A man from Allegheny County and his family have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Aliquippa Police Department and several of its officers alleging they used excessive force during an incident in June of last year and then engaged in acts of malicious prosecution against him.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, Gregory Johnson alleges he was arrested by Aliquippa Police in the early morning hours of June 17th, 2016, on summary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct for his behavior in the Plan 12 neighborhood of the city.

Johnson was taken by police to the station and placed in a holding cell until his wife, Chavonne Newman and their minor child — also named plaintiffs in the case — arrived to pick him up.

As Johnson was being released, he and his wife allegedly got into a verbal argument over whether or not the man should sign forms presented by the department as part of the procedure releasing him from custody. Johnson acknowledges in his lawsuit that he was still intoxicated at this point and argumentative, but claims he did not threaten anyone during the exchange.

As the couple was arguing, Gregory Johnson alleges that “[Officer] Cillo suddenly and without warning grabbed [Johnson’s] face to be slammed violently against the floor whereby he suffered severe and serious injuries and damages which may be permanent in nature.”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that after Johnson was “thrown violently to the floor,” Officer Nicholson then, “took his knee and jammed it into the face of [Johnson as he] laid on his stomach while on the floor.”

Johnson alleges Officer Cochran then drew his taser and aimed it at him, although never engaged the weapon.

Johnson’s lawsuit claims the entire incident was captures on the police department’s surveillance camera system, and that his wife and minor child also witnessed the event. The man insists he did nothing to warrant the use of physical force.

“[T]he sentence imposed upon members of the public for summary offenses did not contain any corporal punishment and/or requirements of physical abuse for violating the law of this Commonwealth,” the federal litigation notes.

Gary Johnson alleges the Aliquippa Police Department lacked proper policies on the use of force for such a situation, and that officers were not properly trained on how to utilize their use of force continuums.

Aliquippa Police filed additional criminal charges of felony Aggravated Assault against a Police Officer against Johnson as a result of the incident, alleging the man became physically aggressive towards officers, taking a fighting stance and attempting to grab and push them.

“[The] Beaver County Assistant District Attorney withdrew the charges [of Aggravated Assault against a Police Officer] against [Johnson] because the video of the incident did not support the version of events as stated/filed/put forth by the [Aliquippa Police],” the lawsuit alleges.

According to the lawsuit, after the felony charge was dropped Officer Cochran filed two additional summary citations against Johnson, alleging he had engaged in physical harassment during that same incident by shoving his wife Chavonne Newman and Officer Cillo with open hands.

“Chavonne Newman never asked the police to file charges against her husband and did not see [him] act with any intent to harass, annoy, or alarm herself or [Officer] Cillo with physical contact by shoving either of them,” alleges the couple in the litigation.

Johnson claims that video surveillance footage of the incident did not support those charges either. The man’s lawsuit says those Harassment citations were then, “changed to public intoxication and disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise because there was no evidence that [he] harassed any of the alleged victims.”

His lawsuit states the only charges he pleaded guilty to were the original summary citations he had been charged with as a result of his conduct before being arrested and taken to the police station.

Among the injuries Gary Johnson claims to have suffered as a result of the incident include multiple bruises, a fractured jaw and generalized face and head trauma. He also alleges he is now suffering from anxiety and emotional trauma, and that some of his injuries will leave him with permanent impairments in life moving forward.

Those named as defendants in the litigation are the City of Aliquippa and the Aliquippa Police Department, Officers James Cillo and John Cochran, and Sgt. Neal Nicholson. Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch is also named as a defendant in the case due to his alleged failure to properly administer the department.

Gary Johnson and his family are seeking unspecified damages in the case and have requested a jury trial. The federal complaint can be read in full here.