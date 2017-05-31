President Judge Richard Mancini’s new administrative order limiting photography in the courthouse is a unique attempt at striking a balance between maintaining openness and providing for the security of the courts, says one legal expert who has reviewed the matter.

The Beaver Countian reached out to Professor Bruce Ledewitz, a noted expert on the Pennsylvania Constitution at Duquesne University School of Law, and asked him to weigh in on the changes that will soon be taking place at the Beaver County Courthouse.

Judge Mancini signed an order earlier this month, expected to go into effect in the coming weeks, that greatly curtails where photographs can be taken in the courthouse and limits entirely the photographing of certain individuals. While some county courts in Pennsylvania have blanket prohibitions on possessing cellphones in their courthouses, and others similarly limit their possession to only certain parts of their buildings, Judge Mancini’s new order continues to allow individuals to bring the devices into the Beaver County Courthouse.

Under the new order, all electronic devices must be turned off completely when in an actual courtroom — prohibitions on the use of recording devices inside of courtrooms are mandated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. When in the hallways on the second floor where the courtrooms are located cellphones may be used but not to take photographs (except while in the rotunda at the front of the building where photography is permitted). Photography is permitted on the first floor of the courthouse where other governmental offices are located, including the Commissioners’ Unit, except no photographs can be taken anywhere in the building of police officers, witnesses, or jurors who are involved in pending cases.

Professor Ledewitz said it is a time-limited provision of Judge Mancini’s order that likely enables it to pass Constitutional muster.

“The order is time bound, so one is not prohibited from taking a picture of somebody who was a witness last week,” said Ledewitz. “If there is an ongoing trial it is only in effect during the trial. Once the case is adjudicated the prohibition is lifted. It’s a very limited order and in that respect is probably Constitutional.”

Judge Mancini’s order provides a small exception for members of the news media who can use recording devices on the second floor, but that exception still does not allow the recording of police officers, witnesses, or jurors anywhere in the building. Criminal defendants and victims are both considered witnesses as a matter of law, leaving Judge Mancini’s order to end a long-standing practice of reporters filming defendants as they are being led into court and recording interviews of victims or witnesses who may choose to cooperate for an article.

The order authorizes Sheriff’s Deputies to immediately confiscate any recording device — such as a smartphone or camera — being used in a manner that violates the order.

“What you would have is a Deputy saying, I saw a person point the device to take a photograph,” said Ledewitz. “That’s the probable cause that a criminal contempt has been committed […] The fact that it’s easy to just say someone took a picture really makes no difference under the law. There are a number of cases where slight physical actions like that can become the basis for a criminal arrest. I don’t think this raises the issue of pretext, the concern that the government might want information contained on a defendant’s cellphone and this is the way to get it. That doesn’t seem very likely.”

Professor Ledewitz said just because an order is Constitutional does not necessarily mean it is easily enforceable. If a person is accused of taking a photograph in violation of Judge Mancini’s order, the government still has a long way to go before the person can face punishment.

“If the person says no, I did not take a photograph, how they will they then prove contempt is a very good question,” said Ledewitz. “This order in and of itself does not authorize a search, it only authorizes an arrest. I guess at that point there’s some kind of court order that would have to come to search the device.”

Judge Mancini’s order provides no information on what that process would look like or what agency would conduct such a search. Professor Ledewitz said he has never heard of a search warrant being issued to gather evidence to prove a contempt has occurred, and even if such a search is subsequently authorized, the government would then have to independently gain access to the device.

“The problem the government has had in the past, as in a case we saw in California involving terrorism, is opening the thing and gaining access to it without a password,” said Ledewitz.

The level of security found on smartphones can vary widely depending on the device and what features its owner has implemented. Some configurations make accessing the data a trivial task, while others allow for military grade encryption of files contained on the phone making it extremely difficult — or even impossible with known technology — for the government to access the data. Advanced means of gaining access to some encrypted devices through unpublished exploits may in theory exist within the national security infrastructure, but such technologies would generally be classified at the highest levels and be unavailable for use in a simple contempt case.

“You don’t have to trade for your liberty by agreeing to a search, that’s not how the law works,” said Ledewitz. “If you are facing the possibility of being jailed for criminal contempt you would get a trial with the whole nine yards. They would have the burden of proving you actually took a photograph in violation of the order.”

Professor Ledewitz said that after reading the order, he believes President Judge Mancini is attempting to protect a legitimate governmental interest in providing for the security of those before the court, while still maintaining as much openness as practical.

“I have personally never seen an order quite like this one before,” said Professor Ledewitz. “The judge here is clearly trying to achieve his purpose in the most constrained way possible and I think that is likely how any court reviewing this order would see it.”