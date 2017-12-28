The Board of Commissioners and Chief County Assessor have been ordered by two county judges to conduct a tax reassessment of every property in Beaver County — some 96,000 individual tax parcels.
The joint order by Common Pleas Judges John McBride and Dale Fouse comes as a result of a lawsuit filed in 2015 against the county by local real estate tycoon CJ Betters.
Beaver County currently assesses properties for tax purposes based on a base-year valuation from 1982, the last time a county-wide reassessment was performed. In its 31-page decision, the court outlined facts about the county’s current taxing scheme that were presented in the case:
“There has not been an application of, or change to, new construction tables or property characteristics to account for modern construction techniques or new building types/uses for assessment valuation and taxation purposed since 1982. Beaver County operates under a base-year assessment program, under which no changes have been made to its valuation rate tables since 1982. Property values in various neighborhoods within a county can change at different rates. Properties in higher value neighborhoods can appreciate at higher rates than property values in low value neighborhoods.”
Judges McBride and Fouse determined that the county’s current taxing scheme has now reached a point of inequity that violates provisions of the Pennsylvania Constitution, “While the Plaintiffs have not provided evidence that they are paying more than they should be, they have provided more than enough evidence and testimony to show that across Beaver County there are numerous citizens paying more and numerous citizens paying less than their share, thereby overwhelmingly proving the issue of non-uniformity and that the scheme of valuation used in Beaver County is causing mass misassessment.”
The court ordered the county remedy the problems by conducting a reassessment of all tax parcels, “On or before June 15, 2018, the Chief Assessor of Beaver County together with the County Board of Commissioners, shall submit to the Court for approval a written contract entered into by the County with an independent contractor to provide services to the County in preparation for and completion of a computer assisted reassessment of all tax parcels in Beaver County by June 15, 2020.”
Commissioner Dan Camp told the Beaver Countian that the Board will be meeting to discuss their options.
“Our Law Department just received the court’s order for reassessment,” said Camp. “Once our Law Department reviews the court’s order and meets with the Board of Commissioners we will then decide what our next course of action will be.”
County officials have previously said a county-wide reassessment will cost taxpayers an estimated $10 million to have performed and would require the Board of Commissioners to issue another debt bond to cover the expense. Although the Board has not yet made a formal decision on how to proceed, all three Commissioners have previously said they expected the county would appeal any order requiring a reassessment.
The complete memorandum opinion and order by Judges John McBride and Dale Fouse can be read in full here.
Taxation is theft.
Agreed.
Phil and Dan….just how do you propose to pay for the services provided by government agencies….safety and security, highways, air traffic control, etc, etc, etc. ?
Send the bill to Betters,Mcbride,& Fouse.
Then Better’s can pay the $10 million bill
Don’t count on that
He is exempt…. I know Hopewell school district gave him an economic exemption
Jim MacLaren Jr. not surprising
Fuck Betters where are the feds I read in paper how much he payed for a local business he plane rip us off he’s nothing’s but a crook .makes me want to leave this area there no justice at all
Betters has new buildings on his property and the value of land has gone up since the Cracker plant deal also. He may be sorry he opened up this can of worms. No longer will an acre of riverfront property be taxed at $1500 .
Time to hire lawyers.
So they can jack up everyone’s taxes so they can steal or misappropriate our money
Yes, exactly. These politicians, ALL politicians are crooked and greedy, and all they want is to put their forefinger and thumb onto and into your wallet and take your money off of you, they like to rob you legally. I hate politicians.
Dan, you are a retard.
Taxes are a zero sum game – what one property owner doesn’t pay will be picked up by someone else. So, if one property or one neighborhood is significantly under-assessed, not only are they paying too little in taxes, but other property owners are subsidizing that taxpayer’s or neighborhood’s share of the bill.
Judge needs to order the reassessment of the casino money that was never implemented to the home owners.
Agreed.
What Casino? Is there a casino in Beaver County that I’m missing?
Lorene Harris
But they all turn a blind eye to certain people who owe and have owed Beaver County hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.
By not reassessing, they are turning a blind eye. The old homes in Beaver that are worth a fortune are undervalued on the books while the new home in Brighton Township are subsidizing the old Beaver money. Betters has a valid complaint. His new property is assessed at current market value while the older houses aren’t.
Connie
CJ Betters can go to hell
No, CJ Betters went to the courthouse and won a valid complaint.
Brian M. Estus
Unbelievable!!!!
I would say he is probably the most hated man in Beaver County, looks like his money even reached as far as the courts.
So Betters finally got his way!
After i seen the video of better trying to kick out a renter, i was so upset on how this guy operates and how he treats people. I have no respect. He wants everything for nothing but top money for his crap. I had a experience with him.
Sue Branderhorst
It is way overdue! About time!!!
Nice to see someone on here actually grasp the situation rather than just reacting blindly because Chuck Betters is involved.
What does this mean?!! W
Means that you’ll be paying even higher taxes, that’s what it means, and you’ll get robbed legally.
Again, Dan … you are an ass-munch.
I am so upset at this news
Wait a minute… weren’t people on here a few stories ago praying for a reassessment? You now got your wishes and will pay more taxes. How many wrote letters or showed any support for NOT doing a reassessment. Shut up and pay up!
Joan Kanzler Young
It’s all about Better$. Always has been.
Who is paying for the 10 million of debt. This county is already so far i debt. How much more are they going to bring in from doing this. Just need to do away with propety tax. Fire all these crooks. And let people like betters step up and pay his share
Yeah, however that makes to much sense. Politicians never make any sense. All they know and all they want to do is charge more money for taxes so they can pocket the money and live a rich, lavish lifestyle.
Its simple politican write the laws to benefit them and their pockets they dont make new laws to help or benefit the average American. This is why they know every loop hole abd ways to get around them and stick it to the people. Should make their positions non paid or min pay. Make them work a job just like average American family. Money seems to buy power and greed. They never want to take a cut ir give up pensions. So many retired people lost their pensions when companies left area. Yet these politician’s make more, have better benefits perks and have better pensions than 90 percent of people. Most people i know had to cash in their pensions they had hust to make ends meet with taxes abd basics needs
then that would be a good time to expect all the non profits who own property, not being used for stated purpose, to pay taxes on the properties. For example, a church that rents out a vacant lot to be used for parking by a store. Or non profits that have moved away from stated purpose and use their profits merely to pay their officers.
Good points. Can you name any names they should investigate or that you think might be using their non-profit property for commerce?
Watch and see that , even though the county has gone pretty much steadily downhill since the last assessment, THE GAME CHANGER!!! is in our midst and now your property is incrementally worth so much more because of the huge expected influx of new business and hundreds, no, THOUSANDS!, of new residents. And besides, we will have to build brand new schools and probably a courthouse, too, to “update our social infrastructure”. Step 1, long overdue raises and across the board hiring to make up for deficiencies in the county staffing!
This was done in Allegheny Co. (one of the most mismanaged and corrupt Counties /Cities in America!!) it was a complete disaster and thousands left to move into Cranberry/Butler Co.. put out for sale sign soon!!!
If your house was built after 1984 you are paying a higher tax. This is needed to even the playing field. Some will go up and some down
Is this true? New houses are already paying what they should?
So mine was built in 1947, that means mine will go up?
I don’t know. Didn’t a study say Beaver Falls and Aliquippa homes were over-valued as a whole and Beaver, Chippewa, and Center were under-valued? I expect my taxes to stay about the same and my neighbors with older houses to see an increase- in my neighborhood. And if the county can realize an 8% increase to their budget from the reassessment, won’t that cover the expense of it in one year?
Most will for sure.
Newer homes are already paying more than others, disproportionately.
Dale Hutch that is correct and what I believe is the main reason we lack new development in the county
Says the man who has a $400,000.00 plus contract with Dopewell Twp. to remodel their fire station on Brodhead Rd.
Built mine in 2001 and have meeb getting hammered on taxes ever since. I’ll have to see how this goes. Maybe my monthly tax budget will be less than my mortgage.
All they are thieves
Of course. So they can raise taxes
They won’t have to, it will automatically happen when that assessment increases.
Dale Hutch exactly my point
from what i understand we can refuse to let them inside the home to view any improvements.
The millage won’t go up but when you increase that base number, we’ll get slammed.
They will never look at your home. they just go by what other houses in the same area go for. I spent 3000 on appraisals and attorney fees on my house in Allegheny county it was over appraised 45K. the county ripped thousands . But would not disclose the company that did the assessment I was going to go after them for theft by deception.and recover the money they stolen.
Oh. Good..just the way to drive out more people..well Betters can use some of that big federal tax cut that he just got to pay his new tax increase..unless of course his tax experts find a way to make him exempt
All they know is raise taxes ! It takes real work to get things done without killing people to do it!
Millionaires always get their way
What about School Taxes??? Hopewell School Board doesn’t meet until summer & always late! That’s a lot more money we loose out on!
Hopewell waste money anyway. If they can waste millions on a stupid ass football stadium They need audited . If US air as well as the steel companies can revoke pensions so should school districts.
Tyler Smith
And who intends to pay for that?
You jerks! If we made the $$$ you do, it wouldn’t be a problem, but we don’t! No more friggin taxes!
Well, this will mean I no longer can live in my home. My budget I live on has not been keeping up with increases and I don’t see where I can absorb anymore.
How many courthouse politicians and courthouse employies are facing such decisions. Are any of them on the verge of losing there homes.
Many of you should read or learn about what something actually means before ranting and raving.
This was Bound to happen! It’s been Decades since there’s been a Countywide Reassessment. Huge development has come, there Is Housing Developments All Over Center, Hopewell.. Large hotel chains. How long do you think THEY want to Foot the Bill?? Not Saying I’m Happy, BUT that’s the FACTS!!
I guess they never heard of Depreciation. Buildings are like anything else. A home that is built 50 years ago are worn out. Lumber and materials are old. A new home is worth more because it is new. Politicians do not worry because they will just give themselves another raise. As well do not give a shit if people are in their homes or not. Some other sucker will pay the tax if you can’t. Maybe they will rip me off and make it look like the dump is worth more than it is,then I can sell it for 1/2 off and make the buyer think they are getting a deal LOL
Which is why we need reassessment. There are houses in Ambridge with a market value of 40K paying higher taxes than older homes in Chippewa with a market value 4X that.
I Agree with you Michael P. Goodman. There are Older Homes in areas that have been Redone, have Very High Market Values, and have Never seen Reassessment!! It has been Decades since the County has done this, Way Overdue!! Some of the Poorest areas Pay the Highest Tax’s!! Can’t Continue This Way!! Hopefully this will be done in a Fair Manor!! Beaver County has been dragging their feet for Years on This… This County’s Government are the Ones To Blame!!
And, the beat goes on…….
C.J.-Betters
He fucked Alighetto residents not once this year, but TWICE!!!!!
60% water rate increase and now this……..!!! WTF??!!
cjb1
I’d like to know how Betters was essentially given legal standing in this case to represent all of the property owners of Beaver County rather than just himself and the properties that he owns. If he didn’t successfully prove that his taxes were being calculated incorrectly because of the model being used then how did a judgement get filed basically saying that he lost his particular case but on behalf of all of the other residents that he doesn’t have the legal standing to be speaking for because this wasn’t a certified class action suit we’re going to find in his favor anyway.
Furthermore, since when does any body of legal adjudication purposely judge a case with an even number of jurists? Two judges?? What if they disagreed? That’s why when an appelate court hears a case the panel of judges or the entirety of judges en banc is purposely designed to be an odd number; their verdict can’t be a tie.
Something seems to be more than just a little odd about how this has all unfolded and I find it to be an awfully big conincidence that Dan Camp and Tony Amadio adopted the budget in the manner that they did. It sure seems to me that there is a group of people purposely trying to drive this county in bankruptcy. So the question becomes how do these folks benefit under a bankruptcy action or by having the state take over under Act 47?
Exactly. It is, sadly, so blatant that it can’t be seen for looking. It’s the giant elephant in the room.
The County will be facing bankruptcy within a year. The two commissioners who passed the 2018 budget knowingly sealed the bankruptcy deal. Now they need to find a bank to loan them 10M to pay for the reassessment. No bank in their right mind will take on this type of risk with a credit score that was downgraded twice in two years.
They need to milk more money out of us taxpayers. Time to drain the swamp in Beaver County!!!
Sq forage of my house and my neighbors is apx the same. Even down to an outside detached garage we both have.
They pay $1600 in taxes
I pay $3500
And that’s just the school taxes we just paid !! We also all have well water .. how is that factored into any assessment..
I’ll be anxiously awaiting my chance to talk…
The Lebanese Mafia is strong and powerful in Beaver County!
Dirty fucking sand n*****s!
Yep, get a tax break and here comes the blood suckers !!!
Shirley Curry
Somebody should look into how Betters paid so little for the Willows motel. (Or did he?)
Seems hypocritical that he wanted all of our properties to be reassessed and taxed while conjuring up the Willows deal.
I can’t help but think a little villa in Italy or a beach home in Florida was also part of the exchange.
Mollie