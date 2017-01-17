“Mrs Beaver County” Drops Out Of State Pageant – Says Sheriff Tony Guy Greenlighted Improper Fundraiser

The reigning “Mrs. Beaver County” has resigned from the state-wide Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant after controversies arose about fundraisers she was conducting for the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office as part of the competition. The woman released a statement to the Beaver Countian saying Sheriff Tony Guy had authorized her fundraising effort, which county officials say was in violation of state law.
Jo Lynn Netherland, wife of First Deputy Treasurer Cebran Netherland, was named “Mrs. Beaver County” following an application process and selection as the local titleholder by the Mrs. Pennsylvania Executive Team. Netherland was working to compete in the state-wide Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant to be held this June — a preliminary to the Mrs. America and Mrs. World pageants.
As part of the competition contestants are required to support a platform, with Netherland choosing to use her role in the pageant to help prevent opioid overdoses in Beaver County.
“Everyday I spent time trying to pick the PERFECT platform was another day the most important one was right under my fingers as I would scroll through Facebook,” wrote Netherland in a post to the social media site. “They all started with RIP, RWG, Today can’t be real, or Another one gone too soon…. My platform is Heroin and Opiate awareness.”
Netherlend decided to aid in fighting the opioid epidemic by holding fundraisers for the defunct drug K-9 Unit of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, saying she wanted the funds to benefit the entire county instead of just one municipal police department.
Controversies involving the newly elected Sheriff Tony Guy’s attempts at interjecting his office into a war on drugs were highly publicized last year; contentious meetings between Sheriff Guy and the Board of Commissioners were the subject of numerous articles published on the Beaver Countian and by the Beaver County Times.
The Board of Commissioners had shuttered the Sheriff’s Office drug K-9 program in 2016 due in part to a series of controversies, including conflicts of interest involving K-9 handlers who had been running private for-profit business ventures, unaccounted for donations made by the public to the K-9 Unit, temperament issues involving at least one of the animals, budgetary constraints, as well as concerns with the office performing duties that are not mandated by state law. Unlike police officers, sheriff’s deputies do not have lawful investigative powers in Pennsylvania and are instead considered an arm of the courts with responsibilities include executing warrants, serving civil writs, protecting courtrooms and transporting prisoners.
After deciding to focus on funding the Sheriff’s Office, Jo Lynn Netherland established an account on the social fundraising site GoFundMe, with the stated purpose of reestablishing the drug K-9 unit.
“All donations made to this fund will go 100 percent to the Beaver County Sherriffs Department and the RE ESTABLISHMENT of the drug K9 program [sic],” wrote Netherland on her GoFundMe page.
The fundraiser was started without the required authorization of County Commissioners, who said they were unaware of efforts to fund a former program of the Sheriff’s Office until after it was publicized on Facebook. The County Controller also said he was unaware of the fundraiser and that proper procedures had not been followed to allow for the raising of public funds for the county.
According to County Solicitor Andrea Cantelmi, who cites the Pennsylvania County Code, a sheriff and his deputies are prohibited by law from accept donations from the public. The section of the code Cantelmi points to is the same provision that caused controversies under the Sheriff George David administration, and Cantelmi said Sheriff Tony Guy was aware of the provision because it had been discussed with him after he took office.
As she launched her fundraising effort, Jo Lynn Netherland wrote on Facebook that, “I have been granted the blessing to proceed with this great cause.”
In a statement posted to the Beaver Countian as a comment on Monday, Netherland provided further clarification, saying she spoke to Sheriff Tony Guy directly about conducting her fundraiser and was unaware of the legal issues involved.
“I spoke to the sheriff himself regarding my outreach efforts. I was never informed it was illegal nor not acceptable for a person to donate funds being raised […] I simply wanted to help. It is true and I have taken heed to the commenters that stated I was completely ignorant to any and all stipulations regarding a donation to the county,” wrote Netherland.
Jo Lynn Netherland, whose husband works in the courthouse under Treasurer Connie Javens, insisted the idea to raise money for the Sheriff’s Office was hers and hers alone, “Again let me reiterate not one other member of my family had any choice or knowledge of where my intentions were until after I spoke to the sheriff and launched the gofundme account. This was my project I took on and I wanted to do it all myself.”
Netherland went on to criticize County Commissioners and the Controller for providing comment to a “political blog,” referencing the Beaver Countian, “Unfortunately the officials chose to publically [sic] announce their discontent with a political blog before attempting to civilly and professionally handle what was thought to be a great effort to help the people who help us by contacting me.”
Jo Lynn Netherland said controversies involving her fundraising efforts and negative feedback she received from the public led her to resign from the Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant.
“Part of being a MRS is to protect your family, keep peace in your family, provide for your family and be a leader,” wrote Netherland. “In order to keep the peace and love in my life, I have chosen to take this route.”
The former “Mrs. Beaver County” said she will be returning all of the donations she had collected through her fundraiser back to donors.
Sheriff Tony Guy does not provide comment to the Beaver Countian, and has been attempting to pressure other county officials into ceasing communications with this publication as well.
5 Comments
Erich William ShoupJan 17, 2017 at 3:58 pm
I haven’t spoken to Jo Lynn in years, but she was always a really nice person even in high school and through knowing her in the workplace after college. She always loved acting and modeling and I’m disappointed she is getting flack for something that was supposed to be a positive thing. There is a lot more corruption in Beaver County to be worried about concerning fudiciary issues than a fundraiser for a respectable cause.
Thomas HilliardJan 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm
Come on Beaver County are you really this terrible? You are voted in to these positions to make a positive difference in the community, not to make us look like we are all a bunch of terrible people. Come on. If you can’t be respectable then just get out.
FurgetaboutitJan 17, 2017 at 11:02 am
Netherland is as dirty as all the rest….she just wanted a clean way out. Seriously, the Mrs.. Pennsylvania contest requires ” connections”. People arent as naieve as they once were.
Put it toward the Sheriff's budgetJan 17, 2017 at 11:05 am
Mrs. Netherland, I commend your effort to make a positive impact on the county. Your platform for drug awareness is noble. Unfortunately, you were led astray by a group of people that will use any means to shine a spotlight on themselves, even at the cost of peoples’ generosity being wasted.
Your beef with the County at large is unjustified. The news story broke before any officials could work with you to correct your understanding of the donation process. You relied on a person who you should be able to trust to give you the correct information. Unfortunately, you relied on the word of a liar. Your anger should be directly appropriately in my opinion.
I’m not sure why the GoFundMe money couldn’t have been used in a different way. Awareness is a very broad concept, while a K9 unit is very specific and has less to do with awareness than it does enforcement.
LostDollarsJan 17, 2017 at 11:06 am
She also stated on her Facebook page that her photographer sent a link to the Beaver Countian article to pageant officials so did she drop out on her own or did pageant officials ask her to drop out? Really doesn’t matter just thought it odd that she called out her photographer. The real lesson in all of this is to get your ducks in row to avoid any kind of public backlash for poor decisions making. If you want to be a public figure you have to ensure you and your actions can withstand the public’s scrutiny.