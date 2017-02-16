As I continue work on some long-running investigations, here are the latest entries from my reporter’s notebook:
Swihart Faces A Challenger
It looks like Magisterial District Judge Janet Swihart will have at least one opponent in the judicial elections this year. According to records maintained by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections, attorney Rebecca Puhac has opened up a campaign committee in support of her candidacy for District Judge of areas including the City of Aliquippa, Independence Township, Hanover Township, Frankfort Springs, Hopewell Township, and South Heights.
Attorney Puhac is a registered Republican who will be cross-filing as a Democrat, as is standard practice in judicial races.
Election To Take Place For Late Magisterial District Judge William Livingston’s Seat
County officials were just notified by the state yesterday that an election will be held for a Magisterial District Judge seat (36-1-02) vacated by the death of William Livingston last year. The state has decided that the election will be for a new 6-year term, rather than appointing an interim District Judge to fill the seat or holding an election for just the remainder of Livingston’s term.
The district covers areas including the City of Beaver Falls, Fallston, Patterson Heights, Patterson Township, Eastvale, West Mayfield, and White Township.
Already announcing their candidacy for Livingston’s seat is Beaver Falls resident Ronald Miller. Miller retired as Chief of Police of the Beaver Falls Police Department in 2001 and is currently on the Big Beaver Falls School Board.
Although Miller is not an attorney, he completed an instructional course and passed a state examination by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts that would allow him to serve as Magistrate if elected.
Commissioner Sandie Egley’s Bipartisanship Raising More Republican Ire
The local Republican “in crowd” is once again lashing out about Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley, this time for her open support of a Democratic candidate for the Superior Court.
Egley posted an image to her Facebook page this week promoting local Common Pleas Judge Deborah Kunselman (who happens to be a Democrat) for the Superior Court, much to the dismay of the hierarchy of the local Republican Committee. Kunselman is one of only two candidates from Western Pennsylvania running for the Superior Court (both are Democrats), and the only candidate from Western PA who comes “highly recommended” by the Pennsylvania State Bar Association.
Unlike local races for Magisterial and Common Pleas Courts, judicial candidates for the Superior Court can not cross-file in both parties.
The Republican “in crowd” apparently had conniption fits after they saw Egley’s latest post, and sources tell me they’re planning another intervention in hopes of having her stick with towing the party line. The cool kids at the Republican table last held an intervention for Egley back in January, after she nominated former Democratic sheriff candidate Wayne Kress to a Drug and Alcohol Advisory Board (sources in the Republican party tell me Sheriff Tony Guy is still fuming over that one, bringing the issue up yet again at the last Committee meeting).
Don’t Tell The “In Crowd” But Camp Did It Too
Don’t tell the Republican “in crowd” but it looks like Commissioner Sandie Egley isn’t the only Republican Commissioner in Beaver County to tip a hat to Democratic Superior Court Candidate Deborah Kunselman.
It appears Camp had the nerve of retweeting a post made by attorney Michael Nalli congratulating Kunselman for garnering the “highly recommended” rating by the PA State Bar.
Beaver County Times’ Extreme Vetting Of Commissioner Dan Camp’s Tweets
Speaking of Commissioner Dan Camp’s Twitter account, the Beaver County Times once again bolstered their reputation for hard-hitting investigative journalism — this time by calling out Commissioner Dan Camp about a Twitter discrepancy.
Commissioner Camp happened to mention during last week’s “State of the County Address” that he’s taken to using Twitter and that his first Tweet was directed toward President Donald Trump and Shell Chemical. Camp was attempting to encourage Shell to use local steel in the production of their highly anticipated Ethane Cracker Plant.
The Beaver County Times actually took the time to investigate Commissioner Camp’s Twitter claim, discovering that Camp’s tweet involving Trump and Shell was actually his SEVENTH and not his FIRST! *gasp*
Mr. Camp was also quoted in the BCT as saying that Governor Wolf should have insisted on using US made steel before issuing huge tax breaks for the construction of the plant…..Mr. Camp, those tax breaks were issued by Republican Tom Corbett AKA One-term Tom, with no input from local municipalities or School Districts.
And Tom Wolfe will be our second One-Term Tom in a row !!!
REALLY JP?? “The Republican “in crowd” apparently had conniption fits after they saw Egley’s latest post, and sources tell me they’re planning another intervention in hopes of having her stick with towing the party line.” TOWING the line refers to pulling the line — TOEING the line means that she has to align herself at the party line and be ready to follow the rules! I might be old and not a “journalist” but when I’m right….I’m right. You are always ragging on someone else….this time it’s you.
We may as well correct the grammar of Commissioner Camp, too. “Must OF missed the talk…” should be ” must HAVE missed the talk…”, or “must’ve missed…”.
Keep up the good work
Certified Candidate: Ron obtained his initial certification to serve as a Magisterial District Judge in 2005. Ron recertified in December 2015 and attended his required continuing education in December 2016. Ron maintained his certification with the Minor Judiciary Education Board in Harrisburg.
Ron is a life long resident of the Beaver Falls Community. Ron Grew up in the College Hill section of Beaver Falls, Attended and graduates from the Beaver Falls Senior High School in 1976.
Ron served in the United States Army and after his tour of duty, returned to his roots in 1979.
Ron was hired in 1980 with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department obtaining the rank of Chief of Police and retiring in 2001. Ron serves his community in many capacities.
Ron serves as a School Director with the Big Beaver Falls Area School District, Chairperson of the City Civil Service Commission, Past member of the Planning Commission and Council of Governments. Other service include: Past Board Member Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit#27, Alternate Member of the Beaver County Career and Technology Center.
Ron also worked with the youth of the community serving 18 years as a coach and League Director of the Upper Beaver Valley Youth Softball League and the Beaver Falls High School Lady Tigers Softball Team.
Ron earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the Community College of Beaver County. Additional training from the Allegheny County Police Training Academy and Sheriff’s Certification from Penn State.
Ron is married to the former Becky Davis, Freedom Pa and has two daughters and five grandchildren. Ron has been a resident of Beaver Falls for 59 years.
I commend Sandie for being intelligent and using her office for good instead of the usual back biting shit. Obviously Judge Kunselman must be qualified per her peer review.. it’s time we stop worrying about the letter R or D when voting. Get the most qualified and respected people for the jobs. The Times is a joke, that is about as investigative as they’ll ever get. Puff pieces, feel good pabulum for mindless people in search of entertainment or sports comas and reprints of the usual liberals bullshit from Bloomberg, Huffington and the other REAL news media.
Stonewall, what’s up with the Friendship Ridge and the Queens failure to follow PA Code regarding transferring cash, etc? Cue the crickets. Do your job and stop covering for her. PS< I hated that afghan. it clashes with your pacifier Connie gave you.