“Javens Is Trying to Extort The Board” – Commissioners Scramble After Treasurer Says She Will Not Mail Out Tax Bills

The Beaver County Board of Commissioners is in “panic mode” after Treasurer Connie Javens provided notification that her office would not be mailing out the county’s tax bills, according to multiple courthouse sources.

Commissioners says they feel like they are being “extorted” by Javens, who is demanding additional personnel for her office.

“Connie is throwing a temper tantrum because the Board wouldn’t let her have two more political hires,” said one courthouse source familiar with the controversy. “She told the Commissioners she wasn’t going to send out the tax bills unless they let her hire.”

A second independent source corroborated the account, adding, “All three Commissioners then met with Connie privately and they all gave in, they told her go ahead Connie you can hire one more and she said OK she would send out the tax bills.”

The private meeting with the Commissioners came after Treasurer Connie Javens told the Board she was refusing to attend a public work session scheduled for Wednesday and would not be discussing the matter publicly. Javens had similarly refused to talk publicly about her office during a specially scheduled budget meeting the Board of Commissioners held on December 3rd.

After learning about the meeting held today, the Beaver Countian informed the Beaver County Solicitor’s Office that it was prepared to instruct its attorneys to file charges against county officials for violations of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act if any private meetings occur in which deliberations are taking place or decisions are being made.

Javens’ morning meeting with the Board was not the last time the Commissioners heard from the Treasurer today. Multiple sources confirm that some time after the meeting Javens returned to the Commissioners’ Office.

“She came down to the Commissioners’ Office not long after that meeting and told them no, she talked to her deputies and she’s not going to send out the tax bills, she wants more people than just the one she agreed to,” said the source, who spoke on condition they not be quoted by name citing fears of retaliation by Javens.

Sources say Commissioner Tony Amadio became irate after Javens came back to renege on the compromise, yelling that he has “had enough” and that she was now “on her own.”

“There is a computer system that is used by the Treasurer’s Office that does all sorts of different things,” said a source familiar with the matter. “Inside that system is the tax rate and Connie told Commissioners she would not change the tax rate for the county in the system because she doesn’t have enough people, it’s literally just one number and she’s saying she doesn’t have enough people to change it […] The system is password protected, she’s saying the Commissioners have to go in and change it themselves, but the Commissioners are worried about having anyone go into the system because then who knows what on earth Connie might claim was done or changed or altered.”

Sources tell the Beaver Countian that the Board of Commissioners has taken all offers off the table and is now currently exploring ways to remove the entire tax collection process away from the Treasurer’s Office for good.

“There isn’t a lot of time so the Commissioners are in panic mode, it’s like chaos,” said the source. “[Commissioner] Dan [Camp] said he’s tired of Connie and he’s willing to spend the holidays folding tax bills if he has to, he’s talking about making a special office in the courthouse for tax collections and forcing Connie to layoff most of her staff.”

Commissioner Sandie Egley declined to comment specifically about the controversy, but did confirm the sources’ accounts of today’s events, taking exception only to any characterization that Commissioners were in panic mode.

“There is no panic in the Commissioners’ Office, and actually all three of us are in agreement, we will deal with this situation if it takes every one of us coming in to handle the tax bills going out ourselves,” said Commissioner Egley. “This is vital to the county and we will get it done.”

Commissioner Dan Camp likewise denied the Board was in “panic mode” but otherwise also confirmed the sources’ version of events, “The Board of Commissioners is not in panic mode. The Board will now be reviewing the most economical way to distribute and collect the 2017 tax bills.”

“What to do with Connie Javens’ office going forward is something for another day, but that will be dealt with also,” added Commissioner Egley. “I do not want to throw words around, I’m going to let my actions speak, I’m going to take apart that department.”

Commissioner Camp went on to characterize Treasurer Javens’ actions, “It seems like Treasurer Javens is trying to extort the Board of Commissioners to get two more positions.”

According to a source familiar with procedures in the Treasurer’s Office, an employee in the office who was responsible for mailing out the tax bills each year recently died after being off due to an illness — Javens never had anyone properly cross-trained on how to do the work.

“None of her deputies know how to send out the tax bills, her Chief Deputy is just some dumb kid that was hired with nothing but a high school diploma because he’s a judge’s nephew; she sure as hell doesn’t know how to do it, she doesn’t know how to do anything in her office she relies totally on staff,” said the source. “Now that the one woman died she’s created a mess for herself, she wants to push this all off on the Commissioners so she can blame them if this all goes wrong.”

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens previously told the Beaver Countian to never contact her again seeking comment, which she dubbed “harassment.” Javens is currently the subject of a yearlong criminal investigation by the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office.