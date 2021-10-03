Sunday, October 10, 2021
59.6 F
Beaver
Sunday, October 10, 2021
59.6 F
Beaver

Jeter Attorney Says Justice Demands Answers – Prosecutors Call It Juror Harassment

John Paul
By John Paul
Sheldon Jeter Jr.'s mother and his defense team avoid the media as they leave the courtroom / photo by John Paul

An appellate attorney retained by convicted murderer Sheldon Jeter Jr. squared off against prosecutors in court on Friday. The defense team wants a judge to order a hearing allowing them to further explore their allegations of juror misconduct during Jeter’s June trial for the killing of Tyric Pugh.

Prosecutors insist the defense’s claims do not provide a legal basis for a new trial and that further proceedings would amount to nothing more than juror harassment.

BeaverCountian.com was the only media outlet in the courtroom to observe legal arguments that will shape Jeter’s future post-conviction proceedings in county and appellate courts. Both sides acknowledge the issues at hand have a potential of lingering in the system for years.

Appellate attorney Corrie Woods told judge Kim Tesla that too many unanswered questions remain about Juror #3 and that justice demands answers for Jeter’s guilty verdict to be trusted.

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

Latest News

John Paul -

State Police Make Arrest For The Murder Of Sharon Benyo

The Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest for the murder of Sharon Benyo. John Westley Johnson, 68 of Beaver...

Continue reading the rest of this article by becoming a subscriber. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!