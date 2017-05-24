Monaca Borough Police filed charges of harassment and disorderly conduct against a bar owner in the town yesterday evening after the man posted messages on his electronic billboard detailing the Council President’s alleged prior arrest record. Hours later, the man said the town’s Police Chief called him down to the station and then threw the citations in the garbage.

Monaca Police issued the two citations against P-Dub’s Sports Bar & Grille proprietor Paul Miller after the business owner posted messages on an electronic billboard outside of his bar, detailing what Miller asserts is the arrest record of elected Monaca Borough Council President John Booher.

Miller’s electronic billboard flashed between, “Please Lock Your Doors At Night Monaca,” and, “Monaca Councilman Boo – Impressive Resume — ..Simple Assault ..Burglary.. Harassment.”

The sign attracted a lot of attention and the Beaver Countian got several tips called in about the messages posted on it.

Paul Miller said he received text messages from the Monaca Police telling him to take the messages on the sign down. When he refused, he said a patrolman visited his bar to meet with him in person, again telling him to remove the messages. Miller said he refused as before and the officer left.

Miller said his bar was visited by police again yesterday evening.

“Three officers blocked the exit to my parking lot with their patrol cars and walked into the bar, sat down at a table, and asked the waitress for glasses of water,” Paul Miller told the Beaver Countian. “As they were drinking their water they wrote out two criminal citations.”

“I had nothing on the sign calling [John Booher] a name, or threatening him, or anything thing like that,” insisted Miller. “The only thing I had on that sign is public information I got from the PA Web Dockets website.”

A search of online court dockets by the Beaver Countian showed the Monaca Council President had been arrested on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor simple assault in 2010, although both of the charges were dismissed in Magisterial District Court — dockets show Booher pleaded guilty to a summary charge of disorderly conduct in 2011.

“When I was running for Mayor, Council President John Booher was talking about me all over the place, I have a right to talk about him too,” reasoned Miller.

Paul Miller provided the Beaver Countian with copies of the two citations issued against him by Monaca Police.

The first citation alleging harassment read, “The above named defendant did engage in a course of conduct which served no legitimate purpose to the actor.”

The second citation alleging disorderly conduct was more specific, stating, “Defendant engaged in conduct by posting intimidating messages on his business sign regarding the victim of a case against the defendant. The defendant has been instructed to take the messages down.”

On a section of the citation that is to be signed by a defendant acknowledging receipt of the citation, officers instead wrote, “left copy at bar.”

“I wasn’t there so they handed the citations to my bartender,” said Miller. “Can you even believe that? They wanted to get a reaction from me […] I have a right to say anything I want that’s true about an elected official. These charges are stupid.”

A search of online web dockets shows that Paul Miller was previously charged on Monday with a separate summary count of harassment. Miller told the Beaver Countian he has not yet received that citation in the mail, but believes it must have stemmed from an interaction he had with Monaca Borough Council President John Booher last Thursday — the only time he has recently seen the man in person.

“Ok, this is a little bit of a story. I’ve been trying to build a nice big deck on my establishment since 2015. I’ve spent over $7,000 having architectural drawings done and Borough Manager Mario Leone has been giving me the run around about it, making all kinds of excuses about why I shouldn’t do it,” alleged Miller. “I got fed up with his double standard. He allows some property owners in town to rent out storefronts for people to live in as apartments, but he’s giving me problems about trying to get a building permit to improve my business.”

Mario Leone is business partners in a Hopewell Bruster’s Ice Cream franchise with Thomas “Norm” Ely, who defeated Paul Miller in this month’s Democratic primary election for Monaca Borough Mayor.

Miller said he decided to post a message on his bar’s electronic billboard last Thursday in protest of the manager.

“All I put up on the sign was how much Mario makes as the town manager and that Monaca equals Despair,” said Miller. “Drive through downtown Monaca, this town is horrible, I’m telling you it’s horrible, horrible. The point of my sign was just, what are we paying this town manager to do exactly? Mario isn’t worth the money we pay him and I have a right to say that.”

Miller said that as his sign was flashing messages about the town manager last Thursday, Council President John Booher stood down the street taking photographs of it.

“I saw the Council President was taking pictures and I yelled to him that I wanted to talk to him, I wanted to talk to him about our horrible town manager,” said Miller. “He turned around nonchalantly and walked away as I was yelling and that was it. I have witnesses who were with me […] I haven’t received a ticket yet but I hear that I was written up yesterday for harassment because of that. Now I was written up again tonight for harassment for putting a message on my sign about Council President Booher because police say he’s a victim? What is all of this?”

After the Beaver Countian began making phone calls as part of its reporting, Paul Miller called back saying he was contacted again by Monaca Police.

“I was contacted by Monaca Police Chief Dave Piuri, he asked me to come down to the station to meet with him,” said Miller. “He basically told me he didn’t want any problems and threw my citations in the garbage […] I have known Dave Piuri a long time, we talked for a while and I guess he thought about it and realized this was not the right way to handle things. I’m very happy about how this turned out because I like Dave and was supportive about him becoming Chief; I didn’t want to see this have to go any further.”

Sources who spoke to the Beaver Countian on condition they not be quoted by name independently confirmed that the police department revoked Miller’s citations shortly after they were issued.

Paul Miller maintains he has every right to post messages about public officials again in the future should he choose to do so.

Monaca Borough Manager Mario Leone was unavailable for comment. Monaca Council President John Booher had not return a detailed voicemail message left by the Beaver Countian seeking comment as of the time of this report.