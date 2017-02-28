Monaca Council has voted to promote long-time Borough Officer David Piuri to the position of Chief of Police. Council also voted to hire officers Jeff McConnell and James Ball as full-time patrolmen with the department.

Tonight’s Monaca Council vote to promote Sgt. David Piuri to Chief was unanimous. Piuri replaces William J. Petures, who retired from Monaca in January when he was hired as the Deputy Director of Beaver County Emergency Services.

Along with serving as Monaca’s new Police Chief, Piuri also serves as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Beaver Valley Lodge #4.