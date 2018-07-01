My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!
County Detectives Seek Unpublished Reporting By BeaverCountian.com
BeaverCountian.com on Friday refused a request by Beaver County detectives to turn over unpublished information obtained as part of its ongoing news-gathering efforts.
While it is my hope this definitive response ends inquiries by the District Attorney’s Office into our reporting, I am nonetheless preparing for a possibility of additional action being taken by David Lozier’s detectives.
As the only news outlet actively investigating allegations of organized crime and institutionalized corruption in local and county government, the Beaver Countian will deploy every technical and legal resource at its disposal to continue these efforts unimpeded.
As always, BeaverCountian.com appreciates the continued support of the public on whose behalf we work.
District Attorney David Lozier To Take The Stand?
It looks like a July 9 hearing on whether a judge will issue sanctions against District Attorney David Lozier for his raid on an inmate’s jail cell is getting even more interesting.
Defense attorney Gerald Benyo Jr. is seeking sanctions against Lozier after county detectives seized defense materials related to the upcoming trial of Wayne Cordes. A warrant signed by a judge had authorized detectives only to seize personal correspondence from an unnamed individual, believed to be connected with the purported “DelTondo murder letter.”
On Friday, Defense attorney Gerald Benyo Jr. subpoenaed Lozier to appear at the sanctions hearing, which means we might be seeing the elected District Attorney testifying under oath about his office’s actions.
See Also:
– Judge Unseals Some “DelTondo Murder Letter” Court Records – District Attorney Made False Statements To Reporters
– Defense Attorney Seeks Sanctions Against District Attorney Lozier Over DelTondo Murder Letter Raid
– EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious DelTondo Murder Letter Leads To Raid Of Attorney’s Office – Court Gags Defense Lawyer
David Lozier To Take The Stand Again?
The July sanctions hearing may not be the only time District Attorney Lozier will face questioning this summer.
I’m told the Aliquippa Police Department will be calling Lozier as a witness on its behalf during an August arbitration hearing for former officer Anthony Quinn, who is challenging his termination by the department in 2017.
Quinn alleges he was fired after city officials learned of narcotics investigations he was conducting (that allegedly involved city officials). The department insists it terminated Quinn for various policy violations.
District Attorney Lozier has already spoken out against Quinn and in favor of Chief Donald Couch (who remains on an administrative suspension), but there’s no word yet on what he may testify to at the hearing.
County Detectives Racking Up The OT
Beaver County Detectives have been racking up some serious overtime over the past couple of months.
District Attorney David Lozier told county commissioners during their public work session last Wednesday that his detectives already have over 400 hours in overtime investigating the May 13 murder of Rachael DelTondo.
No arrest has been made in the case.
In many other counties in Pennsylvania major investigations are handled by the Pennsylvania State Police, reducing the impact on county budgets. Lozier has scoffed at such proposals for Beaver County since taking office in 2016.
An analysis of public employee pay for fiscal year 2016 previously published by the Beaver Countian showed that county detectives were among the top earners. County Detective Robert Chamberlain was the county’s second highest earner at $127,479 including overtime, behind only District Attorney David Lozier who made $177,110 (the district attorney’s salary is mandated by state law based on salaries of Common Pleas Judges, who are employees of the state). Other top earning County Detectives in 2016 were Robert Heberle at $101,309, Timmie Patrick at $100,316, Andrew Gall at $97,449, and Timothy Staub at $92,950.
BeaverCountian.com will be published its analysis of public employee pay for fiscal year 2017 in the coming weeks.
See Also:
– PA State Police Say District Attorney Lozier Making “False” Claims – Say They Can Ease Burden On County Taxpayers
– District Attorney Lozier Makes A Case For A Budget Increase – Egley Suggests State Police Could Reduce His Expenses
– Sheriff’s Deputies And Detectives Who Made Over $100,000+ Among Top Earners In Beaver County Gov Last Year
With all the fucked up corruption and crime in this county that a DA should be tending to, it is absolutely horrifying that he has the time to put targets on Mr. Benyo and The BeaverCountian instead of doing his job.
Resign Lozier and give us our money back!
LISA GET MARTY
Just leave these people alone. Nothing you can say or do can hurt them more than the pain they are suffering. It doesn’t matter what you think of them, you’re just being cruel now, unnecessarily cruel.
@wind.. You know what’s Cruel .. old ladies that volunteer at a Catholic Church for all the funerals and fish fries from morning to night and Lisa calls them every dirty name in the book for no reason !! Lisa worked there at the time till she called the Church a HELL HOLE and got Fired !!
Karma is watching you behind your anonymous name. We are tired of seeing your cruelty. I hope it catches up soon.
I am truly amazed that they haven’t requested (issued sealed warrants to conduct a raid) for this information already. Goes to show THEIR desperation.
I’m amazed that this investigation has turned into such a nothing burger once oh high and mighty Lozier got rid of the PSP. Not. What a mess he’s created and so unnecessary. If he’d only let the guys wearing big boy pants do their job.
This is definitely a personal vendetta that he is using the power of his office to carry out. The county detectives are playing it out right along side him. They should all be locked up. I have to wonder if there is ONE taxpayer in this county that wants him to remain serving as DA.
It certainly does seem indicative by loseziers actions that JP’s articles and by extension the comments are recieving more than just a mere glancing by the Courthouse trolls, or “family Inc” if you will. Well heres a suggestion;…..Go talk to Connie the Con and ask her if JP is one to just give in these kind of asinine requests. And a hint loser, if it is requiring 400 hours of investigation then maybe….just maybe you acted terribly irresponsible by dismissing the PSP help in solving this crime?!? Of course Mungo is simply stating an opinion but…….some things just seem so obvious ..i.e If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, well then……
Wow! 400 hours of overtime!!?? For what!?! Looking in the other direction!?!? Get them the hell off the case already and give it to the state police!! I for one am disgusted that our crooked detectives are getting that much useless overtime! Get them off the case ASAP!!
This is from the BeaverCountian article in Jan 27 2017.
Lozier who made $177,110. The salary for the County District Attorney is mandated by state law based on salaries earned by Common Pleas Judges, who are employees of the state.
Chief County Detective Robert Chamberlain (an employee of the District Attorney’s Office) was the county’s second highest earner, whose wages including overtime totaled $127,479. Other top earning County Detectives were Robert Heberle at $101,309, Timmie Patrick at $100,316, Andrew Gall at $97,449, and Timothy Staub at $92,950.
Just a note, it took them 35 years to solve the Janet Walsh murder case. Howdy Doody Staub couldn’t find his car keys if they weren’t hooked on his belt.
And why would they want your reports, JP? So they can cover up more of the corruption and to know who not to pin the murder on!?
The only murder cases they have ever been successful at are the cases that were clean cut and the evidence was dropped in their lap. They never had to detect anything.
And if you think anything will happen to loser in the outcome of this hearing, you’re lying to yourself! Do you actually think this cult will condemn one of their own!?
The fact that Lozier spoke against Officer Quinn in favor of Couch speaks volumes!! You just keep on winning, don’t you Lozier? Your true colors burst through with every move you make. You are a disgrace and an embarrassment in an already embarrassing county government.
John Paul, Stand YOUR ground! We are with you. Many people are watching this ENTIRE situation from afar. There is precedent to be established in the entire Ohio River Valley. Leading to the triangle. You are far from being on your own. Brother of justice, fighter of corruption, Peace be with you and yours.
“County Detectives Seek Unpublished Reporting By BeaverCountian.com”…………………This sounds like an obviously blatant attempt to do an end around the Shield Law…………………….D. A. Loser wouldn’t be interested in unmasking the people talking in confidence to John Paul now would he?
Lifeguard – All things point to exactly that. The da is not aware of the pitfalls of such stategy. This will garner national attention on a much higher scale. The international press are very interested in such things.
Aliquippa PD insists it terminated Quinn for various policy violations……………………………..Violation #1: “Don’t be investigating us”………………………Violation #2: See Violation #1.
This is exactly why Connie the Con and Losier the Loser share in their mental midgetry! No prudence or forethought at all goes into their planning! They read the comments on the Beaver Countian and when thruthful things are said or something hits too close to home they react with a knee jerk response! Do they honestly think that by once again trying to get JP to open up his notebook and essentially do their work for them, and also thereby expose confidential information and commenter information that a national precedent won’t be on the line?!? …..Hey Con! Yes Loser! Do you think 300,000,000 US citizens will notice if we can successfully get a news website to be forced to hand over their confidential content under duress?!? Oh hell no loser they wont see shit! Let’s go get some Brighton hotdog shop and some pirohy. Sure Con my treat……LOL!!!!
My tax dollars are paying for those 400+ hours of overtime that should be delegated to the PSP!
Lozier spends money paying these “detectives” overtime just because he likes the control and power.
I have news for you Lozier, you don’t have the control or the power. WE DO, the people of Beaver County. You’re gone in 16 months. Don’t bother putting up campaign road signs.
Stonewall is subsidizing a mickey mouse corps of political flunkies tossing TAXPAYERS dollars at a crime they will never solve without professional help. They are so professional that after their thorough crime scene investigation in the kids from Beaver that they left a dead body behind. Anywhere else but Beaver County you would get fired. Instead Stonewall buys their favor by pissing away money that is confiscated form the taxpayers. Just like the Midget does, use OP (other peoples) money for garnering votes and political cooperation. When and if they ever look at the budget it will be completely blown in overtime between the three largest thieving groups in the county: Stonewall and his merry band of super dicks, Midgets political flunkies and the county jail. Here comes another tax increase for these professional extortionists at taxpayers expense. PSP would have solved this murder in a week but the Loser is trying to find a scapegoat to pin it on. He’s worse than whale shit, he’s wasted sperm. By the time he and Midget are done the county will be in receivership. If he had one modicum of decency he’d resign and go hide under the afghan. He won’t need it at the jail, or especially when he burns in hell. His motto is self before service. It always gets back to Family & Friends Inc.
JP, I hope you have a security system because they may hire a professional to rob your house to steal your computer. I guess the constitution has been stricken by Stonewall. let’s see what dipshit judge signs the warrants. Any guesses? Maybe RM to get back at JP for unmasking their loser dysfunctional family members?
Stonewall has ripped a page from the democrats playbook for weaponizing his government agency against the truth and public interests. Damn the taxpayers, full speed ahead on that OT. bet the super dicks are working 24-7, even while they are away on vacations. Did they hire Couch as their finance manager?
ATTENTION, MR. STONEWALL aka THE COUNTY’S SOON TO BE ONE TERM DA:
Sir, this publication has helped to bring your complete and total incompetence to light more times than any other elected official to hold your office in modern history. While it’s completely understandable that your “detectives” would love nothing more than to have JP solve their current case for them you’ll find that you can catch more flys with honey than the normal vinegar that you use. Perhaps your mamma didn’t teach you how and when to say please and thank you; but that would be a great place to start.
If you persist in this pursuit then here is some unsolicited advice for you: Fair warning…. You’ll be p’wned by JP in what will be an even more public display of humiliation than the publication of your photo in the Barney Fife costume.
Dude, Connie must just be loving you right about now because with every dumbass stunt you pull you just extend her vacation out of the spotlight.