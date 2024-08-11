Wednesday, August 21, 2024
55.4 F
Beaver
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
55.4 F
Beaver

Judges Intervene As Prothonotary’s Office In Turmoil

John Paul
By John Paul
Prothonotary-elect Jodi Janicki Jones / photo by Bill Vidonic

Court documents are being improperly filed, timestamps altered on filings, employees are quitting left and right while others are on the chopping block — now Beaver County’s judges are intervening in the Prothonotary’s Office to protect the integrity of civil court dockets which appear to be melting down under management of newly installed 23-year-old Republican Jodi Janicki Jones.

Jones was elected to her first term as prothonotary in November, having defeated incumbent Democrat Michael Rossi. Jones previously worked as a legislative aide for retiring state Representative James Marshall (R-14), a position which some local officials say left her woefully unprepared to handle the legal intricacies involved in serving as the county’s civil clerk for the Court of Common Pleas.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He's been profiled by Vanity Fair magazine and featured in thousands of news articles, tv shows, and books. An avid adventurer, JP has traveled to all 50 states in his journey to explore our country and its people.

Latest News

John Paul -

Judge’s Son Settles Lawsuit Against His Former Secretary

A lawsuit filed by the son of county president judge Richard Mancini against his courthouse secretary has been resolved,...
© 2023 BeaverCountian.com | Privacy Policy