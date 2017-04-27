A group of concerned citizens from Beaver Borough were in court today to present a motion seeking access to a police dash cam video showing the August 2016 arrest of James Edward Cicco by Beaver Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems. Although the video has already been played in open court on two separate occasions, District Attorney David Lozier has objected to its release to the public.

“There is a problem in Beaver and it is far more serious than people realize,” attorney J. Lauson Cashdollar told Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Dale Fouse during the hearing. “The light needs to be shined into a dark corner.”

Attorney Cashdollar, himself a resident of Beaver Borough, has volunteered his services to represent the group trying to gain access to the video.

Judge Dale Fouse did not mince his words in court today and had little patience for bravado coming from any of the attorneys in his courtroom. The judge told everyone present that he had already read the relevant caselaw and understood the issues before him.

Judge Fouse cut off attorney Cashdollar as he attempted to continue talking about his belief that the “officer and that [police] dog pose a danger to the public.”

“I don’t need to hear any more evidence,” said Judge Fouse, who acknowledged the public had a presumptive right to the recording.

District Attorney David Lozier argued that the video should not be released until after the trial for James Cicco and any subsequent appeals have been completed.

“Video can be released and used in the media in inflammatory ways,” said Lozier. “I don’t think there’s a need to hurry this case through.”

At one point, Judge Fouse broke into District Attorney Lozier’s argument as well.

“I think it’s a public record,” said Judge Fouse. “It’s that simple.”

“I’d hate to issue a decision that the public can’t,” continued Judge Fouse, before cutting himself off. “It’s public. I’ve cited it 20 times.”

Attorney Gerald Benyo was also in the courtroom to represent the interests of James Cicco, the defendant in the case. Judge Fouse made it clear he did not need to hear much from Benyo either.

“We are taking absolutely no position in any of this,” said attorney Gerald Benyo. “What you do with this tape is up to you.”

Judge Fouse told the attorneys he was scheduling legal arguments solely on whether releasing the video could poison the jury pool, and whether that consideration alone could be enough to overcome the public’s right of access.

“Give me an hour and that’s all that I need,” said Judge Fouse, who issued a rapid scheduling date for the matter to be heard.

The hearing is set for this coming Monday, May 1st at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom #2. The proceeding will be open to the public.