Op-Ed: Why I Do Not Support The Ambridge Teachers’ Union Strike

Matt Nelko is a graduate of the Ambridge Area School District currently residing in New York City. He is a Daytime Emmy Award winner for his work as a writer on ABC’s Good Morning America — he has also written for ABC’s World News with Diane Sawyer, the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, and the CBS News with Katie Couric. Nelko has been heard worldwide as a news anchor on Air America and Sirius Satellite Radio.

Matt Nelko has submitted the following op-ed to the Beaver Countian for publication with his personal perspective on the Ambridge Area School District teachers’ strike.

I was raised and educated in the Ambridge Area School District. I am currently a resident and property owner in the Borough of Manhattan, New York City, where I have now lived for 22 years.

Please allow me to offer a bit of perspective in addressing the Ambridge Area teachers’ strike.

First of all, I have only the highest regard for teachers, and the deepest dedication to the cause of organized labor. I myself am a member of three labor unions: AFTRA (American Federation of Radio and Television Artists), IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), and the WGA (Writers Guild of America), for which I’m serving my tenth year on the board of directors. I was a delegate to the national AFL-CIO convention in Los Angeles back in the ‘90s, as well as a delegate to the New York Central Labor Board.

Now that I’ve illustrated my “union cred”, allow me to explain why I cannot support this teachers’ strike.

I pay Sewickley Heights-sized property taxes on a 1-bedroom apartment in a city where the average public school teacher makes only about $8,000/year more than the average Ambridge Area school teacher ($69,000/year), and whose daily work environment requires regular self-defense training and the constant presence of NYPD officers. In the meantime, teachers in Ambridge average $61,000+/year in an environment that in comparison looks and feels like The Dalton School.

Scaled to the cost of living in New York City, if an Ambridge school teacher was paid like a New York City school teacher, he or she would be trying to make ends meet on about $30,000/year. Let that sink in for a moment, and then consider how princely living on $61,000+/year in Ambridge really is in comparison.

Now, I can already anticipate the counter to my argument here: apples versus oranges. Ambridge teachers prefer instead to compare themselves to other teachers in the region (of course, not to the lower-paid Beaver County teachers, but to those in ALLEGHENY County). Fair enough. Let’s do that. Are they doing the same job? Most likely, yes. Is the job in any way “harder” than their counterparts in North Allegheny or Pine Richland? I might actually argue that the job of the teacher in Ambridge IS, in fact, harder, given the relative ease with which one instructs a well-fed, well-rested, well-adjusted, motivated student body whose educations are reinforced at home, compared to a not-so-economically-fortunate student base in Ambridge.

But here’s the rub: the respective EMPLOYERS do not share the same resources (tax bases).

Here’s an illustration from within my own (unionized) industry. Early in my career, back in the ‘90s, I wrote, produced, and anchored the weekend newscasts at WBVP-AM in Beaver Falls. I was paid $7.50/hour. I was the lone person in the newsroom, making police calls, scanning the wires, writing the newscasts, conducting my own interviews, cutting my own audio tape, and even running my own board for my 5-minute hourly newscasts. Barely 30 miles away, there was another anchor doing that very same job — at KDKA. Except he also had his own writer and producer. He also had access to FIVE different wire services, three different radio network newsfeeds, his own meteorologist, and his own sports guy. But HE was paid $75/hour. Same job, different station. In fact, he had an even EASIER job than I did, relatively speaking, since he had more resources and four people helping him for the same 5-minute newscasts. So why the vast pay disparity? Because the owner of WBVP didn’t enjoy a fraction of the revenue that the Westinghouse Broadcasting Corporation did. I couldn’t command $75/hour at WBVP — I couldn’t even command $75 a DAY. The station simply did not make the kind of money that KDKA made, union or not.

This is the same dynamic affecting teachers in neighboring school districts. Until Ambridge teachers start having 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure executive households paying into the district coffers like teachers in North Allegheny, Pine Richland, and Quaker Valley, they cannot reasonably expect the same compensation packages from THEIR tax base — which has a median household income barely in the $40,000/year range. This is not about the “job” you do, compared to the “jobs” other people do; it’s about WHO’S PAYING THE BILL.

It’s simple economics. If you’re stuck with an employer who you believe does not pay you what you feel you are worth, then you need to do what everybody else does: FIND A DIFFERENT EMPLOYER.

Oh yes, before I forget, let’s also talk about health insurance. Let us consider the quaint world of bygone times in which Ambridge teachers still exist, paying only $25 PER MONTH for full family coverage of what’s arguably the Cadillac of health plans. Let’s compare it to Ambridge taxpayers, many of whom are paying THOUSANDS per month for coverage that doesn’t even approach the quality or scope of the teachers’.

I believe strongly in the organized labor movement. I believe that workers have a right to a voice in their workplace, a hand in sharing the fruits of their labor, and the mechanism by which to help tilt the balance of power back in their favor when that balance is too strongly weighted towards the employer. It’s one thing for employees to strike an employer that’s swimming in cash and paying its executives not just lavishly but obscenely. It’s quite another, however, for a group of well-compensated public workers to strike against “employers” — taxpayers — many of whom are struggling mightily, cobbling together part-time jobs, living hand to mouth, who can’t even begin to dream of the financial benefits they themselves are being forced to pay out to their public employees — some of whom are now even losing homes that have been in their families for generations because of these crippling demands for more … more … and still more.

Honestly, teachers, you need to get a clue and start counting your blessings. The “impossible” just happened: Donald Trump won the White House. If you push an overworked, underpaid, and pissed-off tax base too much harder, you just might also get a Scott Walker, as well. And even as a labor leader myself, I can’t say that I would blame them.

Take the day to think about it. And please, get back to work tomorrow.