Monaca Police Chief Retiring To Become Deputy Director Of Beaver County Emergency Services

17 comments
Monaca Police Chief Retiring To Become Deputy Director Of Beaver County Emergency Services
Monaca Borough Police Chief Bill Petures / photo via Borough of Monaca

The Chief of Police for the Borough of Monaca is retiring from the department to become the Deputy Director of Beaver County Emergency Services.

Beaver County officials tell the Beaver Countian that William J. Petures will officially assume his position with the county on January 30th. According to Monaca Borough’s website, Petures has served as an officer with the Monaca Police Department for over 37 years.

Monaca Officer David Piuri will serve as acting Chief of Police until Borough Council names a permanent replacement. Piuri also currently serves as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Beaver Valley Lodge #4.

William Petures will fill a vacancy at the county’s Department of Emergency Management Services created by former Deputy Director Eric Brewer’s promotion to Director at the beginning of the year. Former Beaver County Emergency Services Director Wes Hill formally retired on Friday, following a 32-year career with the county.

Beaver County Emergency Management Services operates the county’s 911 Center and serves as the area’s Emergency Management Agency in charge of emergency preparedness, planning, mitigation, response, and recovery. The department also houses the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other public safety organizations.

Print Friendly

17 Comments

  1. Heather Jo
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:33 pm Reply

    Congrats Bill, good luck!!

     
  2. I Hate My Hat
    Jan 14, 2017 at 12:36 pm Reply

    Much success on the next chapter of your life Chief Petures you will be a valuable asset to the county!

     
  3. buzzkill
    Jan 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm Reply

    Great. I am sure he is very happy about now being able to build up a second publicly funded pension This shit never ends.

     
    1. sometimes experience matters
      Jan 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm Reply

      What do you want someone that was a stock boy at Walmart to be in charge if something horrible happens like the nuclear power plant melts down or shell’s chemical plant erupts like a volcano or a meteor from outer space crashes into Beaver? I don’t want someone’s baby sitter in charge when I call 911.

       
    2. did you meme like this
      Jan 14, 2017 at 1:31 pm Reply

      Who wants some body with experience when there are 6 year olds without jobs right!

       
      Attachments:
  4. Jay Fisher
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm Reply

    Congratulations and best of luck in your new role!

     
  5. Ryan N Hare
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:50 pm Reply

    Congrats chief!

     
  6. Joanne Wilson
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:51 pm Reply

    Congratulations Bill! Thank you for your service!

     
  7. Sis Nichol
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm Reply

    Congratulations Chief. Thank you for your service. God Bless you on your new job.

     
  8. Kayla Pugh
    Jan 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm Reply

    Congratulations Chief and thank you for serving Monaca

     
  9. Connie D'Itri Drozdjibob
    Jan 14, 2017 at 6:02 pm Reply

    Congratulations Billy on your Retirement!!! Best of Luck on your new adventure!!!

     
  10. Dale Bonner
    Jan 14, 2017 at 6:03 pm Reply

    Welcome aboard, looking forward to continued working, volunteering, with you, Eric, and the County EMS teem.

    Dale, Frankfort Springs EMC (Big Six)

     
  11. BLUE BALLS FOR LIFE!
    Jan 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm Reply

    CONGRATS BILLY at least those two dingbat county commissioners did something right! GOOD LUCK!

     
  12. Gonzo
    Jan 14, 2017 at 1:08 pm Reply

    I’m sure they will all do fine.

     
  13. BLUE BALLS FOR LIFE!
    Jan 14, 2017 at 1:11 pm Reply

    I ALMOST FORGOT HEY BILLY DO US ALL A SOLID AND DONT HIRE ANYMORE HEROIN ADDICTS OR ALCOHOLICS TO DISPATCH OK? THANKS MAN!

     
  14. Joe Morack
    Jan 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm Reply

    Congrats Bill (Chief Petures) good luck on your future position..

     
  15. Marilyn Jerri
    Jan 14, 2017 at 6:18 pm Reply

    Congratulations Billy! You are an amazing leader .

     

Leave a Reply

© 2016 BeaverCountian.com
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
X
Editorial: Sheriff Tony Guy Will Ruin The Republican Party The Same Way Sheriff George David Destro…NewsBeaver County's new Sheriff has revealed himself to be a near clone of his troubled predecessor, the version 2.0 of man whose actions threw county gov…

Monaca Police Chief Retiring To Become Deputy Director Of Beaver County Emergency Services

by John Paul
171 min