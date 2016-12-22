LISTEN: Beaver Countian’s John Paul Expresses His Concerns To Commissioners About Javens’ Mistreatment Of The Public

As a reporter I was deeply troubled by what I witnessed yesterday during a public work session of the Board of Commissioners. I sat down this morning to write an editorial about Treasurer Connie Javens’ mistreatment of a man who came to address his government. The sad truth is, this conduct by Javens was nothing uncommon for her — a fact known well by many.
Rather than carefully crafting a statement, I have decided instead to simply let readers listen to my initial gut reactions on what I had seen and heard. The following are remarks I made before the Board of Commissioners during the public comments session of yesterday’s meeting, moments after Treasurer Javens got in the face of a veteran who came to ask questions about her conduct while in office.
Javens had already fled the conference room with her attorney before these remarks were made.
Richard DaleyDec 22, 2016 at 4:14 pm
Well said, Mr. Paul.
Now how do we remove her from office?
Brian CooperDec 22, 2016 at 4:28 pm
The only way to get rid of her is to vote her out (3 years) or recruit enough support to pressure her into stepping down.
Richard DaleyDec 22, 2016 at 4:30 pm
Thank you, Mr. Cooper.
Brian CooperDec 22, 2016 at 5:27 pm
Richard Daley you’re welcome. Unfortunately PA does not have recall election. We should. Perhaps this is something we should push the legislature to amend. Remember the debacle we had with the last sheriff, but were powerless to remove him, until election time.
Richard DaleyDec 22, 2016 at 5:30 pm
I couldn’t agree more.
Adam CorakDec 22, 2016 at 5:37 pm
What about a petition and and standing protest outside court house until enough attention is brought to her that it has to be adressed?
WindchasingDec 22, 2016 at 11:16 am
I was unfortunately not able to attend yesterdays meeting However after hearing JP statement to the board I think it is important to re-state my comment I made in the last article and with all seriousness I hope Carl (and the board) looks into this….
I am wondering if Carl could file a criminal complaint against Connie for assault, harassment, and/or threats do to her actions at the public meeting. Certainly I would think if Carl lost a single strand of hair over this ordeal he would have a civil suit at the very least. (Right Renee?)
According to Section 450. Removal of County Officers and Appointees …. The Treasurer may be removed from office “upon conviction of misbehavior in office…”. I would think that attacking a citizen at a public meeting, (to the point she needs to be physically restrained by her attorney), and publicly humiliating him could arguably be considered “misbehavior in office”. (And were was security?)
Carl you may have an opportunity to be the savior of Beaver County.
Linda Ambrose HaffnerDec 22, 2016 at 4:17 pm
Keep us aware – people depend on the news daily. I work and cannot attend meetings during the day.
So appreciate the fact you keep BC formed. It was NEVER reported before you.
The hush hush mentality of this county is over – Thank you
Brian CooperDec 22, 2016 at 4:22 pm
If anyone wants to contact them and let them know how you feel about these recent actions, be respectful, don’t stoop to her level.
Uncle Wah WahDec 22, 2016 at 11:22 am
Oh, please. “A veteran”. They come down there to get in a pissing contest and they got into a pissing contest. A better question is why this office that is so short staffed and faces this impossible deadline has a department head that seemingly has all the time in the day to sit through pissing contest after pissing contest at the meetings, at the hearings, on the radio, in the paper, etc., etc. What did they say in the paper, a 26 minute rant? Why are they sitting through that? get to the point of the meeting.
When is the actual work of the office ever done? I guess yesterday wasn’t it. Today we’ll be reading the coverage, tomorrow everybody will be leaving early for “Pre-Christmas Eve”, Monday they will be closed, Tuesday will be “re-iving Chrstmas”,….
mileage may varyDec 22, 2016 at 2:28 pm
This is not about whether or not you are a veteran or a brick layer. I do believe you have every right as a citizen of Beaver County to ask questions and offer suggestions to elected officials. I do not believe an elected official has the right to GET IN YOUR FACE. Unc-wah wah, you play the role of a tough guy/gal. I have read through many of your comments, and I can assure you, I was happy that it was a veteran, this veteran. A man who proved he was able to keep his composure. Your off the cuff remarks prove you may have reacted other wise.
You ask, “When is the actual work of the office ever done?” Go to one of the public sessions, and ask that question. Don’t rely on others to get involved in a pissing contest, then discredit their chosen profession.
mileage may varyDec 22, 2016 at 2:55 pm
unc-wah wah, I would like to add : During the Viet Nam Era young men were drafted and sent off to War.
Mr. Hughes, chose to enter military service. 26 Years my friend, he deserves to be heard, and no one has the RIGHT, not even an Italian Grandmother(her words) to wave their finger in THIS mans face.
John Q TaxpayerDec 22, 2016 at 11:22 am
GOD DAMN RIGHT JP! That building belongs to the taxpayers and nobody, I mean nobody should be intimidated by that old bitch or anyone else that is employed by the good people of this County. As I stated before, the Commissioners should be coming to work everyday with one thing on their mind, and that one thing is how to bring that nauseating, miserable, unethical, insulting bitch off her high horse! The citizens of this County deserves way better than her!
AppleFanDec 22, 2016 at 11:23 am
Very well said Mr. Paul. Thank you.
Sami LeeDec 22, 2016 at 4:25 pm
Good job Mr. John Paul!
I appreciate your work.
RavenDec 22, 2016 at 11:51 am
As one who witnessed that attack, yes, ATTACK, I can say that it was very shocking. She should have been bitch-slapped back to her senses. I have never seen anything near that in a public official. Get into a cop’s face like that, and you would wearing cuffs. I don’t know if she can be charged or sued, but she deserves some legal retribution.
WindchasingDec 22, 2016 at 12:35 pm
If Connie and Renee can sue the BC 6 for making comments on a website then surely Carl can file a suite against Connie for this attack in a public forum.
As far as a criminal complaint… an assault does not have to make physical contact. Attempting to make contact even if it misses is assault. (Such as someone throws a punch but the other person ducks it.) If it makes contact then it is Battery. Connie may have attempted to use her finger to make physical contact by swinging it around Carl’s face. Connie just has bad aim and Carl was able to avoid it.
Something that a Judge and Jury should decide.
Rob ShoffDec 22, 2016 at 5:03 pm
When’s open to public meetings?
Rob ShoffDec 22, 2016 at 5:08 pm
The Times did have a story about this incident
But sounds to me more of the public should attend these meetings she could’ve caused a riot if she done that to a less disciplined individual
Hats off to my fellow veteran.
Patrick DarrochDec 22, 2016 at 5:13 pm
Keep up the good reporter work, shining the light on corruption will pay off
Leanne Riley-AndersonDec 22, 2016 at 5:15 pm
That horrible woman needs to go immediately!!
jaybirdDec 22, 2016 at 12:44 pm
To the Commissioners, DA, or whomever it may concern:
The public outburst by the County Treasurer on 12/21/16 was sufficient proof that she is no longer capable of conducting her duties in the manner required of a government employee. This type of behavior can no longer be tolerated. As elected officials it is imperative that you recognize this and that you take responsibility to begin impeachment proceedings to remove her from office.
Mary Ann Kovach MooreDec 22, 2016 at 5:59 pm
Maybe she is ill and needs help for a women that has been in the public for all these years she knows how to treat people. Don’t think she is of sound mind, seems like she has been doing crazy things for the last several years and age and health could have something to do with it.or is another telling her to do these things…
Momma-Bear80Dec 22, 2016 at 1:02 pm
In my opinion…Its reporters like JP that make me appreciate what he does for us. He is truely one of a kind. He is the Peoples Reporter. And Javens is clearly coming unhinged. Props to Mr Hughes for standing his ground and being the bigger person during what was clearly a Tantrum being thrown by The County Treasurer aftr being called out on her BS. Hopefully her attorney can talk her into acting like the adult she claims to be. Again my opinion. Dont have to like it.
DaveDec 22, 2016 at 2:15 pm
This woman is a crazy loose cannon how is she still in office? For some reason i could not play your file it showed as if nothing was there
CleanupthecourthouseDec 22, 2016 at 2:21 pm
Lozier , put an end to all of this speculation about the Treasurer and her withdrawls from County accounts with only 1 signature. Speed up your investigation from snales pace to tortiose! This is the only answer since the Treasurer will not talk. Remember this investigation was in capable hands with the State Police but you intervened! DO YOUR JOB DAMMIT!!!!
David BlackburnDec 22, 2016 at 7:23 pm
This woman is a crazy loose cannon anyone else wouldn’t have a job if they pulled the things she does!!!
CleanupthecourthouseDec 22, 2016 at 2:26 pm
Oh I know, “it is under investigation” at least that is what I heard at the budget meeting from you. PROVE IT!!!
TheYesManDec 22, 2016 at 2:31 pm
Well done, JP!