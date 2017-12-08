Sensitive law enforcement records from databases maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police have apparently been leaked out of the Aliquippa Police Department to unauthorized individuals. The files were included along with a police report about an alleged incident involving PA Cyber School teacher Rachael Elena Deltondo.

An email about the leaked documents claimed release of the sensitive records was being done to expose an alleged cover-up by Aliquippa Police.

The Beaver Countian received an email from an unknown individual on October 26th containing a report by the Aliquippa Police Department about an alleged incident from February 6, 2016.

“Attached you will find a police report outlining a incident where a currrent [sic] PA Cyber school teacher was caught with a former student in a vehicle,” read the email, which was accompanied by records from county, state, and federal law enforcement databases. “Copies of this report are being filed with Pa Cyber, the Aliquippa School District, Children and Youth Services, the Department of Education and several news outlets.”

The police report is unredacted, containing personally identifying information including social security numbers of those mentioned in the document — information not available to the public through normal open records releases.

The incident report by an Aliquippa patrolman describes a suspicious vehicle he was investigating that was parked in the area of the old Aliquippa Hospital at approximately 1:52 a.m on February 6, 2016. It reads in part:

“As I approached the drivers side of the vehicle I noticed that the windows were steamed over and the engine was not running […] I again asked [Rachael] Deltondo what she was doing parked where she was with [the 17-year-old] in the car. Deltondo again stated that she was there just talking with [the teenager] and that he was once a student of hers. I asked Deltondo if she was me what would she think was going on at this time of the morning with a vehicle parked where she was parked. Deltondo replied that she understands and that she didn’t want her fiance to know that she was here parked because he would get mad. I told Deltondo that I did not know who her fiance was, at which she stated Frank. I advised Deltondo that I know a lot of Frank’s (sic) at which she then advised that her fiance was Frank Catroppa. Deltondo continued to maintain that she was called by [the teen] and that he was upset and needed someone to talk to […] Upon contact and speaking with [the teen] he advised that he was just hanging out and that he and Deltondo are friends […] Deltondo was advised that there was better places to just talk with a former student and that I would hope that I wouldn’t find her parked anywhere else in Aliquippa with former students at such a late hour just talking. Deltondo did get in her vehicle and left the area.”

The Beaver Countian received a second email from the same individual on October 27th with additional allegations, “The reason this report was not filed in February 2016 with the Aliquippa School District, Children and Youth Services and a mandated report to the Department of Education was because it was an attempted cover up.”

Although the alleged incident described in the report occurred in February of 2016, identification numbers in the document seem to suggest that Aliquippa Police did not enter the report into their Visual Alert records management system until over a year later. The system automatically assigned an incident number to the report of 2017-0445, which appears to indicate it was the 445th incident of 2017 that had been entered. Documents from the Beaver County 911 Center included with the report show a print date of April 23rd of this year. Footers inserted at the bottom of the Aliquippa Police report show it was printed on May 2nd of this year — the same date listed on the Pennsylvania Justice Network printouts that were also included in the leak.

Digital “meta data” examined by the Beaver Countian show the documents were scanned into PDF format on October 26th at 9:08 a.m. — within hours of the documents being sent out to the public.

The Beaver County Times, which also received a copy of the document, published a story on November 6th titled, “PA Cyber teacher suspended after 2016 incident with student surfaces,” focusing on allegations described in the incident report and PA Cyber School’s response after it received the documents. The school has publicly stated it was never notified about the alleged incident by Aliquippa Police, and has since suspended Deltondo pending an investigation.

Rachael Deltondo faced no criminal charges stemming from the February 2016 incident.

The Beaver Countian delayed initial publication about the matter as confidential sources called into question the motivations of the unidentified leaker, insisting the disclosures were a small part of a larger series of events taking place in the City of Aliquippa. As the Beaver Countian began investigating the documents, it learned that individuals not affiliated with the school districts, the press, or the authorities, also received copies of the unredacted reports via emails and txt messages — among those receiving copies were personal acquaintances of Rachael Deltondo and other individuals residing in Aliquippa.

Documents included in the leak in addition to the Aliquippa Police Report are printouts from the Beaver County Emergency Service’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN), the Pennsylvania Justice Network (Jnet), and information from the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to the Beaver Countian that the documents are authentic.

The reports are marked “for official use only.” One of the leaked documents includes the following warning at the bottom: “All information provided is for authorized JNET users only. This information is provided in response to the JNET user’s request and is to be used exclusively by the requestor in the performance of criminal justice responsibilities only. Secondary dissemination is strictly prohibited.”

Law enforcement personnel are explicitly forbidden by state law from releasing information obtained through the criminal justice networks to unauthorized individuals. Officers are required to undergo specialized training about the disclosure of information from the systems before receiving authorization to access them. Warning boxes appear each time an officer logs into the systems reminding them about the restrictions.

Along with disclosing personal information about Rachael Deltondo, the release of confidential “For Official Use Only” law enforcement records also saw the exposure of personally identifying information about the then-minor mentioned in the police report, including the teen’s state ID number and photograph, social security number, date of birth, an image of his signature, phone number and home address, along with demographic information.

Law enforcement sources tell the Beaver Countian the scanned documents appear to be part of a “case file” and stressed the seriousness of the sensitive information from Jnet/CLEAN/NCIC being leaked to members of the public.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts and did not return a message left by the Beaver Countian.

Rachael Deltondo told the Beaver Countian that her affiliation to the 17-year-old was strictly that of a friend, but declined to speak in detail about the alleged incident for this article citing advice she received from her attorney, Blaine Jones. Deltondo did say she has been receiving death threats over the phone which she has reported to the Aliquippa Police Department.