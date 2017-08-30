The Midland Borough Police Chief has told his officers that they should stop doing police work because he and the town’s Mayor are tired of receiving citizen complaints.

Midland Police Chief Keith McCarthy issued an internal memorandum to his officers ordering them to stop conducting traffic stops or they will be removed from the department’s work schedule. Chief McCarthy told his officers that although they have all been doing a “very fine job,” he and Mayor Angela “Poobie” Adkins now want police in the town to be “seen but not heard from.”

The Beaver Countian obtained a copy of the departmental directive from a confidential law enforcement source who expressed doubts about the legality of the order.

“Due to a rash of citizen complaints we are asking you to stop traffic stops significantly,” wrote Chief McCarthy to his officers.

McCarthy told his department that they should not ignore a “blatant DUI” where there could be a loss of life, but he otherwise wants officers to disregard violations they may see while out on the road, “No more turn signals, plate lights, head lamps etc. I am well aware that these and many others are illegal violations, but we cannot sustain a department where we have dozens of complaints a month.”

“I understand some of you may not be able to do this, and it is sad to say, but this may not be the department for you at this time,” wrote Chief McCarthy, who added that he will be closely monitoring the officers’ body and dash cam videos to ensure compliance. “No one will get fired or face discipline for not following the request of myself and the Mayor. But if individuals can not follow this request hours will go more to those who can.”

Chief McCarthy wrote that he wants officers to see things from his perspective, “I hope you can understand where myself and the Mayor are coming from, people are not showing up at your door steps, they are showing up to ours.”

“I hope that all can understand and comply,” he concluded.

Law enforcement sources say they have concerns that the end of proactive policing in Midland could lead to an increase in drug activity and other crime in the town.

The Beaver Countian has independently confirmed that the Pennsylvania State Police have now opened a criminal investigation into the matter.