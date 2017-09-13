Beaver County’s department heads and elected row officials have turned in their proposed budgets for next year and initial figures show the county will be facing a $9 million shortfall. County Commissioners have until October 26th to find ways to close the gap and finalize a budget for 2018.

The shortfall was revealed as a result of questions asked by the Beaver Countian today during the Commissioners’ public work session.

The projected budgetary deficit comes after a 17% property tax increase the Board of Commissioners passed at the end of last year — still not enough to balance this year’s budget which is currently projecting a deficit of almost $2 million.

County Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow warned the Board of Commissioners during their budget meeting in 2016 that they had not done enough in raising taxes and cutting expenses to prevent future problems. Commissioners Tony Amadio and Dan Camp had went against the advice of Luckow and overruled a proposal by Commissioner Egley to enact larger property tax increases for this year to help shore up the county’s finances.

Instead, the Board of Commissioners had unanimously agreed to a “step-down plan” for this year consisting of major structural changes to county government that would be implemented to make up for financial shortfalls. Among the items the Board had agreed to included restructuring the Treasurer’s Office to move tax collection responsibilities under the Commissioners’ Unit. The Board also said it would be making major cuts to the Sheriff’s Office this year to include the outsourcing of door security at the courthouse and having County Correctional Officers begin doing medical transports, transporting prisoners from the jail, and taking over operations of the Regional Booking Center.

The Board also said it planned to put a Home Rule Charter proposal on the ballot for the public’s consideration which could have led to a future consolidation of county offices.

The Board of Commissioners has enacted none of those changes this year.

Commissioners had successfully voted to disband the Jury Commission last year — a move that was estimated to save approximately $100,000 each year. Although the Court Administrator’s Office said at the time it has software solutions to pick up the slack, they are now demanding additional personnel to replace the jury commissioners — something the Board of Commissioners is expected to approve — which will virtually erase even those modest savings.

County Commissioners have not given any public hints on how they may close the budget deficit this year, or the $9 million gap projected for next year. At the public work session today, the Board indicated they can not yet come to an agreement on how they will be conducting meetings to discuss the budget.

Listen To John Paul’s Questioning That Led To The Projected Deficit Being Revealed