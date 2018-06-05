A man who had his concealed firearm carry permit revoked by Sheriff Tony Guy is asking a judge to reinstate it, alleging Guy revoked his permit in a manner that violated state law.

Vincent Eldon Marsick, 33 of Aliquippa, has held a concealed carry permit since 2015, according to a petition presented on Tuesday with the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas.

On April 27th, Marsick received a letter from Sheriff Tony Guy informing him that his permit had been revoked because he is “a person whose character/reputation indicates danger to public safety.”

Sheriff Guy’s letter provided no explanation or other information indicating how he reached the conclusion that Marsick was a danger to the public — a requirement of state law according to Marsick’s petition.

“Vincent Marsick was not provided any opportunity to provide an explanation as to any issues that the Sheriff of Beaver County had as to the License to Carry that had been issued on January 2, 2015,” reads Marsick’s complaint to the court.

The petition notes that Marsick has no misdemeanor or felony convictions, maintains full-time employment, and has never been committed to a mental health facility or diagnosed with mental illness. “In Beaver County, there are no pre or post-administrative hearings held prior to the Sheriff issuing the decision to revoke a license to carry a firearm.”

“(I) contacted the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and was informally advised that the decision to revoke the License to Carry was made after the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received information that Vincent Marsick acted in an unusual manner when he was issued a traffic citation in Findlay Township on April 19, 2018 for Operating a Vehicle without Inspection,” wrote attorney Gerald Benyo, who is representing Marsick in the matter. “Vincent Marsick entered a guilty plea on May 11, 2018 and paid a fine of approximately $145. No other Summary, Misdemeanor or Felony criminal charges were filed against Vincent Marsick as a result of (the traffic stop).”

Beaver County Common Pleas Judge James Ross has scheduled a hearing for Vincent Marsick’s petition later this month.

This is not the first time the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office has come under scrutiny for the process it uses in revoking concealed carry permits.

Back in 2013, then-Sheriff George David was the subject of litigation after he revoked the concealed carry permit of a New Brighton man. Dennis McKee acted as his own attorney in challenging David’s revocation of his concealed carry permit. Following a series of hearings, Beaver County Judge Kim Tesla ordered McKee’s permit restored in a blistering 30-page opinion of court admonishing the Sheriff’s Office for systematically violating individuals’ due process rights.

