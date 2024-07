Law enforcement officers from Beaver and Butler counties are calling into question a memo circulated by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, alleging police abandoned rooftop and other posts on the day former president Donald J. Trump was shot by a would-be assassin.

In a July 22 letter from Hawley to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas, the Republican senator from Missouri effectively alleged that officers were derelict in their duties.