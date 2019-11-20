No Casino For Beaver County – PA Gaming Control Board Denies Mount Airy Application

State gaming officials this morning denied the license application for a mini-casino in Big Beaver borough.

At a meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today, officials announced Mount Airy had not secured the necessary funding for approval of its application.

“Despite Mount Airy exercising reasonable efforts to attempt to secure financing for that project, they were unable to do so and therefore Mount Airy is not able to satisfy … financial requirements to establish the operational viability of this particular project,” said Gaming Control Board Chief Counsel Douglas Sherman.

“Mount Airy does not contest OEC’s recommendation of denial and their application based on the threshold issue of their financial suitability for the Big Beaver project.”

Sherman went on to announce the effect of the denial will be that “no category 4 casino will be built in the Beaver County area.”

Mount Airy sent a statement to BeaverCountian.com following the meeting expressing disappointment the project will not come to fruition and thanking the people of Beaver County.

“We are very disappointed that Mount Airy Casino Resort will not be moving forward with our proposed Category 4 casino in Beaver County,” said Todd Greenberg, Mount Airy Casino Resort’s chief operating officer and general manager.

“We would like to thank all of the wonderful Beaver County residents and stakeholders for their efforts. The Beaver County community has been generous and gracious, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Greenberg blamed the project’s failure on increased competition and a recent court ruling.

“Unfortunately, external factors such as increased competition from new casinos and nearby destination resorts had a larger impact on our revenues than originally anticipated,” he said.

“This additional competition combined with other recent developments such as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the local share assessment had a negative impact on our ability to procure financing for the Beaver County project.”

Mount Airy will now be forced to forfeit $5.3 million to the State of Pennsylvania as a result of the license denial, according to officials.

The casino had requested a record of documents related to their application be kept confidential. The Gaming Commissioner agreed to seal just part of the record, denying Mount Airy’s motion in part.

Mount Airy Casino and Resort originally anticipated groundbreaking for Mount Airy Pittsburgh by the end of last year. A Mount Airy spokeswoman said in June that no work had been done at the site.

The state Gaming Control Board conducts a long, multi-layered review process of each gaming license application.

Part of that long process included an investigations and enforcement unit review of BeaverCountian.com’s reports that Mount Airy casino’s former owner, Louis DeNaples, had been attending mini-casino-related meetings last year despite a state ban on his doing business with gaming because of alleged mob links.

Harbach last year confirmed the investigations unit was in part reviewing BeaverCountian.com’s reporting revealing DeNaples’ involvement. BeaverCountian.com also received a request for further information about DeNaples from a senior investigator with the gaming board. He was referred to prior published stories.

Harbach previously said the hearing wouldn’t be scheduled until the investigations unit made its findings available to the board.

Mount Airy identified its general site in February 2018, submitted its application on Oct. 9, 2018, and had its local public hearing on Dec. 4.

The company bid a total of $23.6 million to open a facility that would operate 750 slot machines, 30 table games and high-limit area with a buffet and sports bar, according to its press release. Of that, $5.3 million will now be forfeited to the state, with the remaining being returned to Mount Airy.

The 100-acre commercially zoned site was acquired in 2017 by BiKop LP for $3 million, and was initially planned to house warehouse space. BiKop is a company controlled by developer Pat Nardelli, a partner in Castlebrook Development Group. A press release stated that Mount Airy would purchase the land, but did not provide any details on the price tag.

Mount Airy was founded by DeNaples, who was indicted by a Dauphin County grand jury in 2008 on four perjury charges for allegedly lying about mob ties when he was granted its license for its Poconos site in 2006.

DeNaples agreed to turn over legal control of Mount Airy to a trust headed by his daughter Lisa in 2009 in exchange for the dismissal of the charges against him. The state also banned him from any further contact with or profit from gaming.

But county officials in Beaver and Butler counties confirmed to BeaverCountian.com that Louis DeNaples attended meetings about the mini-casino.

BeaverCountian.com contributing editor Lori Boone contributed to this report.

