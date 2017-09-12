The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a major traffic patrol operation in the town of Midland today. The saturation patrols come as PSP is engaged in an ongoing criminal investigation into the town’s Police Chief after he issued a controversial memorandum directing his officers to cease doing most traffic stops.

The Beaver Countian published a copy of Midland Police Chief Keith McCarthy’s memorandum last month, directing his officers to take a “seen but not heard from” approach due to “a rash of citizen complaints” he and the town’s Mayor had been receiving.

Approximately six State Police patrol units were on and around the main street of Midland for about two hours today, pulling over dozens of vehicles for traffic and equipment violations.

When asked about the saturation patrol, State Police Lieutenant Eric Hermick told the Beaver Countian his agency is committed to keeping the roadways safe for the citizens of Pennsylvania, and that his men and women will continue to focus their efforts on problem areas.

“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to protecting the residents of the Commonwealth and abroad,” said Hermick. “We will continue our relentless enforcement efforts to remove impaired and dangerous drivers from roadways, educate the motoring public relevant to vehicle equipment laws and requirements, and to target drug traffickers. The State Police have executive law enforcement authority throughout this great Commonwealth, therefore they can go to the problematic areas.”

See Also:

Police Chief Orders Officers To Stop Doing Certain Police Work Due To Citizen Complaints

“The Voice of American Law Enforcement” Slams Midland’s Police Chief Over Controversial Traffic Stop Memo

SHARE
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

52 COMMENTS

  8. John, your just doing your job and I respect that because you’ve broken a ton of stories and have been on top of other huge stories around the area but this time is different. I live in midland and the way the police act sometimes is ridiculous. They’ll pull you over for no reason sometimes, give you a horrible reason or lie about why they are doing it or make something up. I’ve encountered all of these situations first hand. Every night you will hear them pull someone over every 30-40 minutes on the Main Street. This is a regular occurrence with them. Anybody who knows about midland, know not to drive down the Main Street at night because of the amount of times they themselves have been pulled over or because of the amount of time they have heard people being pulled over. For instance, one of my friends got pulled over, I was with him and the officer said it was because he couldn’t read what state his license plate had. he asked us to step out of the car and when he did we both walked around to see the plate. Is was clearly showing Pennsylvania, not obstructed or anything but he still gave my friend a ticket and made him fight it in court, which he won. It’s a well known fact that if you aren’t from town you’ll most likely get pulled over for some technical reason. They fish for these kinds of things and is why people have been complaining so much recently. It’s frustrating and at times annoying when you have to do something at a certain time and end up getting pulled over for no reason. Midland is a small community, shouldn’t the police spend their time protecting it instead of using it on pulling people over? In my eyes, I think they did the right thing but that’s only because I live here and have to deal with it on a regular basis.

     

    • Really, Chad, you apparently do not know the Mayor. Are you an adult name calling? Shame on you, you would think people would set an example. This is definitely a form of bullying which we are encouraging our youth and children not to do! Grow up!

       

  13. I DO live in midland and I’m happy this is happening. We have cars speeding through stop signs and children riding bikes and playing near by. This has been a LONG time coming.

     

  17. The state police pulled over a car today in Hempfield Township for a turn signal violation.
    A turn signal violation.
    They found 8,000 stamp bags of heroin.
    REAL COPS
    SAVING LIVES

    Stop whining

     

  23. To those who think this is a bad idea you are dumb as hell and are probably part of the problem. If you don’t break the law then there’s nothing to worry about simple as that

     

  24. This was on the news tonight!! Wow! He was pulled over for a violation that people are bitching about.
    A traffic stop for a turn signal violation landed a man in jail when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper discovered 8,000 stamp bags of heroin in the car.

     

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here