the school atmosphere based on a 22 year-old experience, is WAY off base. Please, come back to BC and sit in a school. Any school. It’s not the same as 1994. BELIEVE ME. The times, they are a changing. The economy is wreck. Education is the last priority. No one supports education or those who try to dispense it. Just look at all of the comments. A person not in the education field took time out of his busy schedule to write an op-Ed piece about how some teachers are paid poorly, so all should be. That’s how much we in the county value education! I also find it hard to believe that $69,000 is the average wage at Ambridge, unless many teachers have more than 15-20 years at their job. I would believe that is the top of the scale, reached after at least 15-20 years of work. For an educated person, who on average has 6-8 years of education, who has to continue to pay for 140 hrs of continuing education every 5 years to keep their certification, and even more to stay current, this is an not unusual pay. For a person required to instruct 25, with 14 individualized educational plans in a room, this is not unusual pay. For a person required to have and meet SLOs, and a yearly project that betters the school community, this is not unusual pay. If this were a doctor, lawyer, etc, no one would think twice. However, since everyone has been to school, they, like Matt, believe they KNOW how things operate and how to do the job of a teacher. Trust me, you don’t. To those of you, I personally challenge Matt, or any critics here to shadow a teacher for a week, or sit down and talk to a teacher about what his/her day entails . I am going to bet that would change most minds.
Jason LandsbachDec 13, 2016 at 11:13 pm
I cannot agree with you enough.
Katie SainovichDec 13, 2016 at 11:25 pm
Thank you and I love you!
Renee RuckertDec 13, 2016 at 11:46 pm
Come work on the psych unit and shadow other people and maybe u won’t cry so much! Wah wah wah
Have you stepped foot in a public school lately? They are the closest place to a psych unit you can work.
RhondaDec 15, 2016 at 12:32 am
Renee Ruckert….. we get that you work in a psych ward……enough already. You have mentioned it before in this post.
Please stop comparing yourself with the teachers in a school district!!! they are not dealing with people that are banging their heads against the wall or scraping bugs off their skin. Not yet anyways.
Your comment on supply and demand would mean we should have less teachers because of declining enrollment.
Thank you for saying something that is so true. Like I’ve said before. It’s easy to hate on teachers and point the finger at them. However, 99% of those people who complaint wouldn’t last 10 minutes in a teachers shoes. Again, thank you for setting the record straight.
MA BarrDec 14, 2016 at 2:07 am
Renee Ruckert I’m assuming you chose your career, just like the teachers at Ambridge did. When you tell people what you do, do they give you respect? People, like you, tell these teachers how great they have it without having a clue. Teachers, including me, wouldn’t dream of assuming they know your job or your stress. Of course you are another “expert” who knows ALL about teaching, because you went to school. Too bad you and others can’t show teachers the same respect. Also, it’s too bad you want to cry about how hard your job is, when you try to hypocritically insult others who take pride in and stand up for their profession. I don’t remember insulting psych ward employees. Maybe your reading skills are are fine-honed as those of your grammar?
New YorkerDec 17, 2016 at 10:26 am
And yet, MA Barr, you DO assume you know “our” jobs and “our” stress — when teachers like you climb up upon your crosses and assert that YOUR jobs are so demanding that no one would “last a single day” in a classroom. And you are apparently willfully obtuse over just how arrogant that attitude is, particularly viewed by people who work in truly physically demanding, dangerous, and/or stressful jobs in which we know ourselves TEACHERS would never last a day. We may not “know” your profession, but here’s what we DO know: you enjoy executive-level pay in a city like Ambridge, without the executive-level job demands: 12-hour workdays AT THE OFFICE, not counting your “grading papers” time at home at night (which execs and other professionals do too — IN ADDITION to their 12-hour workdays, only it’s called “reports”, “presentations”, and “proposals”) … the dreaded “50% travel expected” which always turns into 75% (must be nice to know that your job will NEVER require you to spend a single night away from your families).
And here’s the kicker, which I realize is hitting below the belt, but it’s a stark reality for every OTHER professional pulling down your kind of salaries out in the “real” world of work: ACCOUNTABILITY. Not a single professional that I know — regardless of profession — earning in the top 10% of their respective economic demographics like Ambridge teachers enjoy — can get away with producing the kind of consistent sub-par results that Ambridge teachers have while never having to worry about losing their jobs.
I’m not saying that it’s fair (in fact, I don’t believe it to be so), but in any other industry, executives whose organizations were chronically “failing” the way the Ambridge Area School District has been, they’d be fired without a second thought — and no union to protect them. Sales numbers down? OUT. Didn’t land that account? OUT. Your show’s ratings slipped behind for more than two consecutive quarters? OUT — and good luck landing a position on another show.
We DO show teachers “respect”. But please, teachers, show US the same respect as well — and at least acknowledge you’ve got a much better deal than most.
MA BarrDec 14, 2016 at 2:09 am
Kevin Schlott it was in reference to the housing market and prices in NY. Declining enrollment has been off-set by teachers retiring and not being replaced. Thus, less teachers, and continued classes of 25-30 students to one teacher. Add in 10-15 IEPs and 504s, and no one wins.
Jenny Tulls-GieringDec 14, 2016 at 4:25 am
Thanks you! And until someone actually takes on a teaching job, they can sit their salty ass down somewhere else.
I want to see a teachet merit system. Just because a school is located in a small county, or a poor neighborhood does not mean that it should not score higher than any other.
Reward dedicated teachers and their school will set up students to succeed.
New YorkerDec 17, 2016 at 12:53 pm
Yes and no.
YES — I firmly believe that it’s patently unfair to rate schools based on student performance; there are way too many variables out of the teachers’ control. Educating a child is a TEAM EFFORT that doesn’t begin and end with the school bell; the student needs to have that education, as well as healthy study habits, reinforced at home. He also needs to have his other needs taken care of: proper nutrition, sleep, etc. You can bring in the most mediocre of teachers into a Sewickley Academy and still those highly-driven kids will succeed. On the other hand, you can transplant the entire faculty of MIT into a pubic school in Brownsville, Brooklyn and the needle would barely move.
NO — “Reward” dedicated teachers and their school will set up students to succeed? Does this mean that unless taxpayers cough up extra cash, these existing “dedicated” teachers will start sucking at their jobs? How do you explain the high performance of private and charter schools that “reward” their teachers with significantly less pay?
Let me see if I got all this, paid holidays, sickdays, vacation, (I think bankable from year to year) pension not a 401k, summers off, regular steady work hours, family healthcare for 25 a month, with deductibles half what the average person pays, a climate controlled work area, BUT WAIT THERES MORE $2000 a year tuition reimbursements, now all that and you were offered 20k in raises over five years, and it was undoable. I have 0 sympathy, if the board has any balls they will reduce the offer 10% every day of this strike, and when its gone its done no coming back. I can not believe the gluttony of this union trying to soak every last dime from the tax payers of this district. I don’t blame the teachers, hell most everyone would jump on the union ambulance chaser for the offer of free money. well most everyone that doesnt have a lil self respect.
economyresidentDec 13, 2016 at 11:59 pm
Another opinion from someone who is obviously jealous that they didn’t choose to be a teacher and, thankfully he didn’t with his amazing analytical skills! The 2k a year is to cover REQUIRED continuing education credits. Not all are in climate controlled workplaces, all district employees get the same healthcare package not just the teachers. Summers off is a joke as welded you ever stop to think of what goes into lesson planning? What it takes to teach and make it interesting and keep the kids interest? Do you buy your own supplies for your job or rely on your customers to provide them for you? Have you ever had to furnish your own office? Do you spend nights and weekends grading papers? Yes, they chose the profession but, it’s not all sunshine and roses as so many of you like to think. Oh, and no, I’m not a teacher but I am a parent of a thriving student who has benefited greatly from the HIGH QUALITY of teacher we employ in our district.
New YorkerDec 14, 2016 at 9:01 am
“The $2K a year is to cover REQUIRED continuing education credits”. That’s nice. In the private sector, however, most professionals have to pay our own way. Teachers act like they’re the only ones who have to enroll in continuing education, and yet not only do they get financially compensated for it, they get PAID TIME OFF for it!
“Summers off is a joke”. Those of us who work 40, 50, 60+ hours a week THROUGH the summers would love to get in on that “joke”.
“You ever top to think of what goes into lesson planning?” No, I’m too busy planning future segments for network television shows, working on client proposals, and handling all of my own administrative duties — all of which fall OUTSIDE the timeframe of my real “job” of putting a network broadcast on the air every night.
“What it takes to teach and make it interesting and keep the kids interest?” It certainly can’t be any harder than what it takes to PRODUCE — under boiler room pressure — network television and keep the “interest” of millions of viewers when ratings points and millions of dollars in ad revenue is at stake.
“Do you buy your own supplies for your job?” Yes.
“Have you ever had to furnish your own office?” Yes.
“Do you spend nights and weekends grading papers?” No, but do teachers spend nights and weekends on white papers, press releases, client proposals, rush jobs, presentations, and covering shifts (at literally ALL hours) for sickouts?
“It’s not all sunshine and roses as so many of you like to think”. That may be the case — NO job is all sunshine and roses. But I’m willing to bet THEIR grass is a hell of a lot greener than many of the taxpayers they’re holding up for ransom who are working TRULY physically stressful, exhausting, and even dangerous jobs for a fraction of the pay and NO health benefits.
Yes, I made my choice, and everyone else made theirs, for better or for worse. That, however, is not the issue here. At issue is the fact that Ambridge Area School District taxpayers already cannot afford the “Mercedes” they’ve got parked in their schools (as evidenced by Mr. Hoback admitting that the STATE has to kick in funds to supplement local tax revenues), and they sure as hell cannot afford to upgrade to a Rolls Royce on their Chevrolet budget.
I could not agree more with Matt, where do you think extra money is going to come from. Want more go to another district that has higher priced homes and property and business, try to get job there. They have more money coming in.
He is right until he says that Ambridge citizens are paying thousands in health insurance premiums. Sad to say that the vast majority are not. They are receiving FREE medical assistance that the taxpayers are paying with better coverage than the rest of us who are paying. As a government worker paid less than $50k/year, I am paying a lot more than $25/month & that is with 2 Bachelor’s degrees & a Master’s. I can’t support the teachers at all, especially when you see the quality of the students graduating.
Anyone at that school teach economics? You might want to talk to them.
Anyone on here bitching about teachers want to quit their job, go back to school, and become one? That’s what I thought…………..CRICKETS!
Average salary in ambridge is $58,741 plus benefits. If u take that compared to 40 hrs a week for 2080hrs.( 40hrs. × 52 weeks) that comes to $28.24/ hr. And u say ur not making enough? How much money do u need for telling kids there home work and have there parents at home teach what’s supposed to b taught in the classroom? Think your way over paid glorified babysitters. Stop hurting the kids that should b going to class and act like real teachers!
This OpEd highlights the dumbest feature of American public schools: because so much funding comes from property taxes, your school district’s funding depends on the zip codes it covers. Districts like Ambridge have lost their tax base due to both business closures and residents moving away. They have no choice but to raise taxes. Yet this encourages more moving and discourages new home buyers, which further strains the district finances and encourages more tax increases. Pretty soon the only property owners remaining are the ones who can’t afford to leave.
Vouchers are a popular political idea but they will only amplify the problem. The better solution is to decouple public school funding from property taxes entirely. Then we won’t be arguing about teacher salaries or property taxes. Put every district on a level fiscal playing field and then families will pick districts based on academic outcomes instead of property values
Teachers wages should also b based on performance of the kids on those state tests they have to take. Motivate the teachers to actually teach something
Is it a coincidence that the District decided to spend tax dollars on PR firm and this guy happens to have one? I think not.
He is a fraud.
Just like the school board. They have the highest tax rate in the county because of their ineptness. Spending money on a paid hack like this is just another example of their wasteful spending. Wonder how much of our tax dollars they wasted on this. Add it to the bill for their Pittsburgh attorney, not to mention the golden parachute for the previous super.
http://www.mattnelko.com/services/
LOL don’t I wish I could land a nice lucrative government contract.
FULL DISCLOSURE — no one is paying me for this op-ed.
UnderthebridgerDec 14, 2016 at 8:46 am
So you say you were not paid “for this op-ed” but you don’t deny you do Public relations work for hire.
And we small town folk are to believe that a big city guy like yourself just felt compelled to write this op-ed about over paid teachers, for whom you clearly have disdain.not to mention that abig time journalist like yourself failed to get all the facts before you decided to write this.
My sister teachers there and she doesn’t make anywhere near what you say. It will take her 20 years to do so. I am a union electrician and I make much more than she does, with fewer years of experience.
Your point is that NY teachers are paid poorly so Ambridge teachers should be too? That’s why you don’t support them? That’s why you felt the need to write this op-Ed that is clearly misleading ( teachers in NY make $120,000, Ambringe teachers don’t make an average of 62,000, teachers are willing to pay more in healthcare but not go backwards, the district has millions in the bank bc they are taxing the hell out of people and putting the resources in the wrong places, or that teachers are among the lowest paid in Beaver County, not comparing to Allegheny- just to name a few things you got wrong or left out, purposely I’m sure)
No Union guy would write this crap. Unless of course there was an alterior motive. What might that be?
https://www.upwork.com/mobile/freelancers/~010a9007a235527c93
Well said.
Even back when I was a kid in the 70’s it seemed like the Ambridge teachers were on strike all the time. I graduated from another Beaver County high school and I don’t think there has ever been a strike there.
I am amazed at the animosity being expressed by some on here. The district has done a great job at dividing the people and spreading their misinformation and half truths while the residents of the district are proving to be the sheep the district was hoping for.
They should negotiate like adults while educating the students. Yes a fair salary must be discussed but not at the expense of children who are merely hostages in a Strike situation.
If you don’t like what we have to offer quit and go somewhere else. How is it right that a school district can tax hard working people out of their homes?
Wow people have no idea about what teachers do… My mother was a teacher for over 30 years… She Took the summers to learn more and learn more ways…. And if you think as soon as they leave the school they are done you are so wrong…there are papers to read and grade….. Lesson plans… And all kinds of things that need done before school the next day….
KlawDec 14, 2016 at 3:48 pm
HEY VICKY- papers to read and grade….. Lesson plans… And all kinds of things that need done before school the next day It’s a JOB ! That is what is expected…. and for over 30 years YOUR MOTHER GOT PAID ! She did not do anything more than anyone earning a living.
A union voice of reason! Wow!
Wow!!
Matt must have some time on his hands to even be aware of the Ambridge teachers’ strike. This Op-Ed is like other drivel he puts out on social issues when he posts on FB. I think he needs to do more self-promotion so he can concentrate on his career. Since he is not a taxpayer in the school district, his opinion does not matter. It’s like people who have no children who feel compelled to advise you on how to raise children…just doesn’t fly!
qualityqueen I’m a taxpayer here in Beaver County and I agree with Mr. Nelko’s opinion. I also like the fact that he has an opinion, and is willing to put it on record. From your comment you have nothing to offer other then a personal attack. I am only making a suggestion. Read through all the comments, look for solutions, let us hear your opinion, on the record.
Quality queenDec 14, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Get this “Walk.” I am a taxpayer in Ambridge Area school district for over 3 decades. Nelko is not. Any opinion he has is irrelevant. I stand by what I said and frankly don’t care what you or he thinks.
WalkDec 14, 2016 at 4:13 pm
QQUEEN You being a taxpayer in Ambridge Area school district for over 3 decades I would like to hear.. YOUR… opinion on The Ambridge Teachers’ Union Strike…. That’s all, no one is attacking you.
Your comment offered nothing constructive, don’t make it personal. “I frankly don’t care what you or he thinks.” Yet you responded.
Teaching is a hard job I agree, with todays society. BUT, holding children and especially the elderly taxpayers hostage is economic terrorism. We shoot Jihadis for this type of behavior. I suggest that since most of you are writing on here are probably teachers that you put your resumes out in the public school systems of competitors and watch how many scoop you up? NONE! Advanced degrees are useless in a culture like Ambridge where it’s me, me me, all the time. F-ck the taxpayers. The best solution to all this nonsense is consolidation of districts into a county school system with ONE set of administrators and not 4-5 assistants for each Principal. My High School had one principal for over 500 kids and he had plenty of time to whoop the bad kids asses and still keep the place running smoothly ands provided a good education. I honestly believe more kids take up teaching today for the benefits and could care less about teaching. Agreed though, the shitholes form which most of these students come are not conducive to education but merely surviving. That is a societal problem brought on by political correctness and liberalism. This teacher striking merry go round will continue until they change the formula for funding education to a level playing field. Yikes, I sound like a socialist. It’s true that the cost of a quality education should not be borne on the backs of retirees and middle class workers through property taxes. They are self defeating since all they do is cause more families to lose their homes and flee to another community. Reduces the tax base and the cycle continues. That is the Governor’s problem but he is in a love fest with the biggest union in the State and country. All about themselves! CONSOLIDATION NOW! And don’t stop at the schools. Police, fire departments and local governments run as fiefdoms.
SpeakTheTruthTooDec 14, 2016 at 4:34 pm
County school systems are soooooooooo heavy on administration it isn’t even funny. Google any county in Maryland and look at how top heavy they are on administrators just from the district office. Every school in the county has their own administration team too. Thinking county school systems save money is the biggest lie on the planet.
Another solution would be year round schools with teachers getting rotated 3 months off in each season rather than summer. Attrition would cull the herd real quick then. Why pay for buildings when not in use? Utilize the to the fullest.
WalkDec 14, 2016 at 12:13 pm
Equalizer13 Totally agree …CONSOLIDATION NOW!
Emily Evans Jean Wicks Amy Nicely Giles have you seen this!
Well, we could always blame the Russians.
Well… fuck it. I blame the Russians.
We have lived in Economy since 1983, paying taxes to an under-performing and THE highest-taxed and largest Beaver County school district for decades. There are statistics to support my statement so any argument to the contrary is moot. But, we support the teachers’ collective bargaining because there would have been NO movement by the school district to address the lack of a contract regardless of the district’s current finances. The school board(s) have routinely voted against fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers, have not been diligent in tax collection oversight (i.e. Baden is a good example) or the exposure created by the debt service for the new schools. They have made poor hiring and administrative decisions that also impact the school district’s finances. The charter schools have eroded the funds available to the district while Corbett’s administration cut funding to all schools while he was in office. All of these issues contribute to the district’s conundrum so now we should ignore contract issues? It’s nice to spew rhetoric when you don’t live in the district or you wish school districts would merge or Economy secede (this has been talked about before). But without teachers, you have no school district so let’s get on with it and get the contract settled. An op-ed by a non-tax paying non-resident may play to your thinking but it solves nothing..
bc_democratDec 15, 2016 at 3:24 pm
Wow!! What a nut job this woman is.Thank you for YOUR piece of rhetoric Your poor poor family. Please don’t respond to this…that would be well, MOOT!
IcanreadDec 15, 2016 at 8:11 am
The state needs to limit the amount of debt a school board can take on in relation to their tax base. Other states do it. Whe the board spends the district into a hole on buildings and administrators, there’s nothing left for teacher raises, and the most important part of a school district will always be its teachers.
Many teachers are disassociated from the adult world (being around children all day) and have lost their sense of reality. Wake up! You are much better off than most of working society. Your benefits and retirement are insanely generous. Try working in the private sector. You will run back to your teaching position. Don’t get me wrong; I realize that you all do not have an easy job. Neither do doctors, nurses, construction workers, fast food workers, etc.
Put a STEM charter school right inside the building-pay those teachers the avg wage and watch students migrate to the charter school.
Maybe they DO deserve their raise.
Picketing Ambridge Area teachers help save family from burning Duss Ave. home.
The teachers union has officially turned to harassment by publishing PRIVATE information of Board members. I tried to call them out on the B.S. but my comments were deleted and I’ve been blocked. Cowards.
in response to teachers posting pics of receipts for school supplies I would like to see the teachers proposal to the district, asking instead of raises, increased class supply budgets, or a trust to be managed by teachers for classroom supply reimbursements. I had a teacher who taught me a valuable lesson, you never loan money, you give it with no expectations of return, of thanks, of reward, you give because you can, and because you care, I will not belittle what teachers have done for students, I know many who have gone far above what they were asked but you dishonor people’s compassion by thinking your choices to give and do more equate to any more than thanks. if it is all truly about the students and not what the union tells you you’re owed, make a proposal with no financial gain to the teachers, instead build those funds into something that no teacher would feel the need to buy supplies again.
I myself graduated from the Ambridge School District in 1986.
Matt Nelko was a classmate of mine during that time. Mr. Nelko speaks for a very valid argument here. I commend his efforts.
Matt Nelko makes the correct argument here: and that is the local-regional tax-base. In the case of Beaver County in the tax year 2016, the tax-revenue base is low on funds. Simply put, the businesses that currently operate within Beaver County today do not have, or contribute to, the tax-revenue needed to pay the Ambridge teachers what they are demanding. The households and working families of Beaver County are an economically repressed region and are financially poor by any real estimation. They don’t have any more money to give.
I’m usually on the side of teachers and Labor Unions, but in this case I believe the Ambridge teachers are being unrealistic. They’re also not reading the writing on the wall today. Do the Ambridge teachers not realize who just won the Presidential election last month and whom he appointed to head the Dept. of Education? The President-elect and his cabinet are fully going to gut public education across America during the next four years. I’m sorry Ambridge teachers, but you should just be thankful you still have the stable jobs you have. This isn’t the time to be greedy.
As for healthcare, Mr. Nelko makes the correct argument: the teachers of Ambridge currently enjoy healthcare benefits that most workers in America today could only dream of. Twenty-five dollars for healthcare a month: that’s a miracle. Paying fifty dollars for full family coverage a month is fair, I’m sorry. I pay thousands a month for a single individual and my deductible is $4,000 a year. I’m hardly hurting for these teachers, sorry.
Ambridge teachers, appreciate what you have and stop being greedy. Get back to work and educate these children. If you don’t like it, then why not seek employment at a school in an affluent region with a higher tax-base. Because if these Ambridge teachers were such highly trained and efficient educators, you’d think schools in Wexford, Mt Lebanon and North Allegheny would be jumping over each other to hire such quality teaching staff. Are they? Ask yourself that question before demanding more benefits for yourself by hammering the struggling working families of your community.
Erik J Dolnack
12/18/16
