Beaver County’s department heads and elected row officials have turned in their proposed budgets for next year and initial figures show the county will be facing a $9 million shortfall. County Commissioners have until October 26th to find ways to close the gap and finalize a budget for 2018.
The shortfall was revealed as a result of questions asked by the Beaver Countian today during the Commissioners’ public work session.
The projected budgetary deficit comes after a 17% property tax increase the Board of Commissioners passed at the end of last year — still not enough to balance this year’s budget which is currently projecting a deficit of almost $2 million.
County Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow warned the Board of Commissioners during their budget meeting in 2016 that they had not done enough in raising taxes and cutting expenses to prevent future problems. Commissioners Tony Amadio and Dan Camp had went against the advice of Luckow and overruled a proposal by Commissioner Egley to enact larger property tax increases for this year to help shore up the county’s finances.
Instead, the Board of Commissioners had unanimously agreed to a “step-down plan” for this year consisting of major structural changes to county government that would be implemented to make up for financial shortfalls. Among the items the Board had agreed to included restructuring the Treasurer’s Office to move tax collection responsibilities under the Commissioners’ Unit. The Board also said it would be making major cuts to the Sheriff’s Office this year to include the outsourcing of door security at the courthouse and having County Correctional Officers begin doing medical transports, transporting prisoners from the jail, and taking over operations of the Regional Booking Center.
The Board also said it planned to put a Home Rule Charter proposal on the ballot for the public’s consideration which could have led to a future consolidation of county offices.
The Board of Commissioners has enacted none of those changes this year.
Commissioners had successfully voted to disband the Jury Commission last year — a move that was estimated to save approximately $100,000 each year. Although the Court Administrator’s Office said at the time it has software solutions to pick up the slack, they are now demanding additional personnel to replace the jury commissioners — something the Board of Commissioners is expected to approve — which will virtually erase even those modest savings.
County Commissioners have not given any public hints on how they may close the budget deficit this year, or the $9 million gap projected for next year. At the public work session today, the Board indicated they can not yet come to an agreement on how they will be conducting meetings to discuss the budget.
Just no. No. No. No more taxes in this state. My God, there are not even enough perks to support the current taxes. Cut all PA government. All of it.
Your elected officials suck unless they are actively fighting against tax and spend
Isn’t it amazing how these thieves don’t have to account for what happens to our money? Audit you say? lets just say figures don’t lie but liars sure can figure!! How do they stay in office and out of jail? If I ran my checking account the way they run Beaver Counties checking account I would be arrested for embezzlement, theft, misappropriation of funds, and the list is nearly endless. It’s high time we hold these assholes accountable.
Yes, these commissioners need to go!! They are incompetent, unskilled, inexperienced! They can’t blame it on the last 8 years anymore because they’ve been in office for almost 2 years now. They don’t know how to govern! No more taxes!! They need to figure it out without the taxpayers purses! In June, they said there was a 200,000 surplus. In August, they said a 2M defecit? WTF Vote these jokers out of office!!!!
Heather Ann criminals
What in the world are they doing with our tax dollars??? Time for them to start letting it out and telling us…..
Their last move just shows their incompetence. They vote to disband the jury commissioners but now need to hire additional personnel to replace the jury commissioners??? Huh? Where’s the savings? Also, they are still paying retired workers 3x their salary. These retirees haven’t retired from their courthouse positions yet????? This is ludicrous! These commissioners need to step down now!
We need to look at our expenses and income closer. Tighten our belts.
Now what’s the reason for being in the red, it was because of the county home. Sold it . Beaver county folks Can’t aford more taxes. Time to make cuts to some of the expenditure allowances. Not fixing alot of roads so money not spent there.
I agree with you Bonnie Hissom. Friendship Ridge got blamed for costing the County money. I can remember way back when the courthouse was borrowing from the county owned home. We were in the black. The courthouse is a mess. It will always be a mess. And through it all, there is one commissioner that was involved in this mess.
The status quo must go! People need to know what their elected officials stand for before they get to the polls on election day. That’s how the same old corrupt officials stay in office for decades.
Like where surprised
These three village idiots need to go! John Paul called you out for all your false promises we’re not going to fall for it again this year!
I thought since the GOP took over this would not happen .
Since they cannot balance the budget, they should be penalized! Let THEM make up the deficit!! I’m a fed-up senior citizen who is retired and on a FIXED income……Hello? Time the Beaver County commissioners answered to us!!
Where’s the casino, oil and gas money that was going to help taxes and now shell.
That all went to nice fat raises , new county owned cars for them , higher per diems and fattening up their pension plans . Then they realize there was a huge budget deficit !
I love how much our elected officials listen too us. It doesn’t matter who gets into office, nothing’s going to change. They’re all out for the same thing: what can I say during election time that will get me re-elected. Nowadays, people’s attention spans are so short, they forget about how much those officials have screwed us over. Until we start actually holding their get to the flames, nothing’s going to change. There isn’t a single person in that Courthouse that cares one iota about the struggles common people are facing until election time rolls around. THEN, you’re their “top priority.” Once elections are over, they all fade into the mist and do whatever the hell they want and what their top donors want.
The County needs to do what most people do, cut back on spending. When my bills go up I have to cut somewhere, I can’t ask anyone for money, cut back on staffing, change the benefits, pay more for your health insurance
There are many full time extremely well paid County jobs that are filled by friends and family. I dont begrudge anyone a job, but if a county employee is of retirement age, they should be forced to retire. If someone if drawing a $55k salary, they retire and you can bring a young graduate in at a lesser salary. Still decent pay, but it saves money somewhere. I have lots of ideas, I dont know if any would work, but people are leaving BC because there is nothing here. Cracker plant or not. PEOPLE ARE LEAVING!! Changes need to be made to give people incentive to WANT to stay!!
I am seriously going to get the heck out of here!!
Rebecca Burget …totally agreed…cut the salaries of the overpaid fat cats that do nothing for the tax payers and obviously know nothing about how to run a county..cut their salaries and listen to them whine and scream then…but…I digress..nothings going to change of any consequence…never has and never will…
People need to know what their elected officials stand for before they get to the polls on election day. That’s how the same old corrupt officials stay in office for decades. Nepotism in most of the offices…someone’s family gets a job first. They waste more money in a week than my retirement pays in a year.
We’re not collecting taxes on too many delinquent properties in this county; it sucks.
Get a grip folks! It is only a PROPOSAL for next year, not a done deal…wait for final numbers before commenting.
You can’t fix over 50 years of incompetence, smoke and mirrors, wasteful government in 2 years. At least one commissioner gets it and be only one to merit a vote. As long as public elects people such as the current treasurer, DA, and Sheriff we deserve what we get.