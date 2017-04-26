Legal action was filed today on behalf of the public by a group of concerned citizens who are seeking access to dash cam video from the Beaver Borough Police Department, documenting the arrest of James Edward Cicco by Beaver Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems.

The “Motion to Intervene” in the Beaver County District Attorney’s Offices’ case against James Cicco was filed by three residents of Beaver Borough: retired long-time Beaver County Neighborhood Legal Services attorney James P. O’Connell, retired school teacher and counselor Richard F. Williams, and attorney J. Lauson Cashdollar who previously served as Vice President of Beaver Borough Council and currently serves as Solicitor for the Beaver County Prothonotary’s Office.

Attorney Cashdollar is representing the trio in the litigation.

The groups’ legal action attempts to overcome efforts by Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier to block from public view a video recorded by a patrol car mounted camera that shows Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems deploying his police K-9 partner Czar during the August 2016 arrest of James Cicco.

Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-Riems had alleged that Cicco resisted arrest, assaulted him, grabbed a hand drill, and taunted his K-9 partner during an encounter on August 19th. Eyewitnesses alleged the officer was aggressive and used unnecessary force against a man who they say was clearly trying to surrender. Cicco suffered gruesome injuries during the arrest as a result of Wijnen-Riems deploying his police K-9 on the man — police dash cam video of the incident played in court appears to show the dog mauling Cicco while he is handcuffed. An investigation into the incident by the Pennsylvania State Police found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of the officer. Beaver County Judge Dale Fouse subsequently ruled there was no evidence to sustain charges that Cicco had resisted arrest or taunted a police dog.

The Beaver Countian is not a named participant in the court action seeking public release of the dash cam video, but did provide assistance to the movants with legal research conducted by its attorneys as well as providing documents obtained as part of its investigative reporting into the matter. In addition to legal assistance provided to the Beaver Countian by attorneys associated with the San Francisco based Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Beaver Countian has also received guidance by the Reporter’s Committee For Freedom of the Press — a non-profit association out of Washington D.C. that has been providing legal assistance to journalists since 1970.

Previous court cases brought throughout the country related to the public’s access to court exhibits were largely filed by media organizations themselves. Today’s unique legal filing by three residents of Beaver Borough who are not journalists provides an opportunity for the local court to reaffirm an individual citizen’s right to access public judicial records. The court action could serve as a foundation for additional litigation by the Beaver Countian, which remains dedicated to fighting on behalf of fundamental principals of open government.

River Road resident Richard Williams of Beaver told the Beaver Countian he felt it was his obligation as a citizen to step forward and participate in the legal action.

“The real reason I am doing this is I am very concerned about what has happened and I am seriously concerned that it might occur again,” Williams told the Beaver Countian. “As far as I am concerned this is the right thing to do. I believe the public should be aware of what happened, and obtaining the video is one main way of accomplishing that. I am also very concerned that this particular officer might be working in the Beaver Area School District, and because of the apparent unpredictability of his actions and his dog’s actions, I see a potentially dangerous situation. I believe speaking out is the right thing to do… somebody has to.”

Federal court dockets show that Beaver Officer Jeffery Wijnen-Riems has previously been sued by at least seven individuals who alleged civil rights violations involving the use of excessive force by the officer. In each instant, Beaver Borough settled with the litigants before their cases proceeded to trial.

Attorney Lauson Cashdollar said he felt a responsibility as an attorney, as a former elected official of Beaver Borough, and now as a resident of the municipality to take action to bring light to what he described as a troubling situation.

“The general public in this area must begin to understand what is going on with this particular officer, and in a greater sense, decide what needs to be done about it,” Cashdollar told the Beaver Countian. “The public also need to understand that residents of Beaver need a better effort from their Council to gain information about what is going on. I believe they do not understand what is going on, and to a degree, have been misled.”

In their motion filed with the court, these residents of Beaver Borough say they hope to gain access to the video on behalf of the public to help answer a series of troubling questions raised in the Beaver Police Department’s case against James Cicco.

The Motion to Intervene uses plain-language to describe in detail the case in question as well as the legal issues involving the release of the Beaver Police dash cam video. The court filing can be read in full here.

The legal motion will be considered by Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Dale M. Fouse.