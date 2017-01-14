Monaca Police Chief Retiring To Become Deputy Director Of Beaver County Emergency Services

The Chief of Police for the Borough of Monaca is retiring from the department to become the Deputy Director of Beaver County Emergency Services.
Beaver County officials tell the Beaver Countian that William J. Petures will officially assume his position with the county on January 30th. According to Monaca Borough’s website, Petures has served as an officer with the Monaca Police Department for over 37 years.
Monaca Officer David Piuri will serve as acting Chief of Police until Borough Council names a permanent replacement. Piuri also currently serves as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Beaver Valley Lodge #4.
William Petures will fill a vacancy at the county’s Department of Emergency Management Services created by former Deputy Director Eric Brewer’s promotion to Director at the beginning of the year. Former Beaver County Emergency Services Director Wes Hill formally retired on Friday, following a 32-year career with the county.
Beaver County Emergency Management Services operates the county’s 911 Center and serves as the area’s Emergency Management Agency in charge of emergency preparedness, planning, mitigation, response, and recovery. The department also houses the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other public safety organizations.
17 Comments
Heather JoJan 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm
Congrats Bill, good luck!!
I Hate My HatJan 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm
Much success on the next chapter of your life Chief Petures you will be a valuable asset to the county!
buzzkillJan 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Great. I am sure he is very happy about now being able to build up a second publicly funded pension This shit never ends.
sometimes experience mattersJan 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm
What do you want someone that was a stock boy at Walmart to be in charge if something horrible happens like the nuclear power plant melts down or shell’s chemical plant erupts like a volcano or a meteor from outer space crashes into Beaver? I don’t want someone’s baby sitter in charge when I call 911.
did you meme like thisJan 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm
Who wants some body with experience when there are 6 year olds without jobs right!
Attachments:
74721757
Jay FisherJan 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Congratulations and best of luck in your new role!
Ryan N HareJan 14, 2017 at 5:50 pm
Congrats chief!
Joanne WilsonJan 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm
Congratulations Bill! Thank you for your service!
Sis NicholJan 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm
Congratulations Chief. Thank you for your service. God Bless you on your new job.
Kayla PughJan 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm
Congratulations Chief and thank you for serving Monaca
Connie D'Itri DrozdjibobJan 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm
Congratulations Billy on your Retirement!!! Best of Luck on your new adventure!!!
Dale BonnerJan 14, 2017 at 6:03 pm
Welcome aboard, looking forward to continued working, volunteering, with you, Eric, and the County EMS teem.
Dale, Frankfort Springs EMC (Big Six)
BLUE BALLS FOR LIFE!Jan 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm
CONGRATS BILLY at least those two dingbat county commissioners did something right! GOOD LUCK!
GonzoJan 14, 2017 at 1:08 pm
I’m sure they will all do fine.
BLUE BALLS FOR LIFE!Jan 14, 2017 at 1:11 pm
I ALMOST FORGOT HEY BILLY DO US ALL A SOLID AND DONT HIRE ANYMORE HEROIN ADDICTS OR ALCOHOLICS TO DISPATCH OK? THANKS MAN!
Joe MorackJan 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm
Congrats Bill (Chief Petures) good luck on your future position..
Marilyn JerriJan 14, 2017 at 6:18 pm
Congratulations Billy! You are an amazing leader .