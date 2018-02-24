I’ve been deep in several ongoing investigations the past couple of weeks so updates have been slow. Here are the latest random this and thats from my reporter’s notebook:
Commissioners Race Already Taking Shape?
I’ve previously reported that Chamber of Commerce President Jack Manning is weighing a run for County Commissioner on the Republican ticket in 2019, and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker has told his supporters he will definitely be running for Commissioner as a Democrat.
I’ve got another name to add to that list: Attorney Terri Mitko.
Sources in the Democratic party tell me Mitko is excited to start hitting community functions throughout Beaver County to roll out her candidacy on the Democratic ticket.
Terri Mitko has a full biography on a website for her law practice.
Democrats May Have A Candidate For District Attorney
I’ve been hearing the name “Teddy Knafelc” tossed around since the middle of last year as a possible Democratic candidate for District Attorney, but the Teddy talk has been intensifying in recent weeks.
My sources have been seeing Teddy at meetings of the Young Democrats and politicos tell me he’s been having discussions with people about a possible run.
Ted has been working for the county as an Assistant Public Defender — he is the son of Senior Common Pleas Judge Harry Knafelc.
“Ted doesn’t have as much experience in the courtroom as some attorneys in Beaver County but he would still have way more experience with criminal law than David Lozier and he’s been the District Attorney for over two years now,” one Democratic politico told me when discussing the possible match up.
Ouch.
A Second Democratic Contender For District Attorney?
Former Republican District Attorney candidate Gerald Benyo is considering a second run for the office I’m told… this time as a Democrat. Benyo is still registered as a Republican as of the time of this report, but he may not stay that way for long.
If Benyo dives in, the county could be seeing an interesting Democratic primary race for District Attorney.
FOP Lodges On The Lookout
Law enforcement sources in both the Brady Paul FOP Lodge #54 (representing State Police) and Beaver Valley Lodge #4 (representing officers throughout Beaver County with the exception of Aliquippa, Hopewell, and Independence, who are represented by James M. Naim Memorial FOP Lodge #26) tell me Lozier has been wildly unpopular among their membership and the police unions are actively scouting for a challenger to support.
We’re still over a year away from the primaries, but it already looks like the race for District Attorney is shaping up to be a highly contested one.
Interesting to note is Beaver Valley Lodge #4 includes a large contingent of deputies in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. There are minor rumblings among those in the know that incumbent Republican Sheriff Tony Guy might be starting to distance himself politically from incumbent Republican District Attorney David Lozier. Whether those minor political rumblings become a full fledged earthquake remains to be seen.
And Mister Rogers
If you’ve been reading any of the media outlets in Pittsburgh you will likely already know that 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and there’s a feature film in the works about him starring Tom Hanks.
The national news has been dominated by coverage of more extreme violence and like many I am again reminded of one of my favorite lessons from Mister Rogers:
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”
We’ve seen a lot of helpers in the face of tragedy and should all remember to express our gratitude to those who work each day keeping us safe.
I dug through my memory box to find the following that I am sharing here for the sole purpose of showing off — a motivation of which I am sure Mister Rogers would not approve.
Dwan Walker will be the next football coach at Aliquippa High School. Inspiring the youth!
Din’t y’all see Steel City Tykes? He can coach AND be a county commissioner at the same time because he will have a staff of 18 Associate Coaches and each one will tell you privately, or openly, that they know more than all the other guys.
Who Dat? WE Dat!
@JP. We will see how that shapes up. I appreciate the information… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py24V7ccW3w
Knafelc? More nepotism? No thanks. Attorney Benyo has proven himself to be a tireless advocate of the rule of law and for defending the average person (a/k/a people without tons of money and connections). Ironic that he will be fighting it head on if he launches a bid. Having observed him in the courtroom, he is well-respected by members of the bar and law enforcement. He has also been very supportive of the people in the county fighting the corruption. He is definitely one of the “helpers”.
It’s not nepotism if he runs in an open election and wins the majority of the vote. Nepotism is what happens in Judge Mancini’s courtroom where he hires relatives and the significant others of relatives without ever posting the position or interviewing candidates who are actually qualified.
Unfortunately, as an incumbent, Lozier has a distinct advantage in any primary. There is no question in my mind that Gerry Benyo is the most qualified attorney to be the next district attorney. I hope that he chooses the path of least resistance in order to get on the ballot for the general election.
In my opinion, switching parties is most likely that path. However, that being said, it’s my hope that in the event he is defeated in the primary he will pursue the office and run as an independent splitting the vote three ways. In a three way race there’s no doubt he will be the next DA. It makes no difference how he gets there; this county needs Attorney Benyo as our district attorney, period!
TIME TO GET RID OF DAN CAMP!!!! VOTE TERRI MITKO FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER IN 2019!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A nightly prayer:
Oh, please Dear Lord
Let there be a debate.
One that squares an attorney against take your pick…
Deewannnnn, No Socks Way In Over His Head Danny Boy or
Mister I Don’t Know Anything About It Amadio.
Yes, God, I know it will be a complete and solid knockout in round 1 the moment her opponent opens his mouth and their ignorance flows like the Amazon.
Yes, I know they will be bloodied, bruised, and made into objects of humiliation and mockery by the entire county and their incompetence will actually be front page news in the Times for once.
Yes, I know that we’re supposed to turn the other cheek…..BUT…..
You gave us Queen Connie for decades and we’ve turned more cheeks than she has chins….and God, you know, that’s a LOT.
So, please… just this once can you allow just a wee bit of retribution?
And let there be this debate…and if you’re up for a miracle then let it be televised.
Amen
So JP is already scouting the next county election for us
Thanks JP
Say no to Dee-Wan Walker. Gonna be hard for Benyo to win on the Democratic side. Have to wonder why an attorney would want the commissioner job and a pay cut?
This county needs a total rebuild no more DEMOCRATS.
Democrats got us here in this position. They are NOT capable of getting us out of this position.
VOTE STRAIGHT REPUBLICAN!!!!!
Dan Camp
Tony Guy
David Losier
are DISASTER!
I’m a DEMOCRAT but I voted for them because I thought we needed something new but it was a big MISTAKE by ME!
I’ll vote for the BEST person if they’re DEMOCRAT or REPUBLICAN!
I’ll be READING to see what these new people got to say!
Dee-Won is a RACIST!
He was complicit in the “firing” of Coach Z.
“They” want a “Black” coach.
And have you people seen Ali-GHETTO lately? It’s called Ali-GHETTO for a reason.
He IS NOT the answer for the county.
Enough said.
I won’t vote for someone who doesn’t respect the Pennsylvania State Police or whose got something to hide from them. https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/aliquippa-mayor-dwan-walker-refusing-to-cooperate-with-state-police-investigators
Camp and Amadio gotta go
Any body know who writes this website? It always look like he know every thing about every thing that going on? Any body know what he like?
A typical public school Alighetto graduate. Do you even know how to spell your own name? Bet you know that playbook inside out though, don’t you?
I just received notification that someone attempted to post a comment using my identity. Please do not do that again. Thank you.
