My phone rings off the hook, here are some random things from my journalist’s notebook!

A Small Army

I got some new information about this week’s raids targeting illegal gambling machines in Beaver County. PSP spokesman Ryan Tarkowski now tells state police “had more than 100 state police personnel involved” in the operation that occurred over the afternoon and evening hours of May 23rd. Tarkowski said PSP is not releasing a list of establishments targeted at this time.

I expect to be hearing a lot more about this law enforcement operation in the future.

Commissioners Make A Job Offer To Candidate For County Financial Administrator

County Commissioners have made a job offer to a candidate for Financial Administrator. Courthouse sources tell me Ohio resident Tracy Smith has been offered the job at a salary of $90,000.

The Board is seeking to fill a position vacated back in February after Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio voted to fire former County Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow, a Certified Public Accountant who had been openly speaking out about troubles and alleged improprieties with the county’s finances. Amadio and Camp insisted they fired Luckow because his budgetary estimates were not accurate, despite multiple outside audits confirming the county’s dire financial straits.

Luckow had assisted in gathering information that was provided to the FBI and sat with investigators from the Pennsylvania state police as part of their corruption probes. After his termination, Luckow announced he would continue his efforts aiding law enforcement with their investigations.

Tracy Smith is the second candidate who has been offered the job of Financial Administrator to replace Luckow. Tim Boyde declined the position after being offered it by Commissioners in April, following a report by the Beaver Countian that revealed he had been the only candidate interviewed and that his resume had been brought forward by Commissioner Tony Amadio.

Smith’s application had a handwritten note at the top saying, “Tony Amadio,” although Commissioner Amadio has insisted he had nothing to do with the woman applying for the position. She is supposed to get back to the county by May 29th on whether or not she will be accepting the position.

See: “Former Financial Admin Still Assisting Law Enforcement Despite Being Fired”

Time For Politics

Republican David Lozier was seen the morning of election day last Tuesday working a poll in Center Township for Republican state rep candidate Josh Kail. Lozier had a Kail tshirt on and people tell me he was boasting about having to meet with the media later in the day to discuss the DelTondo murder case.

Lozier confirmed to me he was working the polls, but said he only did so from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., after which time he went to the Aliquippa Police Department to meet with investigators about the DelTondo homicide.

Josh Kail was the only name on the ballot in the Republican primary for rep of the 15th legislative district. He will face off against Democrat Terri Mitko this fall.

Lozier has remained very politically active in the Republican party since becoming District Attorney in 2016, which has raised concerns among some in the law enforcement community that it may be affecting how his office and decisions are perceived by the public.

Officer Lozier?

Several senior law enforcement officials in the county raised concerns with me this week about District Attorney Lozier’s insistence on showing up to active scenes in the field.

“We would really like him to stop showing up to active scenes please. He has never tried a criminal case and he is not a trained tactical officer. There is no reason for him to be there, he’s just someone we have to babysit to make sure he doesn’t get himself or us hurt.”

Just how mad are some of the Chiefs at District Attorney David Lozier? Mad enough to send me the following photo of Lozier in action:

Kress Calls Out Lozier

Retired Pennsylvania State Trooper Wayne Kress went on WTAE this week to criticize District Attorney David Lozier’s handling of the Rachael DelTondo homicide investigation. The interview can be watched in full on WTAE’s website:

Former state trooper questions handling of DelTondo murder investigation

I will note that Kress has announced a Democratic candidacy for sheriff in next year’s county elections.

Chiefs Of Police Call In Lozier

The Beaver County Chiefs of Police Association summoned District Attorney David Lozier to their meeting last week. Two people in the meeting agreed to speak on condition I not identify them, and they say the entire ordeal wasn’t good for Lozier.

The Chiefs apparently have a big problem with the District Attorney’s new drug diversion program. The program allows individuals with an addiction problem accused of certain nonviolent crimes to have their charges dismissed if they are able to complete a period of treatment and monitoring.

“We all agree the drug epidemic is a big problem and something needs to be done to make sure people go and get help,” said one of the people who attended the meeting. “But like with everything Lozier does he just ran off and set up this program without talking to all of the stakeholders involved. Now we are dealing with the unintended consequences of that.”

Officers say the District Attorney’s Office sorts through all of the casefiles that come in from charges filed by them, putting a “magic sticker” on cases eligible for the diversionary program. The officers say this is done without any input by them, and while they are then in theory supposed to have at least some input on how a case is handled, once the “magic sticker” appears they have little if any say at all.

“We know these defendants and we know the victims. The (Assistant District Attorneys) know Lozier’s magic sticker.”

The Chiefs also complained that since the system is one set up by the District Attorney — not the courts — there is no real way to track it.

“David Lozier told us his office keeps a spreadsheet. We can’t run a criminal justice system off a David Lozier spreadsheet. Especially one no one has access to.”