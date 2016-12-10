NAACP Investigation Concludes County Commissioners Violated African American Sheriff Deputy’s Civil Rights

An independent “investigation” conducted by the NAACP has concluded a Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy had his “civil rights violated” by County Commissioners.
The Beaver County Branch of the NAACP sent the county a letter dated November 23rd detailing results of an investigation the organization launched against Commissioner Dan Camp after receiving a complaint by Sheriff’s Deputy David Hunter.
Deputy Hunter’s complaint to the NAACP alleged the county discriminated against him because he is an African American by releasing information to the Beaver Countian in response to a Right-to-Know request, and that Commissioner Camp discriminated against him by commenting in an article published by the Beaver Countian about non-mandated duties being performed by the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.
The NAACP’s “investigation” was conducted by Robert Jones, Chairman of the organization’s Labor & Industry Committee, who detailed his findings as follows:
“Sheriff Deputy David Hunter was being harassed and discriminated against while performing his duties in the month of July, 2016. He was being followed by an individual who took pictures of him making a traffic stop, which is part of his duties as a Deputy Sheriff. That individual then sent this information, with pictures, to the Chief Clerk, Joseph Weidner, who forwarded the information to Commissioner Chair Sandie Egley, County Solicitor Andrea Cantelmi and [Commissioner Dan Camp]. These individuals made a decision to release a police dispatcher tape to Reporter, John Paul of the Beaver Countian, who publicized this information on his blog. Under Pennsylvania’s new Right-to-Know law, this matter needs to be investigated further. Out of all the hundreds of police dispatcher tapes in Beaver County, Deputy Sheriff David Hunter’s conversation with the dispatcher was singled out. Mr. Hunter was performing his duties, and these acts showed bias and intent to discredit him, him being one of the few African American sheriff deputies in that department.”
Robert Jones’ detailing of facts does not accurately reflect the reality of events as they unfolding during the Beaver Countian’s reporting on controversies involving Deputy Hunter’s performance of traffic stops — a duty not mandated for Sheriffs by the Pennsylvania County Code, or of Hunter’s on-duty discussions with a County 911 Dispatcher about overtime in the Sheriff’s Office — a matter which has been the subject of public controversy for nearly a year.
The Beaver Countian detailed events surrounding its reporting as part of an article published when the NAACP first launched its investigation into Commissioner Camp. Jones did not contact the Beaver Countian as part of his “investigation.”
“After interviewing individuals involved with this complaint, and after reviewing said documented information, I have concluded that Deputy Sheriff David Hunter’s civil rights have been violated,” wrote Jones.
The Beaver County Branch of the NAACP is a private nonprofit organization, its “investigatory” conclusions are nonbinding. The NAACP concluded its letter without making any suggestions, requests, or issuing any demands to the county.
Beaver County Solicitor Andrea Cantelmi denied that Deputy David Hunter had in any way been targeted or discriminated against, but declined further comment saying the matter may become a personnel issue.
33 Comments
arealregularguyDec 10, 2016 at 9:52 am
I don’t think so….Sheriff’s deputies duties do not include traffic stops. This would have been investigated if it had been a white deputy. The issue is the ever-expanding duties performed by the Sheriff’s department, not the race of the deputy performing that duty.
Ha ha haDec 10, 2016 at 9:54 am
I guess this won’t matter come January 20!
Comment WarriorDec 10, 2016 at 9:55 am
for any body that skips the story and goes right to the comments JP just reported that Robert Jones is basically a asshole and David Hunter is full of shit
BC DudeDec 10, 2016 at 10:05 am
Smh. When all else fails, play the race card. That shit gets old and does a disservice to real discrimination situations. And the NAACP loses credibility by playing into bullshit like that.
embarrassingDec 10, 2016 at 10:09 am
So the NAACP is in a way saying John Paul is a racist too because of his articles? Come on guys…………..
RavenDec 10, 2016 at 10:19 am
Bogus complaint, bogus investigation. Bogus from the beginning.
This is the classic A Priori Argument (Also, Rationalization; Proof Texting.): A corrupt argument from logic, starting with a given, pre-set belief, dogma, doctrine, scripture verse, “fact” or conclusion and then searching for any reasonable or reasonable-sounding argument to rationalize, defend or justify it. Certain ideologues and religious fundamentalists are proud to use this fallacy as their primary method of “reasoning” and some are even honest enough to say so.
“Out of all the hundreds of police dispatcher tapes in Beaver County, Deputy Sheriff David Hunter’s conversation with the dispatcher was singled out. Mr. Hunter was performing his duties, and these acts showed bias and intent to discredit him, him being one of the few African American sheriff deputies in that department.”
Combine this statement with the Post Hoc Argument: (also, “Post Hoc Propter Hoc;” “Too much of a coincidence,” the “Clustering Illusion”): The classic paranoiac fallacy of attributing imaginary causality to random coincidences, concluding that just because something happens close to, at the same time as, or just after something else, the first thing is caused by the second.”
Amateurish. Truly amateurish.
John Q TaxpayerDec 10, 2016 at 11:29 am
Hey Raven I thought you maybe went on vacation.
Mungo JerryDec 10, 2016 at 10:43 am
So Mungo wonders if the C in NAACP stands for Colored is it acceptable again to refer to black people as colored? Serious question because Mungo strives on a daily basis to be as politically correct as he can! Mungo recalls well when his Grandparents use to take him to lunch as a child living in the Northwest we would go to their favorite restaurant Sambo’s …..Really look it up! And anyway they said it was only acceptable to refer to colored people as Negro’s! Well growing up later in life Mungo recalls being told African American was now the only acceptable title to use while referring to these same folks. So logically it follows that Mungo would find confusion at every turn regarding this issue…..Any help would be appreciated!
RavenDec 10, 2016 at 11:02 am
It’s tradition, Mungo. Over a hundred years of it, and they are proud of the heritage and gains made by the NAACP. So be it, even though there is an apparent hypocrisy in the name. The NAACP also challenges racism against any group, no matter the skin color, but it is usually non-White.
But this matter is a page out of the Treasurer’s play book. Someone has been caught playing loose with the system, and now blames someone else. Why not just man up and accept that he got caught? Apologize, say he won’t do it again, and move on. Don’t make stuff up and get all legal about it. Matters like this soon acquire a life of their own, and nobody wins in the resulting confusion and side issues that creep in.
John Q TaxpayerDec 10, 2016 at 11:31 am
Mr. Mungo, I believe Sambo’s ran into some legal problems with the name back in the 80’s and changed the name to Denny’s as we no it today.
KlawDec 10, 2016 at 10:47 am
The Beaver County Branch of the NAACP is a private nonprofit organization, its “investigatory” conclusions are nonbinding. The NAACP concluded its letter without making any suggestions, requests, or issuing any demands to the county. ……….fer get about it ..NEXT !
NobamaDec 10, 2016 at 11:05 am
Welcome to the age of Obama! Where everything is racist.
tinkergalootDec 10, 2016 at 11:17 am
what a fuckin joke
buzzkillDec 10, 2016 at 11:41 am
The NAACP is nothing but an extension of the corrupt Democrat party. Much the same way the Unions are and the environmentalist are. All Corrupt and Hypocritical. It’s all just special interest group pandering.
Lenny MillerDec 10, 2016 at 5:13 pm
So sick and tired of these people using the color of their skin as an excuse for everything that happens to them GROW A SET and act like a F _ _ King adult.
Bobby Boom BoomDec 10, 2016 at 12:24 pm
Time to disband the sherrif’s department and contract out their “duties” to the state police or even private companies. Let the mall’s and security companies deal with these whiners. #MallCop
Tim MooreDec 10, 2016 at 5:39 pm
Who cares if the NAACP did an investigation…who are they again??
Frank J Rosenberger IIIDec 10, 2016 at 6:02 pm
What a joke. What does race have to do with any of this????
Aryq GeorgeDec 10, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Sorry I’m a little late to the party but the sheriffs do traffic stops?
Jim AllenDec 10, 2016 at 6:21 pm
That’s probably why they took the pucture in the first place. They might’ve the same thing
The BRICKSDec 10, 2016 at 1:13 pm
AND they just got a few thousand more votes.
THE TIMES will run with it, they think doing nine million stories on color, race and diversity will bring subscriptions. Lol
Ohhh and stories on aliquippa revival.
jaybirdDec 10, 2016 at 1:18 pm
Sounds like another ploy from one of Guy’s henchmen in the never-ending attempt to justify Tony’s non-authorized actions. The REAL story here concerns the IMPROPER stopping of a car by a sheriff’s deputy, NOT the deputy’s “color”. He was NOT authorized to do so. Sorry Tony, don’t try to use the race card. It’s not gonna work. So, just sit back and think of some other stupid stunt to justify your existence.
Commissioners – Remember the Budget? THERE’S a TON of fat that needs to be CUT. Guy’s power-play is beyond ridiculous. Plus, don’t get me started on Connie’s fiasco, and will someone please wake up Lozier? When are the Commissioners going to step up, lead, and take charge of these non-conformists?
NEXT ELECTION VOTE WAYNE KRESS FOR BEAVER COUNTY SHERIFF, GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY AND “ANYBODY BUT” FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER.
BillDec 10, 2016 at 1:35 pm
The cries of racism and getting your way are slowly coming to an end. The silent majority has spoken and is sick and tired of this crap!
KlawDec 10, 2016 at 3:10 pm
Get all dressed up, have a banquet at The Fez. Have Sheriff Guy(standing on a few Pgh. Phone Directories) make a speech, (don’t remove the directories Christiana’s up next) and give Sheriff Deputy David Hunter some sort of award. Send the bill to the commissioners office for approval(after the fact).
We The PeopleDec 10, 2016 at 6:16 pm
Tony and Dan approve the Fez invoice and Sandie refuses saying WTF!
The RoDec 10, 2016 at 4:30 pm
“The NAACP concluded its letter without making any suggestions, requests, or issuing any demands to the county.”
No demands? Wow. That’s a change. There are not following in the footsteps of their bro’, the MOST Reverend Jesse Jackson, aka Mr. Shakedown.
windDec 10, 2016 at 6:44 pm
Please!! The race card AGAIN?????? Come on!!!!!!!~
WiseOwlDec 10, 2016 at 6:57 pm
Wait until Shell arrives, that group will DEMAND a certain percentage be hired based on the color of their skin…Experience not needed.
Cheap SeatsDec 10, 2016 at 10:26 pm
equalizer13Dec 11, 2016 at 10:24 am
Hopefully now that the overall public has swallowed enough shit with the last administration and the democrats pandering to every special interest group we can get beyond the race bullshit. I maintain that Obama set race relations back to 1964 with his biased policies and constant race baiting and rants berating the police who try and maintain some semblance of law and order in these shitholes where the hoodies thrive. Grow some balls and take responsibility for doing and saying dumb shit. The problem with the hood will only be solved when the good people oppose the assholes and “D” politicians who keep them down on the farm with false promised until next election time. Free will to choose to do good or bad. What say ye “gangstas?”
equalizer13Dec 11, 2016 at 10:28 am
MLK said content of their character and not the color of their skin but that’s the only way poverty pimps can make a buck. At the expense of the real people who need help, of course. Jesse, Al, Obama, & his disgusting Attorney Generals use the people they claim to represent for their own gain and political purposes. Why don’t they go back to Chicago and solve the murder rate issue? Take Hillary with you! No money to be made there because they know the truth.
WTFDec 12, 2016 at 9:46 am
I think the media needs to think about how they report… People are people are people… Instead of reporting that a white cop shot a black man or vice versa why not report that a man shot a man or a cop shot a man or a man shot a cop… Why use the color of a persons skin to describe an incident…. an Indian is red in tone an oriental is yellow in tone and so on… Why even use the color… its irrelevant to the circumstance or crime… Think about it… what we watch on TV on a daily basis is feeding the racism stop using color as a way to describe an incident… A person shot a person… The news is in the fact that someone was shot… not the color of the person that shot them… This is just an example of what we the people allow in our society… We need to quit the entire racist crap all together… Lets see a black fireman pulled a white guy out of his house while sacrificing his own life… How juvenile is that statement? Grow up America The fact that a fireman saved a guys life is the real story… Sorry it erks me…
Bill AtwellDec 13, 2016 at 3:02 pm
Sounds to me like people got caught with their hands in the cookie jar doing things that are not permitted under Commonwealth constitution and now mad cause people found out.