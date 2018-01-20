A man from Industry Borough has settled his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Beaver Borough Police Department and its former K-9 officer.
Federal court dockets show US District Court Judge Mark Hornak closed the case brought by James Edward Cicco against Beaver Borough on Thursday after parties reached a settlement agreement with the assistance of federal mediators.
Cicco had alleged Officer Jeffrey Wijnen-Reims used excessive force during his arrest back in August of 2016. Dashcam video of the incident — released as the result of legal action brought against District Attorney David Lozier by a group of concerned citizens of Beaver — showed Cicco being bitten by the department’s K-9 while handcuffed.
An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police determined that officers committed no criminal wrongdoing during the arrest, although experts were highly critical of the way the department had utilized its police dog.
District Attorney David Lozier had made accusations in open court that the Beaver Countian’s in-depth investigative reporting about the controversy amounted to an attempt to undermine the criminal justice system. Three separate judges collectively dismissed dozens of felony and other charges that were being prosecuted against Cicco by the District Attorney’s Office. A trial on the remaining misdemeanor charges ended in a hung jury. Cicco was ultimately convicted of a single summary charge of driving on a suspended license.
Terms of a settlement agreement ending Cicco’s federal lawsuit were not disclosed in court filings, but a source in Beaver Borough familiar with its provisions said the town’s insurance carrier paid out approximately $250,000 to end the litigation. Beaver Borough will be responsible for paying a deductible of approximately $25,000. The town and its officers admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
Following the incident involving Cicco, Beaver Borough retired its police dog and put its K-9 vehicle up for sale. Officer Jeffrey Wijnen-Reims resigned from the Beaver Police Department last October.
James Edward Cicco was represented in his federal litigation by the Ambridge law firm of Bowers & Fawcett.
OUCH !
I’m glad to see the Mr. Cicco won. I hope the Beaver Police learn something from this.
$250,000.00 He will be dead from a overdose by months end.
If so, one has nothing to do with the other. The video and audio clearly shows the police officer was in the wrong. I do not even believe in the world that we clearly live in today where everyone seems to be suing for anything as a form of receiving a paycheck. But in this case, if this happen to me, and I received those injuries I would have waited it out, cause $250k would not have been enough. Also I would have made sure that the Beaver Police department and office publicly admitted wrongdoing and the office would not have had the opportunity to resign, he would have been fired and unable to ever work in law enforcement anywhere in the country. This officer has been in the news prior for his behavior. I also don’t understand why criminal charges was not brought up on this officer, his actions caused serious bodily injuries to a person, and he gets to resign and walk away? And a insurance company mist pay for his actions and the taxpayers mist pay $25K. Where is the outrage?
District Attorney Accuses The Beaver Countian And Attorneys Of Being Engaged In A Conspiracy To Undermine Justice.
Terrible for those that have to pick up the tab. Here is an example and lesson to be learned. Get to your council meetings, get involved, make people accountable. Madgar should be paying the approximate $25,000.00 or resign and Mayor Hamilton needs to speak with the BC,”THE ONLY REAL NEWS SOURCE IN BEAVER COUNTY,” on this matter.
Thank you John Paul and Co-Conspirators !
Very important to read BC archive. https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/man-who-was-attacked-by-beaver-police-k-9-during-traffic-stop-files-federal-lawsuit-alleging-history-of-excessive-force
Please refresh yourselves on this officers history.
Now it is time for Madgar and Hamilton to answer questions about any deals that may have been made, prior to Officer Wijnen-Reims resignation. Example: Resign ? Whoa Jeff, take some time off, you know, say you got hurt on the job. Oh and use up any vacation time you have coming. In the mean time I’ll get your health benefits and pension in order ..thanks bro, you’re savin’ our asses!
Congratulations Jimmy! Go out and buy yourself a new Escalade and parade it up and down 3rd St. Beaver Boro should fire the entire police dept and start over again.
Crime does pay
Right Josh! Hopefully he will use that money to shove up his own nose and not sell to the young kids! He’s a piece of shit that outsmarted people that’s all.
It begs the question… how could Pennsylvania State Police find nothing wrong here? It’s a brotherhood. Sad!
I am sure it cost the tax payers a pretty nice bundle of money.
Frank Oriskovich exactly!
If you 2 would have read the article, 25 grand.
It’s called the “Thin Blue Line” for a reason.
To protect each other no matter what. Period.
R W-J should have been convicted and jailed for what he did and NEVER be allowed to be a LEO anywhere in the country ever again.
Attachments:
1550720
This is the second time it had- for the same officer
Whatever the poor bastard got wasn’t enough
Beaver Countian you are doing a great job keeping us informed. Thank you.
Yea super good job at keeping informed lmao
Holy crap! The dude who got bit got a quarter million dollars, and they wiped out the cop, the dog, and even the car!! This is a definite win for every businessman selling opiates outside the doctor-patient-pharmacy chain. :/
The cop is 100% to blame.
You mean outside the legal pill pushers!
His dealer just hit the jackpot. Wasn’t Christmas last month?
I’ll take a dog bite for $250,000
If there was no wrong doing then why did they retire the k-9, sell the cruiser and the officer in question also retired gotta love how the go about stuff to save face lol
Admits no wrong doing through settlement. A police officer jokes about a hole in this kids chest. Its like paying to be a piece of shit.