LISTEN: Beaver Countian’s John Paul Expresses His Concerns To Commissioners About Javens’ Mistreatment Of The Public

As a reporter I was deeply troubled by what I witnessed yesterday during a public work session of the Board of Commissioners. I sat down this morning to write an editorial about Treasurer Connie Javens’ mistreatment of a man who came to address his government. The sad truth is, this conduct by Javens was nothing uncommon for her — a fact known well by many.

Rather than carefully crafting a statement, I have decided instead to simply let readers listen to my initial gut reactions on what I had seen and heard. The following are remarks I made before the Board of Commissioners during the public comments session of yesterday’s meeting, moments after Treasurer Javens got in the face of a veteran who came to ask questions about her conduct while in office.

Javens had already fled the conference room with her attorney before these remarks were made.