I’ve been deep in several ongoing investigations the past couple of weeks so updates have been slow. Here are the latest random this and thats from my reporter’s notebook:

Commissioners Race Already Taking Shape?

I’ve previously reported that Chamber of Commerce President Jack Manning is weighing a run for County Commissioner on the Republican ticket in 2019, and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker has told his supporters he will definitely be running for Commissioner as a Democrat.

I’ve got another name to add to that list: Attorney Terri Mitko.

Sources in the Democratic party tell me Mitko is excited to start hitting community functions throughout Beaver County to roll out her candidacy on the Democratic ticket.

Terri Mitko has a full biography on a website for her law practice.

Democrats May Have A Candidate For District Attorney

I’ve been hearing the name “Teddy Knafelc” tossed around since the middle of last year as a possible Democratic candidate for District Attorney, but the Teddy talk has been intensifying in recent weeks.

My sources have been seeing Teddy at meetings of the Young Democrats and politicos tell me he’s been having discussions with people about a possible run.

Ted has been working for the county as an Assistant Public Defender — he is the son of Senior Common Pleas Judge Harry Knafelc.

“Ted doesn’t have as much experience in the courtroom as some attorneys in Beaver County but he would still have way more experience with criminal law than David Lozier and he’s been the District Attorney for over two years now,” one Democratic politico told me when discussing the possible match up.

Ouch.

A Second Democratic Contender For District Attorney?

Former Republican District Attorney candidate Gerald Benyo is considering a second run for the office I’m told… this time as a Democrat. Benyo is still registered as a Republican as of the time of this report, but he may not stay that way for long.

If Benyo dives in, the county could be seeing an interesting Democratic primary race for District Attorney.

FOP Lodges On The Lookout

Law enforcement sources in both the Brady Paul FOP Lodge #54 (representing State Police) and Beaver Valley Lodge #4 (representing officers throughout Beaver County with the exception of Aliquippa, Hopewell, and Independence, who are represented by James M. Naim Memorial FOP Lodge #26) tell me Lozier has been wildly unpopular among their membership and the police unions are actively scouting for a challenger to support.

We’re still over a year away from the primaries, but it already looks like the race for District Attorney is shaping up to be a highly contested one.

Interesting to note is Beaver Valley Lodge #4 includes a large contingent of deputies in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. There are minor rumblings among those in the know that incumbent Republican Sheriff Tony Guy might be starting to distance himself politically from incumbent Republican District Attorney David Lozier. Whether those minor political rumblings become a full fledged earthquake remains to be seen.

And Mister Rogers

If you’ve been reading any of the media outlets in Pittsburgh you will likely already know that 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and there’s a feature film in the works about him starring Tom Hanks.

The national news has been dominated by coverage of more extreme violence and like many I am again reminded of one of my favorite lessons from Mister Rogers:

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”

We’ve seen a lot of helpers in the face of tragedy and should all remember to express our gratitude to those who work each day keeping us safe.

I dug through my memory box to find the following that I am sharing here for the sole purpose of showing off — a motivation of which I am sure Mister Rogers would not approve.