Monaca Police Chief Retiring To Become Deputy Director Of Beaver County Emergency Services

The Chief of Police for the Borough of Monaca is retiring from the department to become the Deputy Director of Beaver County Emergency Services.

Beaver County officials tell the Beaver Countian that William J. Petures will officially assume his position with the county on January 30th. According to Monaca Borough’s website, Petures has served as an officer with the Monaca Police Department for over 37 years.

Monaca Officer David Piuri will serve as acting Chief of Police until Borough Council names a permanent replacement. Piuri also currently serves as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Beaver Valley Lodge #4.

William Petures will fill a vacancy at the county’s Department of Emergency Management Services created by former Deputy Director Eric Brewer’s promotion to Director at the beginning of the year. Former Beaver County Emergency Services Director Wes Hill formally retired on Friday, following a 32-year career with the county.

Beaver County Emergency Management Services operates the county’s 911 Center and serves as the area’s Emergency Management Agency in charge of emergency preparedness, planning, mitigation, response, and recovery. The department also houses the county’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other public safety organizations.