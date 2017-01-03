John Paul’s Notebook – The Holidays Are Over Edition

The holidays are over and county government will soon be throttling back up to full gear. In the meantime, here are some random entries from my notebook to hold you over:
President Judge John McBride Stepping Down
According to courthouse officials, President Judge John McBride is going to be stepping down as President Judge (or to be more precise, has probably already stepped by the time you are reading this).
McBride is handing the reins of the Beaver County Courts over to Judge Rick Mancini (next in seniority), who will now assume all of the “Presidential” functions previously handled by McBride (such as randomly recusing the entire bench from hearing cases, or not, depending on his mood).
Judge McBride will finish out 2017 on the bench as a second stringer before retiring.
Judicial Wisdomness
Speaking of Judge McBride, the outgoing President Judge is now acting as a reference for controversial former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Tallon.
Beaver County Behavioral Health Administrator Gerard Mike is seeking to appoint Tallon to a seat on his department’s advisory board and McBride is listed as one of the man’s references.
Randy Tallon’s appointment to the advisory board still has to be approved by the Beaver County Board of Commissioners.
(Tallon was just recently listed as one of the defense witnesses for Sheriff Tony Guy and the County of Beaver in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by former deputy Curtis Larrick.)
Court Administrator In Waiting
Courthouse sources tell me that Judge Mancini will likely be using his capacity as President Judge to appoint his law clerk Garrett Harper to act as Court Administrator when the time comes.
(Court Administrator Rich DeFilippi has been out of work due to a serious illness and sources tell me he is not expected to return before his retirement.)
Judge Debbie To Seek A Bigger Bench
While Judge McBride is stepping down, Beaver County Judge Deborah Kunselman is hoping to step up! County politicos tell me that “Judge Debbie” is going to be making a run for Superior Court Judge.
Judge Kunselman (who won retention last year) has been talking about running for years and it seems she thinks the time is now right.
Here Comes The Judges
Let the preordaining begin!
Beaver Countians will be seeing two open seats for Common Pleas Judge on their ballots this year and so far there are only two attorneys who have been openly talking about seeking the seats.
Attorneys Mitchell Shahen and Deborah Decostro are both expected to make the run, but if no one else steps up to the plate their “run” will be something more like a “leisurely stroll.” This may very well be yet another election cycle that leaves Beaver County voters with no choice for who will be judging them.
There are minor rumblings among politicos that one or more of the young generation of freshly minted attorneys might buck the system and seek a seat — decades before it’s “their turn” — but I won’t be holding my breath waiting to see if that happens.
David Lozier Has Visitors
Two men in suits showed up to the courthouse last week to visit with District Attorney David Lozier. Both of the men have badges but neither of the two men have ever been in the Beaver County Courthouse before. Although this was their first visit to the courthouse it won’t be their last.
(How was that for a cryptic teaser of coming attractions to end out the notebook and start off the new year?)
RavenJan 3, 2017 at 8:47 am
I don’t know anything about the judge matter, but would Gerald Benyo be eligible to be a judge candidate? That is, if he wanted to, and he would prefer that to running for DA in 3 years. He’s a good man, and he could do well inside the system. He’s an excellent criminal lawyer, and that might be his preference, though.
Courthouse ConcernsJan 3, 2017 at 8:57 am
I like Jerry but I don’t think having a judge who has a wife in prison is a good idea and once she gets out the crazy shit with him will start back up again. He says he’s divorcing her but it won’t happen it’s a bad cycle we’ve all watched for years. Sad really.
RavenJan 3, 2017 at 9:15 am
I didn’t know that, Courthouse Concerns. Let’s hope things work out. I read about some of that in the past and thought it was over. It is sad, and maybe he can prevail. It doesn’t change my feelings about him, though. And no, I don’t know him personally, and I have never met him.
John Q TaxpayerJan 3, 2017 at 8:48 am
Two men in suits and with badges. I hope it’s the FEDS. Maybe there is a GOD after all.
equalizer13Jan 3, 2017 at 9:10 am
Men with badges is much better than Stonewall Lozier (Loser). Were the badges real or are they Sherriff’s in disguise to cover Stonewall’s ass? Probably just guys from the local mob dropping off the Christmas packages for the “boys & girls” of the court house who have been nice and let them slide on their taxes, gambling, drugs, etc. I hope the hell they are feds with broad subpoena powers to get a grand jury to clean out the stables. 1 year Stonewall has been chasing Connie (or not) and not a peep. How can you track a terrorist in Turkey and capture them and get all the evidence when one dunce in Beaver County can’t even make a statement whether he is actually doing anything? Cue the crickets! Connie’s New Years resolution is to play nice with everyone. (NOT!) She can get a job talking to the old folks on WMBA real soon. Soon as the feds swoop in. Take that turd Tom Davidson to the Ridge with you and let him write fairy tails for the elderly. W ain’t buying his bullshit or that of the pitiful BC Times. The question has been asked, how much does the county throw the BC Times way. Could this be why they refuse to investigate anything?
SEERJan 3, 2017 at 9:10 am
JUDGE MANCINI, JUDGE MANCINI ? Hmmm, where have I heard this name ?
Sheriff George David has hired Bryan Netherland, JUDGE MANCINI’s nephew, as a Sheriff’s Deputy. Netherland, a graduate of Blackhawk High School, has no prior law enforcement experience.
Treasurer Javens has filed paperwork to name Cebran Netherland, nephew of Common Pleas JUDGE RICHARD MANCINI, as her new First Deputy. Netherland was was a DJ prior to being hired by Javens back in 2014 to fill a NEWLY CREATED ROLE of “Hotel Tax Collector.”
JUDGE MANCINI’s sister-in-law, Kelly Wolf, works as a full-time tipstaff in his courtroom. Wolf is the mother of Bryan and Cebran Netherland.
Court Administrator Rich DeFilippi It’s a nice perk to have health benefits, get well soon.
RavenJan 3, 2017 at 9:20 am
Judge Mancini. A recurring name here and elsewhere. Appointments vs. nepotism? Well, it will make for some interesting reading here in the future.
GeorgiesgunsJan 3, 2017 at 9:35 am
I may be wrong but isn’t Mitchell Shahen related to CJ and G.D. ?