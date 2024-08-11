Judges Intervene As Prothonotary’s Office In Turmoil

Court documents are being improperly filed, timestamps altered on filings, employees are quitting left and right while others are on the chopping block — now Beaver County’s judges are intervening in the Prothonotary’s Office to protect the integrity of civil court dockets which appear to be melting down under management of newly installed 23-year-old Republican Jodi Janicki Jones.

Jones was elected to her first term as prothonotary in November, having defeated incumbent Democrat Michael Rossi. Jones previously worked as a legislative aide for retiring state Representative James Marshall (R-14), a position which some local officials say left her woefully unprepared to handle the legal intricacies involved in serving as the county’s civil clerk for the Court of Common Pleas.