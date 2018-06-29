A Beaver County judge this week ordered that some search warrant information be released in the case of a county jail inmate who allegedly received details of Rachael DelTondo’s murder.
New court filings reveal county detectives seized defense documents pertaining to the inmate’s unrelated criminal case during a raid of his jail cell, directly contradicting county District Attorney David Lozier’s statements to reporters that no such documents had been taken.
A judge will soon decide whether sanctions against Lozier are warranted.
Wayne Cordes, 21, of Hopewell Township is in jail awaiting trial on 13 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man in Aliquippa on Oct. 26. Cordes told BeaverCountian.com that he got a letter detailing the killing just days after the May 13 Aliquippa murder. Investigative reporting by this publication has since called into question the authenticity of the letter.
On May 29, Aliquippa police and county detectives executed a sealed search warrant in Cordes’ cell, removing part of the letter from a Bible. Cordes’ mother told BeaverCountian.com that her son had given the other half of the letter to his attorney Gerald Benyo Jr.
The jail cell search is one of two known sealed searches apparently related to the letter. On June 8, county detectives raided Benyo’s office and a county judge placed him under a gag order for all matters connected to the homicide case.
Benyo filed a motion with the court, saying the law required the officers to provide Cordes with a copy of the warrant and a copy of a receipt detailing what property was taken. Cordes was provided with nothing.
Benyo also accused Lozier, who ordered the search, of violating Cordes’ Constitutional rights because he failed to direct the officers not to confiscate confidential attorney-client records.
The officers did just that, Benyo wrote, taking all of Cordes’ records and personal notes pertaining to his unrelated case.
District Attorney Lozier told BeaverCountian.com last week that Benyo’s assertions were “baseless” and similarly told the Beaver County Times that the attorney’s claims were “frivolous,” insisting items taken from the jail cell did not relate to Cordes’ upcoming trial.
The county court of common pleas ordered the clerk of courts this week to unseal the application for the search warrant and authorization, which called for “any and all correspondences or letters from one (redacted name) to Wayne Cordes.”
The court ruled that “good cause exists” for redacting the name and for sealing the affidavit of probable cause because it “would defeat an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to this case.”
The judge also unsealed the inventory list of taken property, which shows county detectives seized far more than letters from the unnamed person, including “numerous handwritten notes & documentation.”
In court documents filed by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office after the unsealing of the inventory list, prosecutors admit defense materials related to Cordes’ trial were in fact seized by county detectives, directly contradicting Lozier’s statements to reporters.
The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office now argues in court filings that even though it did seize defense materials from the inmate’s jail cell, it did not violate his Constitutional rights because the notes he wrote about his case do not in its view constitute “attorney-client communications.”
“The Commonwealth denies the notations of a defendant while in jail that were never sent to his attorney meets the definition of a ‘communication’ because such writings were never ‘made’ to anyone, including the defendant’s attorney. Moreover, this Defendant’s statement that he intended or planned to send those notations to his attorney sometime in the future does not convert them into a ‘communication.'”
Benyo wrote that the Aliquippa Police Department, which had charged Cordes, and Lozier’s office, which will try Cordes on the charges, now have access to his personal thoughts concerning his defense strategy. He wrote that it is now impossible for Cordes to have a fair trial.
Prosecutors insist they have not read any of the defense documentation they seized from Cordes’ cell.
The court will hear July 9 whether sanctions against county District Attorney Lozier are warranted in the case.
See Also:
– State Police And Witnesses Contradict Statements By District Attorney About Ongoing Investigations
– Mysterious DelTondo Murder Letter Leads To Raid Of Attorney’s Office – Court Gags Defense Lawyer
– Discrepancy Discovered In DelTondo Murder Letter Mystery
– Defense Attorney Seeks Sanctions Against District Attorney Lozier Over DelTondo Murder Letter Raid
Yeah, but did they pinkie promise, cross their hearts, hope to die, and stick needles in their eyes?
Lies, lies, and more lies from the DA’s office. Lozier is a fascist, plain and simple.
Personally saw Asst DA yell for her ‘helper’ to get a girl shooting heroin out of the bathroom so she could ‘Hurry” and take the stand as a witness for her saying, “Tell her to hurry up and finish and get in here”. Trust me when I say they are walking hollow bodies. NOTHING inside, no convictions, no conscience, no guilt, no shame. They read EVERYTHING and probably took way more than that inventory list.
Best lie of the day : ”Prosecutors insist they have not read any of the defense documentation they seized from Cordes’ cell.”
In beaver county you will not get a fair trial. This court house is definitely mess up.
True. Was also told by a top attorney in Allegheny County, “you could me mother teresa, and you will still LOSE. It does NOT matter what your story is, what your case is about, it is ALL in who you know and who your connections are. I have NEVER lost a case but I would lose everytime in BC because I am in no way connected to any of them.” I understand that unfortunately this is common ground, sadly, but there are A LOT more people that know of and have heard of the BC life across the USA than you realize and not just because of our athletic and theatrical talents that come out of our town.
True, Sky! I worked for a prominant, well-known Beaver County law firm. They knew their outcome before they went into court. They discussed it with the judge on the golf course prior to the court date. The sad thing is, their clients think they are credible and diligently working on their case for all those hours billed at $300+ each., when in reality there is no time spent on their case…..just a quick stop in to see the judge one day prior to the court case.
So nice to go through life with a reasonable expectation that the individuals hired, and elected to uphold the law and be truthful and Constitutional in their job capacities should regularly and wantonly shit all over such a basic concept!….Sarc/off! Please Mr Benyo hand this slack jawed, conviction lacking bufoon his ass in court!
Right on Mungo Man
Lozier needs to be impeached. Illegal search and seizure. Fake investigations of Javens and others in the courthouse or failing to investigate all together. Incapable, incompetent, out of control and not to mention breach of oath. Did he take files from Mr. Benyo’s office regarding any other clients? Because if he did I want to file a suit against Lozier and the county. Governor Wolf and Josh Shapiro should send State Troopers to drag him out of there.
how about #3 conveniently missed that lists all of Cordes handwritten notes and documentation.
“False statements”. When are we going to call it what it is, LIES! Lozier cannot be trusted, period! I don’t know about the rest of you but I have had it with this lying, crooked basta!
You cannot have a DA that blatantly lies like that let alone blatantly lies to the press and public like that. What the fuck is wrong with you Lozier? You are a disgrace to the position now this scumbag who robs and assaults people will be back on the street because of your stupidity…..and yes, this all falls on you!
The only thing that could make this worse is if it was a murder case.
Knowing that this underhandedness goes on, could people do something about court cases tried under this lying, crooked, bought jerk?
Havent read anything… Possibly but who did they get to read it to cue them in on what it says??? Lozier needs to go…Hes making Beaver County look like a 3 ringed Circus. What a clown… Elect Attorney Gerald Benyo next time around like you should have done in the first place… Told ya so…
Who gives a ‘thumbs down’ to citizen statements demanding truth? Honestly, you have to be a crook yourself to disagree with truth! Thank God for JP or we would never know the dirty truth about the scumbags in that courthouse! Thank you JP!
Connie Javens
when I see the thumbs down on comments like these increase, I KNOW we’re making progress here. Praying they ALL get exposed and have been praying for this for 23 years. Lets go all the way back to McMillen Tocci and Fouse PLEASE.
oops! forgot DUKOVICH. ’till this day when I see her and make eye contact, she knows. Every time. You can see it in her eyes; what she’s done. So sad, no wonder why Jesus said Whoa to you lawyers… few and far between that help people and/or serve for true justice.
When you have a DA that is making false statements and falsifying documents, possible violating the constitution and civil rights, every court case that he has been involved with should be retried starting from scratch. There is no telling what he has done wrong and corrupt going back to the day he took office. He definitely should be investigated. What a big waste of 200K a year for the taxpayers. Nothing short of political robbery.
Kathleen Kane — there are precedents for perjury.
Illegal search and seizure .Violating civil rights attorney client information. Violated attorneys rights raiding an attorneys office. confiscating private communications between client and attorney. Why doesn’t D A Lozier change his name to Joseph Stalin.
Rufus Seth Williams, District Attorney of Philadelphia. Perjury. False filings.
Raven, what’s your best guess as to who the thumbs down are coming from?
Courthouse whores with nothing better to do than try and cover their own inept, corrupt asses. That entire court house is one big shithole. If corruption were dynamite that place would implode from the methane built up inside.
Dislikes from some worried liars.
Amateur hour in Beaver County!
Don’t underestimate Friends and Family Inc. and their crony boot lickers. Maybe a local syndicate member is doing a Soros and paying people to vote thumbs down on anything to impede their operations.
JP knows and I bet he cracks up over it.
as if…. (rolling eyes)
and the sheets will be lifted for all to see…
Suffolk County district attorney, Thomas Spota was accused of one of the most dangerous crimes in our democracy, abusing the power of law enforcement. Spota and top aide Christopher McPartland were indicted on a charge of a stunning display of prosecutorial arrogance: obstructing a federal investigation into whether then-Suffolk County Police Chief of Department James Burke assaulted a criminal suspect and tried to orchestrate a cover-up.
Judgement Day is July 9th and we will be waiting to hear what the judge decides.
Former Bedford County District Attorney William Higgins leaves magisterial district court in Everett after he was arraigned on 31 misdemeanor charges that include 11 counts of obstruction of law enforcement and nine counts of intimidation of a witness.
Charles Todd Henderson, the elected district attorney in Alabama’s largest county, was convicted today on charges of perjury. He lied under oath, a Jefferson County jury found, in a divorce case unrelated to his would-be job as DA. He will never be able to take the oath of office. He will never be able to assume his job as the county’s top law enforcement official. He will face disbarment and up to 10 years in prison. Because he lied.
Why is everyone on the lets get rid of Lozier bandwagon, he is only doing his job, why would he want to let something out about this case, when it could be evidence. I bet that half of you who are complaining about him and getting rid of him never voted and if you did probably voted for him. Let the man do his job, and quit knit picking him, if you got knit picked like him you all would probably be crying
Lozier has a HISTORY of stonewalling investigations. This misrepresenting is not unusual for him. And nitpicking?! His actions could well lead to bad guys getting off Scot-free, and possibly even getting away with a murder. He is incompetent, in my opinion, and if he lies to reporters, do you really think that doesn’t carry over into other areas?
HAHAHA really? You better dig deeper in the that bag to save this guy – OR,..make your way back from the dark side sir.
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver County. So what do you folks want, competence for a measly $177,110 a year? You are asking a lot.
Time for lying Lozier to do the perp walk!!
If they weren’t going to read it, then why seize it?
What a stupid comment, that they did not read the documents, how in the heck would the know that the documents did not relate to the case WITHOUT READING THEM!
sorry, “they” know, before someone comments on that
They think the public is stupid.
Is anyone taking a close look at Lozier’s drug court process? If I remember correctly, he has some criteria that he alone controls to decide which path cases will go. I know there is such a thing as prosecutorial discretion, but the lack of trust that this guy keeps bringing on himself makes his discretion seem dangerous.
Curious as to what kind of sanctions could be placed on him. I know nothing about how this works.