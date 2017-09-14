The Beaver Countian has unearthed a deleted Facebook post written in 2015 by then-Deputy Randy Tallon endorsing Tony Guy for Sheriff. The archived post substantiates a sworn statement by Wayne Kress (Sheriff Guy’s Democratic opponent) filed in federal court as part of a lawsuit brought against Guy by former deputy Curtis Larrick.

Larrick’s attorneys filed the affidavit by Kress in response to testimony by Tony Guy that he had not known who Randy Tallon supported during the election. Kress’ sworn statement alleged that Randy Tallon had publicly endorsed Tony Guy on Facebook, and that one of Guy’s running mates disseminated the post to others. Attorneys for Sheriff Guy and the County of Beaver had suggested a federal judge not take into account Wayne Kress’ “sham affidavit” because there was no evidence to substantiate its claims.

Curtis Larrick alleges in his lawsuit that he was terminated as a deputy when Sheriff Tony Guy took office despite the fact he had assisted the Pennsylvania State Police in their investigations into corruption in the Sheriff’s Office, and had testified as a truthful witness for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Larrick claims he was fired by Guy for political reasons — Sheriff Guy insists he fired “Lying Larrick” because he had a reputation of being untruthful and is a man of poor character.

Larrick counters that Sheriff Guy did not terminate an inner circle of problematic deputies loyal to then-Sheriff George David, who were the actual men of poor character in the Sheriff’s Office, because they supported Guy’s election efforts — one of whom was then-Deputy Randy Tallon. Larrick’s attorney summarized alleged harassment perpetrated by Tallon in a “concise statement of material facts” filed in federal court:

“The summer prior to the election, Larrick overheard that he would be terminated if Guy was elected. Larrick heard this was because he supported Kress. He heard this specifically from Randy Tallon. Larrick also overheard Tallon say that he considered Larrick a rat who could not be trusted because he testified against Sheriff David during David’s criminal trial. Larrick overheard this shortly after the primary election. Larrick reported this incident to Alstadt, who was the Chief at the time. Alstadt said he would look into the incident. Larrick was later told that Alstadt met with HR Director Rick Darbut and that nothing could be done because David would not take any action against Tallon […] Larrick was aware that [then-Deputy John Joe] Frantangeli, Hurst, and Tallon were pushing to get him fired. Later, while he was on medical leave, Tallon drove by him while on duty. Tallon rolled down his window and stated, ‘hey asshole, your time is coming.’ Larrick reported the incident to Alstadt. Alstadt advised Larrick to stay quiet about it because [Sheriff George David] would not do anything about it. Larrick perceived this as a clear threat that he would be terminated if Guy won the election. This understanding was bolstered by a statement made by Tallon before Larrick’s leave that if Guy was hired, Larrick would be fired.”

In an attempt to establish that Randy Tallon had in fact supported Tony Guy during the election, and in apparent response to testimony by Tony Guy that he did not know who Tallon was supporting, attorneys for Larrick submitted to the court a sworn affidavit by former Democratic sheriff candidate Wayne Kress, which reads in part:

“Randy Tallon was a vocal supporter for Anthony Guy for Sheriff. This included posting a Facebook post critical of me and in support of Guy on his Facebook page. Guy’s running mate Beaver County Coroner candidate, David Gabauer, shared Tallon’s post on his campaign Facebook page. The Facebook post has since been deleted.”

An attorney representing Sheriff Guy and the County of Beaver told a federal judge that Kress’ “sham affidavit” should be discounted:

“It is admitted that [Wayne] Kress declared that [then-Deputy Randy Tallon] supported Sheriff Guy in 2015. However, this averment is denied to the extent that the sham affidavit is self-serving and is not corroborated by any other evidence. Indeed, Sheriff Guy does not recall meeting Randy Tallon during his campaign and believes he met him after the election. Sheriff Guy does not know who Tallon supported in the election.”

Although none of the parties in the case had access to the actual Facebook posts made by Randy Tallon and David Gabauer because they had been deleted, the Beaver Countian has since been able to locate copies of the posts within archives it maintains as part of its news gathering efforts (see the posts in full at the bottom of this report).

While Tony Guy testified he did not know who then-Deputy Randy Tallon had been supporting during the election, the Beaver Countian’s records show that many of Guys’ running mates were aware of the endorsement by Tallon and had made efforts to highlight his post supporting Guy for Sheriff. Tallon’s post was shared by Coroner David Gabauer (then candidate), Commissioner Sandie Egley (then candidate), and Tim Sempf who was the Republican candidate for Recorder of Deeds. Pamela Flara who was running for Prothonotary and then-Republican Committee of Beaver County Chairwoman Megan Carpenter both “liked” Tallon’s post from their own Facebook accounts. Tony Guy himself was “tagged” on one of the shares.

Those shares were subsequently deleted after the Beaver Countian began making calls to the candidates at the time, questioning them about a multitude of falsehoods contained in Tallon’s endorsement of Tony Guy. The Beaver Countian subsequently published an editorial before the election critical of the Republicans’ associations with the controversial deputy, titled, Editorial: Republicans Publish Last Minute Rant By Controversial Deputy & Sheriff David Crony.

Sheriff Guy testified that after he won the election he did not investigate Randy Tallon’s background as part of his vetting process because the man intended to retire when Guy took office. In response to Larrick’s concise statement of material facts, Guy’s attorney wrote to the court:

Tallon was not retained. Sheriff Guy took office on January 4, 2017. Tallon stopped working at the turn of the new year to begin retirement. He was still technically employed by the County, but was using up his remaining time off and therefore never worked under Sheriff Guy.

Months following the election, Sheriff Guy lobbied to have Randy Tallon appointed by the Board of Commissioners to a Drug and Alcohol Advisory Council. The Commissioners declined — citing Randy Tallon’s controversial history as a deputy — and instead appointed Sheriff Tony Guy’s political rival Democrat Wayne Kress into the position.

Randy Tallon continues to serve as a mentor for the Beaver County Veterans Court.

Randy Tallon’s False Claims:

Among the falsehoods contained in Randy Tallon’s endorsement of Tony Guy were that Wayne Kress had lied about his years of service as a Trooper, “Wayne Kress on the other hand has told us that he retired after 21 years with Pennsylvania State Police. He did not. He retired after 17 years and bought 4 years of military time.”

Wayne Kress had in fact served 21 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, bought back an additional 4 years of military time on top of that, for a 25 year retirement.

Tallon also alleged that Kress had been surrounding himself with “unscrupulous people,” including the Deputy County Controller who Tallon insinuated had been missing from the courthouse because he was under criminal investigation. In actuality, the Deputy Controller had been absent from the courthouse because he was having a series of medical procedures performed.

In the interest of full disclosure: This reporter was one of the named victims in the Attorney General’s criminal case against then-Sheriff George David. Details of the allegations in that case, of which George David was acquitted by a jury in 2014, are available in the original Grand Jury Presentment.