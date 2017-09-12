The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a major traffic patrol operation in the town of Midland today. The saturation patrols come as PSP is engaged in an ongoing criminal investigation into the town’s Police Chief after he issued a controversial memorandum directing his officers to cease doing most traffic stops.
The Beaver Countian published a copy of Midland Police Chief Keith McCarthy’s memorandum last month, directing his officers to take a “seen but not heard from” approach due to “a rash of citizen complaints” he and the town’s Mayor had been receiving.
Approximately six State Police patrol units were on and around the main street of Midland for about two hours today, pulling over dozens of vehicles for traffic and equipment violations.
When asked about the saturation patrol, State Police Lieutenant Eric Hermick told the Beaver Countian his agency is committed to keeping the roadways safe for the citizens of Pennsylvania, and that his men and women will continue to focus their efforts on problem areas.
“The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to protecting the residents of the Commonwealth and abroad,” said Hermick. “We will continue our relentless enforcement efforts to remove impaired and dangerous drivers from roadways, educate the motoring public relevant to vehicle equipment laws and requirements, and to target drug traffickers. The State Police have executive law enforcement authority throughout this great Commonwealth, therefore they can go to the problematic areas.”
See Also:
– Police Chief Orders Officers To Stop Doing Certain Police Work Due To Citizen Complaints
– “The Voice of American Law Enforcement” Slams Midland’s Police Chief Over Controversial Traffic Stop Memo
Are you fucking kidding me?????
About what
Way to go. I hope this sends a clear message to the chief of police in Midland as well as the folks breaking the law.
Agreed!
You’re part of what’s wrong with this world
Jon Irwin who
I seriously hope you get pulled over and ticketed for something stupid. Take money out of your pocket. You think that these are criminals that they are targeting??? It’s hard working people that are suffering. No victim no crime. Stop revenue generating.
Frank J Rosenberger III if you break the law, you can expect a ticket. It’s really a pretty simple concept
They give you tickets for doing nothing and have lost in court. So no, you don’t have to break the law in this town to get pulled over, just catch them on a bad day and you’ll be sure to earn yourself a ticket.
If you lived in midland you’d understand why they did this. It’s a fishing party with the midland police and the way they pull people over
Thats great ur a hard working American but the police enforce the laws that your elected officials create
This is great!lol.
Oh you think this is great? I hope you get pulled over for some dumb shit and have to pay. No victim no crime.
Cry me a river and shut the f$(k up!!
Frank J Rosenberger III I don’t have to worry about that.
I still don’t understand the desire to be controlled MORE and not less…….don’t live there so makes no nevermind to me
Why don’t the Troopers stay on the interstates where they belong???? This is such bullshit.
Well that means they would be highway patrol.lol
He’s obviously an uneducated white thrash P.O.S
Maybe you didn’t realize they aren’t highway patrol?
Route 68 IS a State Highway!!!
Guess you have been stopped before
Leslie Brooks
Thx Lindsey Ribar!
John, your just doing your job and I respect that because you’ve broken a ton of stories and have been on top of other huge stories around the area but this time is different. I live in midland and the way the police act sometimes is ridiculous. They’ll pull you over for no reason sometimes, give you a horrible reason or lie about why they are doing it or make something up. I’ve encountered all of these situations first hand. Every night you will hear them pull someone over every 30-40 minutes on the Main Street. This is a regular occurrence with them. Anybody who knows about midland, know not to drive down the Main Street at night because of the amount of times they themselves have been pulled over or because of the amount of time they have heard people being pulled over. For instance, one of my friends got pulled over, I was with him and the officer said it was because he couldn’t read what state his license plate had. he asked us to step out of the car and when he did we both walked around to see the plate. Is was clearly showing Pennsylvania, not obstructed or anything but he still gave my friend a ticket and made him fight it in court, which he won. It’s a well known fact that if you aren’t from town you’ll most likely get pulled over for some technical reason. They fish for these kinds of things and is why people have been complaining so much recently. It’s frustrating and at times annoying when you have to do something at a certain time and end up getting pulled over for no reason. Midland is a small community, shouldn’t the police spend their time protecting it instead of using it on pulling people over? In my eyes, I think they did the right thing but that’s only because I live here and have to deal with it on a regular basis.
Anyone that agrees with what the PSP is doing, you can all f@%k off. I hope you all get pulled over for dumb things and have to pay.
I hope you don’t kiss your wife and mother with that mouth.
Cindi Altman i doubt he kissed anyone
Why don’t you F off and go away!!!
MAYOR POOBIE DONT GOT CONTROL OVER STATE POLICE HAHA!!
Attachments:
poobie
Eric Craft
Midland Police were taking part in this abuse of the citizenry.
I hate that town been out 21 years now and never going back no reason to all my Midland relatives are dead
I agree , you ain’t missing anything by staying away from Midland , it is now and always will be a dead end .
Hey Mayor Poopie, how do you like them apples!!!
Really, Chad, you apparently do not know the Mayor. Are you an adult name calling? Shame on you, you would think people would set an example. This is definitely a form of bullying which we are encouraging our youth and children not to do! Grow up!
I DO live in midland and I’m happy this is happening. We have cars speeding through stop signs and children riding bikes and playing near by. This has been a LONG time coming.
Tom Mcbride
Please patrol the residential streets for speeders and folks driving the wrong way on the one way streets.
Mindy Sue Calvin no more ghost riding the whip through town
The state police pulled over a car today in Hempfield Township for a turn signal violation.
A turn signal violation.
They found 8,000 stamp bags of heroin.
REAL COPS
SAVING LIVES
Stop whining
Kudos!
trash
I believe in law enforcement but you people are adults talking like this. Making rude comments and calling people out of their name. Wow!!!!!
Midland is a drug infested shit hole I hope they do more of this
Lol…. Stupid Ass Poobie what a dumb ass…. #Removeherassfromoffice
To those who think this is a bad idea you are dumb as hell and are probably part of the problem. If you don’t break the law then there’s nothing to worry about simple as that
This was on the news tonight!! Wow! He was pulled over for a violation that people are bitching about.
A traffic stop for a turn signal violation landed a man in jail when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper discovered 8,000 stamp bags of heroin in the car.
Sounds to me like Frank J Rosenberger III has some shyt to hide??????
Yea if half of these ppl would take a drive to the 400 block of town they would shut the hell up and wanna burn the place down nothing but trash
Personally I want to thank the state police for everything. My son’s safety is more important than being seen and not heard approach!