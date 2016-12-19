“Javens Is Trying to Extort The Board” – Commissioners Scramble After Treasurer Says She Will Not Mail Out Tax Bills

The Beaver County Board of Commissioners is in “panic mode” after Treasurer Connie Javens provided notification that her office would not be mailing out the county’s tax bills, according to multiple courthouse sources.
Commissioners says they feel like they are being “extorted” by Javens, who is demanding additional personnel for her office.
“Connie is throwing a temper tantrum because the Board wouldn’t let her have two more political hires,” said one courthouse source familiar with the controversy. “She told the Commissioners she wasn’t going to send out the tax bills unless they let her hire.”
A second independent source corroborated the account, adding, “All three Commissioners then met with Connie privately and they all gave in, they told her go ahead Connie you can hire one more and she said OK she would send out the tax bills.”
The private meeting with the Commissioners came after Treasurer Connie Javens told the Board she was refusing to attend a public work session scheduled for Wednesday and would not be discussing the matter publicly. Javens had similarly refused to talk publicly about her office during a specially scheduled budget meeting the Board of Commissioners held on December 3rd.
After learning about the meeting held today, the Beaver Countian informed the Beaver County Solicitor’s Office that it was prepared to instruct its attorneys to file charges against county officials for violations of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act if any private meetings occur in which deliberations are taking place or decisions are being made.
Javens’ morning meeting with the Board was not the last time the Commissioners heard from the Treasurer today. Multiple sources confirm that some time after the meeting Javens returned to the Commissioners’ Office.
“She came down to the Commissioners’ Office not long after that meeting and told them no, she talked to her deputies and she’s not going to send out the tax bills, she wants more people than just the one she agreed to,” said the source, who spoke on condition they not be quoted by name citing fears of retaliation by Javens.
Sources say Commissioner Tony Amadio became irate after Javens came back to renege on the compromise, yelling that he has “had enough” and that she was now “on her own.”
“There is a computer system that is used by the Treasurer’s Office that does all sorts of different things,” said a source familiar with the matter. “Inside that system is the tax rate and Connie told Commissioners she would not change the tax rate for the county in the system because she doesn’t have enough people, it’s literally just one number and she’s saying she doesn’t have enough people to change it […] The system is password protected, she’s saying the Commissioners have to go in and change it themselves, but the Commissioners are worried about having anyone go into the system because then who knows what on earth Connie might claim was done or changed or altered.”
Sources tell the Beaver Countian that the Board of Commissioners has taken all offers off the table and is now currently exploring ways to remove the entire tax collection process away from the Treasurer’s Office for good.
“There isn’t a lot of time so the Commissioners are in panic mode, it’s like chaos,” said the source. “[Commissioner] Dan [Camp] said he’s tired of Connie and he’s willing to spend the holidays folding tax bills if he has to, he’s talking about making a special office in the courthouse for tax collections and forcing Connie to layoff most of her staff.”
Commissioner Sandie Egley declined to comment specifically about the controversy, but did confirm the sources’ accounts of today’s events, taking exception only to any characterization that Commissioners were in panic mode.
“There is no panic in the Commissioners’ Office, and actually all three of us are in agreement, we will deal with this situation if it takes every one of us coming in to handle the tax bills going out ourselves,” said Commissioner Egley. “This is vital to the county and we will get it done.”
Commissioner Dan Camp likewise denied the Board was in “panic mode” but otherwise also confirmed the sources’ version of events, “The Board of Commissioners is not in panic mode. The Board will now be reviewing the most economical way to distribute and collect the 2017 tax bills.”
“What to do with Connie Javens’ office going forward is something for another day, but that will be dealt with also,” added Commissioner Egley. “I do not want to throw words around, I’m going to let my actions speak, I’m going to take apart that department.”
Commissioner Camp went on to characterize Treasurer Javens’ actions, “It seems like Treasurer Javens is trying to extort the Board of Commissioners to get two more positions.”
According to a source familiar with procedures in the Treasurer’s Office, an employee in the office who was responsible for mailing out the tax bills each year recently died after being off due to an illness — Javens never had anyone properly cross-trained on how to do the work.
“None of her deputies know how to send out the tax bills, her Chief Deputy is just some dumb kid that was hired with nothing but a high school diploma because he’s a judge’s nephew; she sure as hell doesn’t know how to do it, she doesn’t know how to do anything in her office she relies totally on staff,” said the source. “Now that the one woman died she’s created a mess for herself, she wants to push this all off on the Commissioners so she can blame them if this all goes wrong.”
Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens previously told the Beaver Countian to never contact her again seeking comment, which she dubbed “harassment.” Javens is currently the subject of a yearlong criminal investigation by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office.
THE HubDec 19, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Call that old spanx wearing witches bluff
Pull that FROM her, I don’t have to see her name on my tax bills
Uncle Wah WahDec 19, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Here’s a neat idea. No tax bills out, no paychecks for the courthouse. And that includes the THREE county commissioners that can’t ever seem to handle the department heads. The people that process the paychecks will be busy with processing the tax bills. After all, can’t pay the county’s bills without any county revenue…
Michael P. GoodmanDec 19, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Rather than seek a way to remove tax collections from her office, why aren’t we seeking a way to remove HER from office?
Amber CurtisDec 19, 2016 at 6:45 pm
Exactly my thoughts!
Corinne Hickman-BrittonDec 19, 2016 at 6:49 pm
I like this lady she’s never done me wrong!
BC DudeDec 19, 2016 at 2:52 pm
If you live in Beaver County, then she has most certainly done you wrong!
More chaosDec 19, 2016 at 5:04 pm
More chaos at the courthouse. Aren’t you tired of hearing this? Ever since those republicans got in nothing runs smoothly.
anonymouseDec 19, 2016 at 5:11 pm
So by that reasoning, you like Hitler, since he never done you any wrong?
Richard DaleyDec 19, 2016 at 6:49 pm
Get rid of her now!
Norma VorderbrueggenDec 19, 2016 at 6:50 pm
She needs to be GONE !! OMG, any time you refuse to do the job your were elected for, you are history. This is totally ridiculus.
Shellie Garbart DeanDec 19, 2016 at 6:54 pm
Time to say Bye-bye, Connie. Yet one more reason I support term limits for EVERY SINGLE public office…from local, to county, to state, to federal!
jwDec 19, 2016 at 4:46 pm
We’ve had many opportunities to remove her from office. I certainly didn’t vote for her last election.
gottadoitDec 19, 2016 at 1:56 pm
When can the public attend a meeting with connie javens? Time for her to answer OUR questions, on how she runs this COUNTY OFFICE.
Hannibal CDec 19, 2016 at 5:48 pm
She’s usually on local radio show with Mike Romigh. Why don’t you call her there?
courthouse observerDec 20, 2016 at 2:47 pm
she is supposed to be under investigation by the DA’s office, she will never answer questions outside of a courtroom.
Hanna FargoDec 19, 2016 at 7:00 pm
wth . . just fire her.
Echo WelshDec 19, 2016 at 7:03 pm
They can’t just fire an elected official, she has to be voted out by the people.
AnonDec 19, 2016 at 2:33 pm
ARTICLE VIII
TREASURER
Compiler’s Note: The provisions of 16 Pa.C.S. Ch. 11 Subch. B (relating to required fiscal security for officers and employees) provide for obtaining financial security for county elected and appointed officials and employees acting in a fiduciary capacity on behalf of the county and, in some case, the Commonwealth.
Section 801. County Treasurer; Eligibility.–No judge, clerk or prothonotary of any court, register of wills, recorder of deeds, county commissioner, or county controller shall be eligible to serve as county treasurer during their continuance in office.
(801 amended Nov. 26, 1968, P.L.1102, No.342)
Section 802. Bond in Favor of Commonwealth.–(802 repealed Nov. 22, 2011, P.L.431, No.106)
Section 803. Removal from Office for Failure to Transmit Bond to Auditor General.–(803 repealed Nov. 22, 2011, P.L.431, No.106)
Section 804. When Auditor General to Deliver Up Bond of Treasurer.–(804 repealed Nov. 22, 2011, P.L.431, No.106)
Section 805. Misapplication of Funds Collected for Specific Purposes.–Whenever any moneys are collected by law in any county for any special purpose, and paid into the hands of the treasurer of such county, it shall be unlawful for such treasurer to apply such moneys, or any part thereof, to any other purpose than that for which such moneys were collected. Every such misapplication shall be a misdemeanor, upon conviction thereof such treasurer shall be punished by a fine of not less than the amount so misapplied, or by imprisonment for not less than three months nor more than one year, or both.
Section 806. Deputy Treasurer.–The county treasurer is hereby authorized to appoint a deputy county treasurer who shall perform such duties as shall be prescribed by the county treasurer.
Section 806.1. Second Deputy Treasurer.–The county treasurer may appoint a second deputy treasurer, who shall possess and discharge all the rights, powers and duties of the principal deputy treasurer during his necessary or temporary absence.
(806.1 added July 13, 1987, P.L.316, No.57)
Section 807. Solicitor to County Treasurer in Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Class Counties.–In counties of the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth classes, the county treasurer is authorized to appoint one person, learned in the law, as his solicitor. The solicitor shall advise upon all legal matters that may be submitted to him and shall conduct any litigation when requested so to do by the treasurer.
(807 amended Jun. 7, 1961, P.L.245, No.141)
CathyMDec 19, 2016 at 4:44 pm
Correct she is an elected official. The commissioners have no authority over her or her office. They can’t fire anyone there. Also, I hear all she’s required to to by law is dogs, boats, hunting.
rickDec 19, 2016 at 8:53 pm
Lets hold a Special Election.
Michael P. GoodmanDec 19, 2016 at 7:45 pm
Some sort of impeachment process?
Ronald BashDec 19, 2016 at 9:48 pm
It’s called a recall you have to start a potion the number of signitures is detrimend by each state
Ronald BashDec 19, 2016 at 9:50 pm
Once that is done hee ass is gone and they place some on interm till next election or special election.
Jason RochelleDec 19, 2016 at 7:01 pm
Oh, so she won’t do her job? Know what happens to regular people that don’t do their job?
Michael OravitzDec 19, 2016 at 7:01 pm
Makes you wonder who’s running things in that cesspool.
Echo WelshDec 19, 2016 at 7:07 pm
We need someone to run against her, the only reason she’s been there so long is because she’s basically voted in by default since nobody else runs.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 2:32 pm
Tom Leydig ran against her. Straight-ticket voting Democrats and friends voted her in. He’ll be a shoe-in next time, though.
Tom PlevelDec 19, 2016 at 8:02 pm
She had an opponent but BC choose their Dem nominee. We need a Dem to primary her.
Echo WelshDec 19, 2016 at 8:08 pm
If there was one, I bet money she would be gone. Nobody challenges her
Patrick DarrochDec 19, 2016 at 7:08 pm
If they end up removing the tax stuff from her, she should loose her helpers and she should have a pay cut since she will be working less. She just needs to be replaced all together.
Trish SmithDec 19, 2016 at 7:13 pm
Ok. So part of your elects office is to put the well being of the county first, which includes the mail to generate income for the county. So you are not upholding your oath to that office. Bye bye. #sogladinolongerliveinbeavercounty
FroggieDec 19, 2016 at 5:43 pm
I hear she’s not required by state law to send out tax bills. The commissioners know that, which is why they will do it.
Chi OmaDec 19, 2016 at 7:14 pm
It’s time for her to go!! That’s blackmail!!!!
rickDec 19, 2016 at 2:16 pm
It’s time for us to come together and VOTE HER OUT.
Tami LynnDec 19, 2016 at 7:17 pm
Insubordination! Get her the hell out! I’ll come fold bills if it helps alleviate here from her spot.
Cindi AltmanDec 19, 2016 at 11:24 pm
I’ll help. I’m very serious. If there is a way to get this woman out of office, I’ll do whatever it takes to get the bills out.
Tami LynnDec 19, 2016 at 11:24 pm
Me too!
Andrew J Hardisky IIDec 19, 2016 at 7:22 pm
I was just in her office they are a bunch of half witts get her out of there and her ppl too
Angela KaseDec 21, 2016 at 9:17 pm
Easy there killer some of this half witts are my family. And I’ll stop right there.
TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 2:26 pm
As said on here many times in the past, so listen up again. She is ELECTED. The Commissioners cannot fire her or demand that she do anything. They can only control her budget. There is very little control over elected row offices. They don’t have to listen to anyone even us. So, only you, the taxpayer, can fire her. Start the process!
Susan Scherfel DunlapDec 19, 2016 at 7:29 pm
So we don’t have to pay taxes this year…wooo hoooo! Thank you Connie!
KlawDec 19, 2016 at 2:31 pm
ALL THREE Commissioners need to be fully committed to gutting this COUNTY OFFICE ! We heard it from all three commissioners as our taxes were increased ….. Commissioner Camp was a hold out, wanting to make cuts to County Government. Now is the time to act …. ENOUGH ! I can not believe that all three commissioners were OK with javens have ONE MORE employee. NO MORE EMPLOYEES! Stand up for you told county taxpayers and cut more from this and all county departments.
“She told the Commissioners she wasn’t going to send out the tax bills unless they let her hire.”
It is time that we as taxpayers say we will not be sending tax PAYMENTS until drastic cuts are made.
Pauline WrightDec 19, 2016 at 7:35 pm
If she doesn’t do her job..get rid of her!!!
bobbDec 19, 2016 at 2:37 pm
It is my understanding that she has pulled that stunt before. A friend that worked in her office told me that the last time her staff was cut, she just refused to do anything.
Cindy KalamaszDec 19, 2016 at 7:38 pm
We the taxpayers have to vote her out….she is an elected official…the commissioners can’t do anything and she knows it…
Cuntie T JavensDec 19, 2016 at 2:39 pm
NO MORE PRIVATE MEETINGS TAXPAYERS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO TELL HER WHAT WE THINK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 2:51 pm
Napoleon made this “napoleonic” mistake, and it didn’t work out well for him. Custer, too. Too big for their britches, and poor planners. But, she is apparently now publicly going rogue, another level of behavior entirely. I am “glad” to see this happening, though, for it shows that things are unravelling. Yes, this is extortion, the childish kind, of the kid who has a tantrum and starts kicking a door, only to have it fly back and hit him in the face.
IcanreadDec 19, 2016 at 2:52 pm
Fire her employees. Circumvent her office and process the bills with a contractor. Deal with the fallout later. Doesn’t anyone have any balls?
Baba BouyDec 19, 2016 at 3:01 pm
Grow balls
Just make sure you grow them bigger than her
Kathleen HoffmanDec 19, 2016 at 8:02 pm
That is great—if she won’t mail out the tax bills–didn’t want to pay them anyway! That means she won’t get paid either with no money coming in!
DiscustedDec 19, 2016 at 3:08 pm
Why is this woman not in jail?
David Lozier's CooterDec 19, 2016 at 3:11 pm
because district attorney David Lozier has a giant pit where his testicles are supposed to be
Joe Van LearDec 19, 2016 at 8:10 pm
Why is this woman allowed to continue in Government? What’s the state of the cases pending against her?
Justin ShuyDec 19, 2016 at 8:11 pm
This scum javens needs to be locked away
Lynda TreenDec 19, 2016 at 3:14 pm
It’s time to change the by-laws of the county and get rid of the treasurer and out source all the jobs. That should REALLY save the county a lot of money. Get moving commissioners…..
BeaverNewbieDec 19, 2016 at 3:15 pm
Assuming this is accurate, this could only happen in gov’t.
Not mailing out tax bills is the private-sector-equivalent of not billing your customers. This is how your pay is funded. Refusing to invoice your customers is simply an insane way to try to ask your funding source for more resources.
This is not of this world. This could only happen in gov’t.
Jeff McCaDec 19, 2016 at 8:18 pm
Unfortunately, even without receiving tax bills doesn’t relieve taxpayers… this actually hurts taxpayers
Crystal Hupp HickeyDec 19, 2016 at 8:21 pm
If she refuses to do her job, get rid of her.
WindchasingDec 19, 2016 at 3:25 pm
” the Beaver Countian informed the Beaver County Solicitor’s Office that it was prepared to instruct its attorneys to file charges against county officials for violations of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.”
I think you should and I hope you do file charges against Connie for this. She sure seems to like to do a lot of things behind “closed doors and in private.”
I also believe it is a good Idea to down size Connies office and start a new “Tax Collections” office.
However, that would mean another elected position of “Tax Collector.” (Not necessarily a bad thing.)
GeorgiesgunsDec 19, 2016 at 3:35 pm
They mailed out my dog license weeks ago.
John Q TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 3:35 pm
Looks like she runs the county so what the hell do we need Commissioners and Solicitors for? They should have told her then don’t mail out the tax bills, and when she failed to do her duty, THEN GET RID OF HER ROTTEN ASS! What the hell kind of dirt does she have in her black book that everyone is so afraid of her???
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 3:53 pm
John Q.: You are so right. Call the b—–s’ bluff. Let the shit hit the fan. Then move in and charge her for a liability of harm done (malfeasance?) when some real problems crop up. As with former Sheriff George David, a critical mass of problems has been created, and it will only take one charge to start the actions snowballing against her. As I said, this is “good” news, because a public opinion consensus is being generated that has become inescapable.
John Q TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 4:02 pm
These Commissioners need to go to work everyday for the sole purpose of making it a mission to get her out of there! Call the U S Attorney’s office and the local FBI office. God Dammit if I can do it, so can the Commissioners and the County Legal Dept.
Josh ModroDec 19, 2016 at 8:40 pm
She needs removed from office
John Q TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 3:46 pm
The Commissioners need to direct the county law dept to learn what needs to be done to remove her from office and the proceed to do it! What we need is a class action law suit, The People of Beaver County VS Treasurer Connie Javens.
ThecountyisbrokenDec 19, 2016 at 10:55 pm
At john q taxpayer : She is going senile i truely believe. She has proven that she is en adequate abilities to no longer to do this job. She is the last of the swamp and a shit stirring the last of good ole boys and girls club. Lozier we know you are reading these everyone knows everybody reads these articles in the court house . You are done after your term is up you want to be her bitch boy and cover for her you will sink to . We all know you have done nothing with the investigation over a year bye bye one term d.a. that sold us out!!!!!!!!
Tom ArmstrongDec 19, 2016 at 8:53 pm
She and all Her Ugly Make Up need to be Removed from Office!
WiseOwlDec 19, 2016 at 4:04 pm
Have an outside contractor come in, evaluate, and award a contract. She obviously does not care about what will happen to her staff if the billing was awarded to an outside contractor. Does she answer to anyone?
IcanreadDec 19, 2016 at 4:16 pm
Can the commissioners reduce the Treasurer’s salary while they are at it? Maybe $40k would be more appropriate than what that position is paid.
Dawn McGaugheyDec 19, 2016 at 9:31 pm
If I refuse to do my job duties, I would be terminated on the spot. Even though she is an elected official, I would think she has to perform her job described duties or she should be let go and a temporary interim take her place till election time.
NodeyDec 19, 2016 at 10:21 pm
Who’s going to let her go? Next dumb comment
think about itDec 19, 2016 at 4:33 pm
she needs someone else to go into her computer, then when she’s up on criminal charges her lawyer will use that as reasonable doubt for her defense.
IcanreadDec 19, 2016 at 4:39 pm
IT could freeze her account to this point and make it read only. Not a problem.
Jon KaszerDec 19, 2016 at 9:38 pm
So are the commissioners going to give into the sheriff’s department and let him hire also. After all we the taxpayers are footing the bill. Didn’t the commissioners just raise our taxes.
Ronald BashDec 19, 2016 at 9:45 pm
Unemployment line here she comes
Lee Ann McCarthyDec 19, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Thomas Leydig, Sandie Egley, Colleen Mcgovern-Sempf, Cheryl Medich Leydig
Sam SkirchakDec 19, 2016 at 10:16 pm
Scum bag
PurplepeanutDec 19, 2016 at 5:32 pm
Connie has to go. Is there a way that taxpayers can recall her or new election or impeach her for dereliction of duty? Legal beagles that are on this site, please advise the voting tax payers what we can do.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 5:46 pm
No recall law is in the books. It has been in committee. Author, Jaret Gibbons. Start the stalled criminal investigation of her, though, and get her to testify on the stand under oath. That might lead to records being opened and examined. The key is getting her to open up and talk. She won’t talk on her own, as has been reported.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 5:52 pm
The solution to all of this seems, to me, to be “the books.” Why else would there be such secrecy? Gain access to the computer files and records from decades of transactions, and it might give all the answers people seek.
William EdmondsonDec 19, 2016 at 10:35 pm
Why is this crook still in office? I know why lazy voters checking straight Democrat
Kimberly AllenDec 20, 2016 at 1:57 am
Wrong. She has run unopposed for at least the last 2 elections.
weredareresDec 19, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Kimberly, you are wrong. There was T. Lydia (sic). She was voted in because of straight ticket and idiots.
NodeyDec 19, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Kim….Know the facts before you comment
William EdmondsonDec 20, 2016 at 9:39 pm
Why hasn’t anyone run against her? Political payoff
Janie Harkins SarasDec 19, 2016 at 10:45 pm
What is the retirement age requirement for the Treasurer & other offices at the Court House? Is 80 years (or close to it) a little old?
jaybirdDec 19, 2016 at 5:48 pm
This type of behavior can NO longer be tolerated, especially from an elected official who has the demeanor of a tyrannical despot. FINALLY, Mr. Amadio speaks up saying she’s “on her own”, Ms. Egley states “…I’m going to take apart that department”, and I say, IT’S ABOUT FRIGGING TIME. WHAT’S TAKING SO LONG? JUST DON’T BUCKLE UNDER THIS TIME, and do NOT do HER job. ORDER HER to stuff it… the envelopes, I mean. Face it, Beaver County DOES need a Treasurer. The work needs to be done. But, do NOT let that mummified crone stonewall you and us any longer. Impeach and replace her in accordance with the Law.
According to this legitimate government website: “THE COUNTY CODE – PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY, Article IV – County Officers, (d) Removal of County Officers, Section 450 (a)): The …treasurer… shall be removable from office only by impeachment…or upon conviction of misbehavior in office, or of any infamous crime in accordance with the Constitution of this Commonwealth…”
I”m no lawyer, but it looks to me like any district attorney worth his salt could handle her impeachment based on her “misbehavior in office”. Oh wait, that’s right. OUR District Attorney is “Loser Lozier”. WHAT IS HE WAITING FOR – AN INVITATION? Forget it. Where do I start the petition?
VOTE THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
VOTE GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
VOTE WAYNE KRESS FOR BEAVER COUNTY SHERIFF
Beth Pitzer HerdtDec 19, 2016 at 10:48 pm
Get the thief out of office!
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 6:29 pm
It’s interesting, Beth, that more members of the general public are using words that led to 6 commenters here being sued for defamation. Put “In my opinion” in your statement, and you will be safe from a frivolous lawsuit against your First Amendment rights.
Tawny ChevalierDec 19, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Then take her damn job power has gone to her head I refuse to be penalized for late taxes cause she’s behaving like a child bet she’ll just take hers home with her
Jay FisherDec 19, 2016 at 11:15 pm
Connie you will not be forgotten in the next election. More and more you have become a cancer in the courthouse. You have taken enough from the people in this county and they are pissed off. Remember Hillary Clinton didn’t think she could lose…
Kimberly AllenDec 20, 2016 at 1:58 am
So I guess you aren’t aware that she has ran unopposed for at least the last 2 elections.
NodeyDec 19, 2016 at 10:23 pm
Kim… once again you’re wrong
Dee ScottDec 20, 2016 at 3:11 am
Exactly! Time for someone else to.run and then no more than one term …. these people that live off our tax $$$ should be gone after 1 term… why is it we settle for this????
Jay FisherDec 20, 2016 at 3:33 am
Kimberly Allen I am well aware she was unopposed but have a feeling that won’t be the case next time.
Joe Van LearDec 20, 2016 at 1:21 pm
Kimberly Allen…wow with her history that’s an unbelievable fact! 😳
Cindi AltmanDec 19, 2016 at 11:24 pm
I think it’s time to start the impeachment process!!
WalkDec 19, 2016 at 6:50 pm
“All three Commissioners then met with Connie privately and THEY ALL GAVE IN, they told her go ahead Connie you can hire one more and she said OK she would send out the tax bills.”
TO: Commissioners Amadio, Egley, and Camp
..WHY ? Why after a HUGE TAX increase, due to prior county mismanagement would you agree to allow javens to hire anyONE. I would love to play poker with any off the three of you, but this is not a game. I attended the Commissioners Meetings, I watched as people came forward with ideas and some who seemed to be hurting by this recent tax increase. Dan Camp wanted to reduce a bloated county government, but would not be specific. Tony Amadio, is his hushed monotone voice talked of the roughest days when he was newly elected, and had to raise taxes. ANYHOW, hand javens the Department Budget with CUTS to this bloated department. I am asking you as elected County Commissioners to call javens bluff.
DO NOT MAKE ANY DEALS behind closed doors. Beaver County Residents have been forced to accept a tax increase due to prior mismanagement.
GET THIS DONE, step on her (figure of speech) throat.
Jessica Leigh JonesDec 20, 2016 at 12:31 am
Does anyone even run against her? I mean….how hard is it to be treasurer?! She’s absolutely insane
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 8:13 pm
Tom Leydig ran against her in the last election. He’s a professional and highly qualified.
Kimberly AllenDec 20, 2016 at 1:56 am
The last 2 elections I looked up nobody ran against her!
beavercounty2Dec 20, 2016 at 10:45 am
Kimberly and Jessica, Assuming you are at least 18 years of age, It would appear that you didn’t vote when she ran. She did have opposition in Republican candidate Tom Leydig. Many more people need to show the same interest that you are showing in local government. But if they don’t vote, then they are part of the problem
Jessica Leigh JonesDec 20, 2016 at 3:36 am
Apparently the qualifications are zilch. Someone should run…she’s “misplaced” so much money that they’re hiking taxes 17%!
Renee RuckertDec 20, 2016 at 2:33 pm
Jessica Leigh Jones, missed place or stolen? She is a crook
SeanDec 19, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Maybe we should all file law suits against her for emotional distress….lmao. She will never hold public office again if I can help it. The commissioners are welcome to contact me if they need help folding and mailing out all the tax notices. I would be happy to volunteer my time on evenings and weekends. Javens you should be ashamed of yourself, you are just hurting the citizens of Beaver County, the same people who were nice enough to give you your job. That family acts like TRASH….
WiseOwlDec 19, 2016 at 8:34 pm
No doubt relatives suddenly graduated and are in need of a job. She should quit making so many trips to the bank and holding all those closed door meetings. In my opinion, one never gives in to extortion because that person will keep asking for more and more. In the REAL world, can one imagine telling your boss your not going to do your job because you want an assistant or more money, one would quickly find themselves in the unemployment line. I eagerly await the coverage in our happy paper, the Times…no doubt the reporter will state due to her office being understaffed, tax bills may not be mailed out…or perhaps another front page on Ginger Houses.
bcgirlDec 19, 2016 at 8:51 pm
Did she win re-election because few people in beaver county can read a ballot? This isn’t the first story with comments about her running unopposed when she clearly didn’t. If you voted for her because Leydig is a Republican, stop complaining. You have no right to complain. It’s your fault she is still in office.
Kimberly AllenDec 20, 2016 at 1:56 am
WHY has this heffer been running unopposed for AT LEAST the last 2 elections!
Trish O'Brien DigliodoDec 20, 2016 at 3:27 am
She ran against Tom Leydig in 2015. Unfortunately, many stories of her abuse of power were released to the media AFTER the election. Had voters known, she would have lost.
bcgirlDec 20, 2016 at 7:14 am
Please stop commenting about her running unopposed when she didn’t. It makes you look stupid. Just because you type in comments over and over again that she ran unopposed doesn’t change the facts that she didn’t.
Renee RuckertDec 20, 2016 at 2:34 pm
I did not vote for her in this last election!
weezulgoespopDec 20, 2016 at 3:24 pm
Dat’s goot renee,U showed her !
JenDec 19, 2016 at 9:01 pm
I guess she just proved that she doesn’t know how to run a office efficiently. Who in there right mind, who has at least 15 clerks in the office and doesn’t have one back up for the job!!! Are you kidding me. What an idiot. Only one person knew how to do the job and you never thought of training anyone else. I would ask why doesn’t “the con” pitch in and help but then I realized that she doesn’t know how. It would also take time away from her shopping online and reading the Beaver Countian. If she would of hired competent people she might not have this problem. Keep hiring those political people…..and she wants to hire two more. HAHAHAHA
WalkDec 19, 2016 at 9:29 pm
It seems obvious if people don’t stay on top of this story, the commissioners will cave at our expense.
Nick HnatiwDec 20, 2016 at 2:51 am
Eddy Crow for treasurer? I’d vote for the guy.
Dee ScottDec 20, 2016 at 3:09 am
Beaver county is so crooked all the way down to their socks….. I’m so over political parties dictating who goes here or there and who pays this n that… do your jobs or resign be done with it. If she doesn’t then legally remove her period!
Dee ScottDec 20, 2016 at 3:15 am
She’s been in office since 1992!!!!!!
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Next time, in 3 years or less, vote for Tom Leydig. Don’t make the same mistake again.
Attachments:
D3F9D109-B28E-49FC-BBB8-CA19EFD5349E-280-000000516805CF15_tmp
Renee RuckertDec 20, 2016 at 4:39 am
If she can’t handle her job, she needs to step down!
no3puttsDec 20, 2016 at 4:59 am
Can’t we just claim we believe she’s a threat to herself and everyone around her, have her evaluated by a Psychiatrist, put in a straight jacket , and locked in a padded room?
SpeakTheTruthTooDec 20, 2016 at 6:16 am
Start blowing up the email of the Commissioners! Let them know this will not be tolerated. While you are at it, blow up Connie’s email too.
Amateur HourDec 20, 2016 at 7:26 am
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver County. I would like to know two things. What is her yearly salary and what is the name of the person who she wanted to hire? It seemed pretty important to her. Also, there is no need to reinvent the wheel. Solicit input from other counties and see how they distribute the tax bills. See what works best and implement the process here. Once that is done, you can lay off her staff since they will have less work to do. She can be alone in her office with her personal tailor as her only visitor. He is only there to fit her for a new Elvis pant suit.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 7:55 am
The Beaver Countian has a link to the Courthouse salary database. Look for it under “Resources.”
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 9:17 am
Nope, the database is not there. But as I recall the salary was between $65,000 and $70,000 per year. That could be wrong, though.
weezulgoespopDec 20, 2016 at 10:58 am
$65,000 and $70,000 per year and all you can stuff into the pockets of your pansuit.
weezulgoespopDec 20, 2016 at 11:08 am
oops PANTSUIT as in attached photo. Look closely, selling raffle tickets ?
Attachments:
PANTSUIT
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 8:08 am
According to the “new” website, the office staff is below:
Staff
Connie Tuccinard Javens, Treasurer
Ms Javens is the elected Treasurer of the County of Beaver.
724-770-4533
Cebran Netherland, First Deputy Treasurer
Cebran oversees the employees and the day-to-day functions of the Treasurer’s Office.
724-770-4534
Jim Frederick, Second Deputy Treasurer
Jim is the account manager and is responsible for cash accounts and distribution of payroll and accounts payable.
724-770-4535
Terry Mazine, Secretary
Terry is a Commonwealth Clerk and assists with tax collection, bingo and small games of chance licenses, boat registration, lockbox collection, and issues dog, fishing, hunting licenses and sportsmen’s firearms permits.
724-770-4536
Tara Rowan
Tara works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4542
Curtis Latshaw
Curtis works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4543
Kerry Lacey
Kerry works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4539
Priscilla Michaluk
Priscilla works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4537
Bob Barrickman
Bob works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4540
Mark DeDominicis
Mark works with tax collection, issues dog, hunting and fishing licenses, bingo and small games of chance licenses.
724-770-4541
ThomasDec 20, 2016 at 9:19 am
Three of those employees work or have worked on a radio station covering high school sports. Rowan’s husband I believe is a basketball coach. This is what she hired.
TheYesManDec 20, 2016 at 12:59 pm
Wow…. how do they function with such a limited staff???….. *rolls eyes*
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 8:35 am
You can visit the Treasurer’s First Deputy’s (Cebran Netherland) Facebook page under Cb Netherland, and make your own mind up about his qualifications for Treasurer.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 9:37 am
From the Beaver Countian in 2014:
“Sheriff George David has hired Bryan (Bryar) Netherland, Judge Mancini’s nephew, as a Sheriff’s Deputy. Netherland, a graduate of Blackhawk High School, has no prior law enforcement experience.
Treasurer Connie Javens hired Cebran Netherland, Bryar’s brother, back in February to fill a newly created position of Hotel Tax Collector.
Judge Mancini’s sister-in-law, Kelly Wolf, works as a full-time tipstaff in his courtroom. Wolf is the mother of Bryan and Cebran Netherland.”
From Hotel Tax Collector to Chief of Staff in two years.
It’s all in the family, isn’t it?
eddiepghDec 20, 2016 at 4:01 pm
the irony with this on a scale of 1-10 has to be a solid 23
Attachments:
Capture
Chrissy MoyeDec 20, 2016 at 1:42 pm
What a joke.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 9:20 am
In 2005, collecting taxes by local tax collectors was proposed. A summary of that is at the Times’ link,
http://www.timesonline.com/local-tax-collectors-may-be-a-waste/article_42f08928-6337-5db8-b5c1-ae5c150b2df0.html
If you don’t have a subscription to access the Times’ News Vaults, I guess you are out of luck.
IcanreadDec 20, 2016 at 9:29 am
Why don’t we do the dog, hunting, and fishing licenses online like many other PA counties? They use a private, offsite company to process applications. Look at Montgomery, Fayette, Clarion, Lawrence, (many)etc. counties.
WindchasingDec 20, 2016 at 5:50 pm
Not everyone has a computer. and before you say they should “get with the times” stop and think about the senior citizens that did not grow up with computers to learn how to use them and have limited income to buy one. They have the time to go fishing now but may not have the time and money to learn computers.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 10:42 am
With few exceptions, relationships are EVERYTHING in that courthouse. The nepotism creates an almost impenetrable wall that is as effective as the fear of entering an Old Testament leper colony. Coteries of friends and relatives support people who on the outside would be treated as pariahs by the general public. And that illusion of internal popularity works. All too well.
Had Tom Leydig been elected, we would not be witnessing ANY of this. The fallout from his first order of business — an internal audit of the office and subsequent actions — would have likely been wide-reaching and extreme, enough to keep John Paul in business for years to come.
Unlikely as it seems, these people cannot live forever. At some point, someone will be able to see what has been done. They cannot burn all the files, erase the files, shred the files, take them all home or wipe clean the computer hard drives and internal server.
There WILL BE a day of reckoning. It is only being delayed by people who just cannot quit and call it a career. Things just keep getting worse until they reach a point of critical mass, and the whole damn place falls apart.
weezulgoespopDec 20, 2016 at 11:32 am
Copy and paste this web address:
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/javens-is-trying-to-extort-the-board-commissioners-scramble-after-treasurer-says-she-will-not-mail-out-tax-bills
Then Email it to any or all three County Commissioners.Tell them you want them to read through the more then 130(and growing)comments on this matter. We are asking for some accountability. Ask for a response in this matter, it is owed to all the taxpayers in Beaver County.
COPY PASTE – EMAIL, Please Read, Question-What is being done? Respond please… SEND !
TheYesManDec 20, 2016 at 1:04 pm
I’m pretty sure all of them are subscribers by now…. Except Amadio… Someone wake him up and show him this article…..
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 2:25 pm
BANG!!!
O.K., that opened his eyes.
I’ll let you deal with his attention.
carlDec 20, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Can someone post the Three Commissioners e-mail addresses ?
courthouse observerDec 20, 2016 at 2:34 pm
you place panic mode in quotes but I can’t find in the article where anyone on or off the record mentions that the commissioners are in a “panic mode”. Is that based on your own observations?
WindchasingDec 20, 2016 at 5:58 pm
From what I gather JP’s Source is the one who said it and did not want to be identified by name:
“There isn’t a lot of time so the Commissioners are in panic mode, it’s like chaos,” said the source.
Courthouse observerDec 20, 2016 at 7:20 pm
Ok, missed that, thanks
IcanreadDec 20, 2016 at 4:10 pm
Article in the Times. Looks like Sandie called Connie’s bluff. Amadio on the other hand is saying they need to fill two vacant Treasurer Dept positions because they are union positions.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Reporter Davidson refers to it as “… a clash of personalities between the commissioners and Javens.”
IcanreadDec 20, 2016 at 5:18 pm
You would think Davidson worked in the Treasurer’s office. This round goes to Sandie. I foresee responsibilities of the Treasurer’s office being farmed out next year.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 4:43 pm
The public is the victim of the “extortion”, not the Commissioners.
Jo Lynn NetherlandDec 21, 2016 at 7:46 pm
Do some research. She is not mandated to send out tax bills and never was. 20 some years ago this service was OUTSOURCED by an outside company who printed, enveloped and sent out tax bills. The office is only to collect them and the payment. That service was Costing YOU PEOPLE money by using tax dollars for the payment of the outsourced company. Connie electively took on the job of sending the bills out to CUT the tax payers a break saying instead of outsourcing this why don’t we just do it in our office. This was never her job in the first place. Know something before you comment on it. Furthermore there were major losses in that office. Staples of it who knew everything from top to bottom they are no longer there due to retirement, switching job roles, and unfortunately a death. That is the busiest office in the courthouse…. with the most face forward Public contact. A decreased staff who is handling an increased amount of work ESP during busy season with hunting and dog licensing they need the staff to be able to continue to work efficiently and quickly. You have “leaders” helping to stir the pot of defamation that is being created. If you are put in that position of “power” and you openly discuss and degrade fellow employees, despite your qualifications you are very unpolished and sound very ignorant and uneducated. How can something come to an end and the civility be rehashed if you have “leaders” that are not allowing that to happen because of differences of opinions. Last time I checked there will always be a difference of opinions when it comes to politics.
Michael P. GoodmanDec 21, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Well thank goodness we had connie to save us.