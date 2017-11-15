Republican Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley says the proposed 2018 budget does nothing to address the county’s serious financial problems. Egley’s lengthy remarks were made during today’s public work session, with her criticizing fellow Republican Commissioner Dan Camp and Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio for what she called their failure to make the hard decisions necessary to prevent a continued downward spiraling of the county’s budget.
“I don’t think that we’re making the decisions that are in the best interest of the county and where we are right now, and dealing with the things we’re dealing with,” concluded Egley, who rattled off a laundry list of budgetary proposals she has made that have been rejected by her fellow Commissioners.
Commissioners Camp and Amadio refused to respond to Commissioner Egley’s remarks when asked their thoughts about the proposed budget during a question and answer session at the end of the meeting.
Commissioner Sandie Egley’s remarks can be heard in this 12 minute recording by the Beaver Countian:
Commissioners Camp and Amadio Refuse To Comment When Asked By The Beaver Countian About The Proposed Budget:
How can we expect any different when the SAME violators are reelected time and time again
No comment=In.Over.Their.Heads!
It’s time for Amadio and Camp to step down. Sandie needs better Commissioners by her.
Amadio and Camp sit in a state of confusion. Camp is so bored with Commissioner Egley’s lengthy remarks, that he scans through his phone, with complete indifference to real time proceedings. Amadio, will occasionally ask a question. The questions he will pose are always ones he knows the answer to. Somehow he must feel that makes him seem informed. No solutions, or planning is offered by either commissioner. These two are working for some friends who might really give them hell about their decisions. They are not working for ALL Beaver Countians. The Financial Administrator, warns of a bleak economic future for Beaver County …. and what do we get “NO COMMENT.” It’s time for everyone to give them hell, and demand some accountability.
SANDY YOU ARE AWESOME.
I AGREE WITH YOU 1000%.
YOUR PLAN COULD WORK & WOULD WORK IF THE OTHER TWO WOULD GET ON BOARD WITH YOU. LOVE HOW YOU THINK. COMMON SENSE. GOOD LUCK. 👍
I fault the voters for voting for the two commissioners based on the “name factor.”
Keep telling the Beaver County voters the absolute truth-PLEASE!
All incumbent commissioners must go! All three of them are incompetent and unqualified. We need to vote into office, 3 candidates who actually have a basic understanding of economics and are capable of efficiently executing the duty of their offices rather than galavanting around to unnecessary events and bickering amongst themselves like 3 year olds. Dan get off the phone, tony stop sleeping and sandie try staying in the court house during work hours, the pens didn’t need you to hold their hand in D.C.
Impressive ideas by Sandie, the other two are absolutely USELESS.
She said stick to the county code, it’s all we can afford.
Where are all the ideas from Amadio and Camp? They just want to get by and get re-elected. Keep kicking the can down the road. Amadio just pretends all is ok, the finances aren’t so bleak, Sandie is an alarmist but now there is an impartial study that says we have serious financial problems.
Shut down the pools, sell the ice arena– think of it this way- should elderly people lose their homes so kids can swim? It would be great to have family activities that would draw people to Beaver County but if you can’t afford it and they are in bad shape now I don’t see how it can continue.
Unless they do some tough negotiating and have county employees pay more of their health insurance and have a 401K that the County would contribute a percentage into instead of the pension plans nobody can afford? You know, pension and benefit plans similar to what people in the real world have.
Subcontract out anything you can so we don’t have to pay the benefits.
Go after delinquent taxes, no special treatment for anyone.
I agree with Sandie, hard decisions need to be made.
At least when I pay my school taxes, I know it’s for the kids.
I don’t see where I get anything for my county taxes and I sure don’t want to keep paying more and I don’t want to see people losing their homes.
Something has to give
Good cop– bad cop routine…….