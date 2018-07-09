The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded Beaver County a grant in 2017 as part of its Early Intervention Program, money used to fund an independent team of experts to examine the county’s finances. Years of mismanagement by county officials have left the government’s finances in dire straits, according to a draft copy of their report obtained by BeaverCountian.com.
The report includes recommendations to county officials on how they could stem the tide of rising budgetary deficits that would reach $13.5 million each year by 2023 if left unmitigated.
Many of the proposals made by analysts are ones already discussed and rejected by County Commissioners, including selling or outsourcing management of the Ice Arena and other recreational facilities, and moving criminal investigations away from County Detectives to State Police (both proposals made by Commissioner Egley and rejected by Commissioners Camp and Amadio). Analysts also recommended proposals that were previously agreed to by all three Commissioners but were then never followed-up on, including an assessing of fees by the Department of Weights & Measures.
Here is a roundup and summary of some of the suggestions culled by BeaverCountian.com from the 134 page draft report.
Start Generating Financial Reports Again
Analysts recommend the county starts producing more detailed and frequent financial reports, including a monthly cash flow report, quarterly reports showing revenues and expenditures relative to the budget, and multi-year projections that are updated to show how recent decisions impact the longer term trajectory.
Analysts noted these reports are ones usually generated by the Financial Administrator, which the county no longer has (Commissioners recently hired a firm in Harrisburg to handle the duties normally done by a financial admin).
Hire A Chief of Staff
“Beaver County previously had a Chief of Staff position that reported to the Commissioners and helped administer the different departments that report to them (…) The County eliminated the position in October 2016 with cost reduction cited as one of the primary reasons for doing so (…) Beaver County is the only nearby County of the Fourth Class that does not have this position.”
Analysts noted the lack of an administrative leader causes problems during the budget process.
“[T]here did not appear to be anyone responsible for prioritizing the different requests from the departments that report to the Commissioners or reviewing them to see how they contribute as a whole toward financial or policy goals (…) [T]he county needs a stronger hand to force prioritization decisions, occasionally choosing one department’s requests and need over another, to manage through the financial challenges ahead.”
Analysts recommend the county hire an individual to serve in a combined capacity as Chief Administrative Officer and Financial Administrator, and then hire a Deputy Director of Finance who focuses solely on financial issues.
“It is always difficult to recommend that a government spend more money when the financial projections show a deficit, but this is a worthwhile investment. Large complicated organizations cannot function well without administrative leadership.”
Boost Tax Revenues
“Since the total assessed value of taxable property in Beaver County is not growing, the County’s real estate tax revenues generally only increase when tax rates do.”
Analysts noted Beaver County currently levies a 26 mill real estate tax, 25 mills for general purpose and 1 mill for debt repayment.
“The current 1-mill debt tax generates less than the County needs to cover its debt service costs so there appears to be room to increase this tax […] When discussing the ideal path for Beaver County government, the Commissioners expressed their preference to keep tax rates low. Financial realities may require tax increases during the projection period, though when and how much depends on whether the County successfully takes other corrective actions.”
Prioritize Economic Development Activities That Increase Real Estate Tax Base
“Projects that focus more on job creation, improving quality-of-life or increasing economic activity are meaningful and there is certainly a connection between those factors, the real estate market and Beaver County’s economy as a whole. But the benefit to the County government itself is less direct because the County does not tax income, sales or business activity.”
Analysts recommend that Commissioners rethink strategies in providing property tax breaks (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance – LERTA) for new development projects in the county, which have been exempting many properties from paying sorely needed real estate taxes to the county.
“Twenty-one years have passed since the County established this program so it is ripe for review (…) We encourage the County leaders to evaluate the LERTA and other discretionary tax incentive programs within the contact of whether, how much and when the project will boost the County’s real estate tax revenues.”
Review Assessment Appeals
Analysts recommend the county take a stricter stance on the 300 – 400 tax assessment appeals that occur each year, most of which challenge the assessment of residential properties.
“(The) appeal decision should focus on the question of whether the assessment is incorrect, not whether the tax bill is too high or the taxpayers can pay the bill.”
Improve Property Tax Collection Rates
“Based on publicly available information, Beaver County’s current year collection rate is low relative to nearby counties of the Fourth or Fifth class.”
“If Beaver County improved its total collection rate by 1% in 2016, that would have added $490,000. If the County improved its total collection rate by 2.5% in 2016 — bringing it close to the average for the other four counties reviewed — that would have added $1.2 million.”
“The Treasurer previously reviewed whether it is more effective to use a bank lockbox to receive tax payments versus receiving all payments through her office, as is currently the case. Similarly she considered using a private vendor to handle some parts of the tax billing process. In both cases she decided to keep or bring the functions in house to save money and improve quality of service, which are worthy goals. But the low collection performance relative to other Counties indicates the County should do that analysis again to see if leaning so heavily on the Office’s staff is a good approach, particularly since the Treasurer noted that staff shortages are a problem and the County’s financial situation will make it hard to increase headcount here.”
The Impact of Reassessment
“One of the common misconceptions about reassessment is that the process is another type of tax increase designed to generate more revenue for the County. Reassessment on its own does not result in higher tax bills across all property owners. Some property owners will pay more and some should pay less after reassessment. Reassessment takes the total amount of tax revenue that the County bill and reallocates that amount between all the property owners in the County. A common analogy is that reassessment does not increase the size of the tax revenue pie, but it changes the size of the slices within that pie.”
That being said, analysts note that the county will have to take on millions of dollars in additional debt to pay for the reassessment process, which will likely require a tax increase.
“Beaver County will likely have to issue debt to pay for reassessment, particularly given the projected baseline deficits (…) Since the County will have to repay the debt issued to pay for reassessment and the County gets most of its revenue from the real estate tax increase, it follows that reassessment will create additional pressure to increase taxes, just as any other multi-million dollar expenditure would.”
Analysts predict the reassessment will have long-term benefits for the county, as antiquated software and processes will be upgraded increasing accuracy and efficient, and new properties or property improvements will be added to the tax rolls that may currently be missing.
Revenue Diversification – Increase Fees
Analysts found that Beaver County already does a good job at getting reimbursements from state and federal grants where possible, leaving little room for increased revenue there. One area where analysts believe additional grant monies could be available is in the Department of Waste Management.
Analysts noted that the department’s director has significantly increased revenues since being appointed in 2013, but lacks the administrative support that would allow her to make even further improvements.
“[T]he county should consider re-assigning staff from another department to Waste Management or splitting their duties between their current office and Waste Management. Once possibility that the Board should consider is assigning one of the three administrative staff in the Commissioner’s Office to support Waste Management.”
The study also recommends the county do a better job at reviewing discretionary fees charged for certain services, and increasing those fees where possible and appropriate.
“Fees are sometimes described as being ‘fairer’ than taxes since the person who uses the service pays for it, or at least pays a higher share of the total cost than someone who doesn’t use the service.”
The various service fees combine to equal $7.3 million in the 2018 budget.
Analysts recommend Beaver County begin using a “best practices” methodology established by the Government Finance Officers Association to manage its various service charges.
“Some County departments like Recreation have recently adjusted their fees and others, particularly row officers, noted during department interviews that they intended to do so. Once the County fills its Finance Director vacancy, that person should meet with all County departments, the Court administrator and row offices to compile a list of fees and set a schedule to review the largest items.”
Analysts noted that the Beaver County Weights & Measures Department currently charges no fees for inspections, despite the fact it has previously been discussed.
“Beaver County’s Weights and Measures inspector mentioned that he previously developed a proposal to begin charging fees for inspections. We recommend that the Commissioners review the proposed fee schedule, amend it where needed and adopt it to begin recovering its costs.”
Improve Auditing Processes
Analysts noted that “the Controller did not participate in our Management Review process,” but recommended that his office conduct audits of county departments on a regular cycle, prioritizing offices or departments with the highest volume of cash transactions.
“We also recommend that the Controller, Treasurer and Commissioners do a broader review of the County’s cash management and investment processes and policies. The Controller’s findings that the Treasurer’s Office ‘can take up to a week to process the deposits when they are busy’ suggests the County may be missing opportunities to increase its interest earnings, whether that is through more timely deposits, concentrating its investments in higher yield accounts as much as the law allows or other strategies.”
Limit Wage Growth In Collective Bargaining Agreements
“In recent years Beaver County employees have negotiated or received through interest arbitration base wage increases ranging from 1.5 percent to 4.5 percent. Employees who are not represented by a bargaining unit received a 3 percent base wage increase in 2018 after three years of base wage freezes (…) The baseline projection shows a multi-million dollar deficit each year after 2018 so, absent other corrective actions, the County will not be able to afford the assumed wage increases (of 3%) in the baseline (…) The most straightforward strategy for achieving savings is to negotiate wage increases that are less than the 3 percent in the baseline assumption. Other changes to salary scale, like freezing advancement through stepped schedules to avoid the double page increase are also possible and may achieve similar savings depending on the bargaining unit.”
Monitor Overtime And Salary Expenditures For The Jail, Emergency Services, And Sheriff’s Office
The county allocated $1.4 million for overtime in its 2018 General Fund budget with most of it allocated to the Jail ($716,000), Sheriff’s Office ($265,000) and Emergency Services ($130,000). The report recommends that Commissioner keep a close eye on overtime expenditures.
“If a government uses overtime to consistently fill vacant shifts, the increase in overtime may be offset by a reduction in salary spending. So the county should review the total spending across these categories (salaries and overtime) to see if trends in one offset the other.”
Analysts noted that although the Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in overtime by $92,000 over a 5-year period, spending on salaries for full-time and part-time employees dropped by $347,000, making it a worthwhile trade-off.
In the case of the Beaver County Jail, the Warden noted he had a difficult time staffing part-time positions, leading to overtime for full-time corrections officers.
“The County and the bargaining unit representing part-time corrections have discussed increasing the hourly rate for part-time corrections officers to make the County’s vacant positions easier to fill. While this is a logical approach, it also involves a risk on the County’s side that the wages will increase and overtime will not drop if there are other factors driving overtime usage (…) Tracking overtime usage and headcount for part-time and full-time employees will allow the County to monitor whether its investment in higher part-time wages would pay off in reduced overtime.”
Employee Healthcare Costs
“[T]he forecast cost for the County’s plan (medical plus prescription) in 2018 is $7,597 for single coverage and $22,016 for family coverage (…) The national average premium cost for insurance plans provided by state and local government employers in 2017 was $7,090 for single coverage and $18,581 for family coverage.”
Analysts suggest Beaver County could change the plans it offers to employees or offer more than one plan with different employee contribution levels. They note that Butler County offers employees a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plan and a lower cost Community Blue Flex Plan. Employees choose which plan they want and pay a higher share of premium costs for the more expensive plan.
In Beaver County employees contribute 2.25 to 3.5 percent of their base salary toward healthcare depending on bargaining unit.
“A quick review of the lowest and highest base salaries for five collective bargaining units indicates annual employee contributions ranged from $700 to $2,600 per year in 2017 (…) The highest salaried employees in Beaver County may have contributed more than the national average for single coverage in 2017 ($1,213), but Beaver County employees at any salary level almost certainly contributed much less than the national average for family coverage ($5,712), which is the most common type of coverage among County employees.”
Analysts noted that the county is self-insured but keeps an inadequate cash reserve in its medical fund. They noted that the county lowered its contribution to its medical internal services fund from $1,600 per employee per month to $1,200 per employee per month in 2018 — something it should not have done.
Analysts recommend the county build up cash reserves of $2 million in the fund to avoid putting it at risk.
During last year’s budget discussions, Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio had been critical of Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow for budgeting the higher monthly figure for each employee — Luckow had said he was working toward the county building a needed reserve. Camp and Amadio used the lower figure to help balance the budget, a move Egley had opposed.
Analysts also recommended the county build up needed reserves in its worker’s compensation fund as well.
Debt – Capital Improvements – Credit Rating
“Compared to other nearby Fourth Class Counties, Beaver County has a higher debt burden. In 2015 the County had $719.63 in total debt and capitalized leases per capita, which was 78.3% more than the next closest county and more than twice the average for Butler, Cambria, Fayette and Washington counties.”
In 2015, Beaver County spent less than half of what Butler spent and less than two-thirds of what Washington County spend on capital improvements. Analysts used depreciation figures (as a way to estimate needed major repair and renovation costs over time) to determine how much the county should be spending each year to “break even” with its current capital asset holdings.
“Beaver County would’ve needed to invest $7.4 million in 2016 to break even, and it instead invested about half of that target.”
Given the county’s poor credit rating, analysts say Beaver County will have to rely on “pay as you go” funding for necessary capital improvements. This makes the need to improve the county’s credit rating even more pressing.
“Lower credit ratings translate to higher borrowing costs, which means Beaver County now has to spend more money to get the same amount of funding that it would’ve received with a higher credit rating (…) During the [evaluation process of Beaver County’s finances], some participants questioned whether the County’s problems were really serious or whether they were any worse than the problems other Pennsylvania counties face. S&P’s rating and report gives and important and sobering answer to those questions. From the perspective of an agency that evaluates many governments around the country and throughout Pennsylvania, Beaver County’s financial performance has been ‘weak.’ While many Pennsylvania counties face financial challenges, few are rated as low right now in terms of creditworthiness as Beaver County.”
Analysts recommend that County Commissioners begin an ongoing dialogue with S&P, and begin implementing recommendations being made in the report as a demonstration that they are serious about making the vitally needed changes.
Develop A Capital Improvement Plan
“S&P cited Beaver County’s lack of a capital improvement plan as one of the reasons for the 2017 credit rating downgrade. Financially distressed governments often curtain their capital investments so they can focus their limited resources on maintaining day-to-day operations and meeting existing obligations. This is not sustainable over the long term. Repeatedly deferred maintenance projects eventually turn into larger, more costly renovation or replacement projects. In some cases urgent facility or infrastructure needs will force the County’s hand to spend money to address a problem, even if there isn’t an allocation to do so in the annual budget. This reactive approach to capital planning increases the financial risk to the County as a time when its financial position is already strained.”
Analysts recommend that Commissioners:
– Compile a county-wide inventory of all assets, which includes contracting with an external engineering firm to conduct a condition assessment for each facility and major infrastructures.
– Develop a committee to help prioritize potential capital improvement projects
– Budget money in the 2019 budget to complete the assessment of infrastructure conditions
– Review its fleet of 129 vehicles to see if it can be decreased in size, perhaps by offering mileage reimbursements to some employees rather than give them takehome cars
Parks And Recreation
For the county to be able to balance its budget each year, make necessary capital improvements, and work toward minimizing how much property taxes will need to be increased, it will need to start eliminating or restructuring some non-mandated services.
“Beaver County has a more extensive parks systems than its neighboring Fourth Class counties (…) Resolving the question whether Beaver County should cut its parks and recreation system to help close the deficit, and if so how much, lies beyond the reach of this report (…) However, County’s financial challenges are large enough that the County should review the parks system for changes (…) Eliminating the subsidy related to the recreation programming is not going to close the County’s deficit, but this is an appropriate place to start having difficult conversations.”
The report notes that the Economy pool is budgeted to generate $58,000 in revenue in 2018 but cost tax payers $104,000 in expenses, and that the tennis facility had a lost of $49,000 in 2017.
“The Brady’s Run Park Ice Arena generated $617,000 in revenue in 2016, mostly from renting the facility to outside organizations ($362,000) or general admission fees ($125,000). the county spent $766,000 on the Arena in 2016, mostly on employee compensation or utilities.”
The report recommends selling or outsourcing management of facilities to help create savings.
Analysts suggest that Commissioners could help determine how much the public prioritizes assets like the ice arena and tennis courts by proposing a “parks and playgrounds” tax to be added onto the yearly property tax bill to fund the services.
“The underlying question in reviewing the parks and recreation system — or any other non-mandatory service — is not whether the service is valuable, but whether it is valuable enough to fund instead of funding something else. County officials have that discussion within the context of the annual budget, and residents have it within the context of their own personal finances. If residents or interest group advocate in favor of the parks and recreation system as it stands now, they should also consider whether they personally value it enough to pay more in taxes to support it.”
Consider Reducing Or Eliminating The Detectives Bureau
“There are a total of eight employees in the Bureau including one Chief of Detectives, one Detective Captain, two Detective Lieutenants, and four Detectives. The General Fund covers most of the Bureau’s expenditures except for the Anti-Drug Taskforce (funded through State grants and asset forfeitures from drug seizures) and the Emergency Services Unit (funded partly by asset forfeitures) (…) Our frame of reference is primarily financial and the County has very few discretionary services that cost as much as the Detectives Bureau. Given the projected size of the deficits in the County’s baseline projections, we recommend that the County review the Detectives Bureau and determine whether the cost of service outweighs the benefits that residents receive.”
Analysts noted that investigations could instead by handled by the Pennsylvania State Police at no cost to the county’s budget, and recommend that Commissioners meet with State Police, State Attorney General, and local and federal law enforcement to assess the feasibility of eliminating or reducing the size of the Detectives Bureau.
Review Subsidies For Possible Reductions
Analysts note the county pays millions a year in subsidies to outside entities including the Community College of Beaver County (CCBC), Beaver County Transit Authority, and agricultural related entities. The report recommends Commissioners review the current agreements to determine if reductions are possible and appropriate.
Beaver County has budgeted $4.2 million to subsidize CCBC in 2018.
“CCCBC’s 2015-16 audit cites Beaver County as contributing 16 percent of total operating and non-operating revenues, which was more on a percentage basis than fellow fourth class counties Butler County (14 percent), Luzerne County (11 percent) and Cambria County (9 percent) in that academic year.”
Determine If Some Functions Of The Department Of Public Works Can Be Outsources
The Department of Public Works has 25 employees, and analysts suggest the Commissioners determine if some of the functions of the department can be outsourced at less expense. The report notes that the county already outsources custodial work.
“These services are practically necessary, but there is not a state of federal mandate that they County use its own staff to do the work. Many large organizations use private sector providers for building, grounds and fleet maintenance work, just as the County does for custodial work.”
Create A Pool Of Shared Administrative Staff
“Instead of recommending cuts to specific offices based on the limited and often anecdotal information available, we encourage the County to rethink how it handles the wide range of customer service, front desk and administrative support functions.”
– Cross train staff so they can be deployed to different offices as customer service, front desk, or administrative support as needs fluctuate throughout the year.
– Be strategic in deciding whether to fill vacancies or create new positions.
– Eliminate the visitor’s desk post and replace it with touch screens or other interactive technology to help guide visitors to the courthouse.
“The separately elected row officers may be reluctant to contribute any of their staff to this staff-sharing system. Under the direction of a new Chief Administrative Officer, the County can start small with a few offices and then expand over time.”
Consider A Home Rule Charter
Analysts note the process of developing and approving a Home Rule Charter is lengthy, and while it could help Beaver County in the long-term, will not help address the most pressing short-term needs.
“Home Rule is not a viable method for dealing with the most pressing financial challenges described in the Financial Condition Assessment, but it is an option for addressing the fragmentation and inefficiency in Beaver County’s current form of government. While residents and County leaders should consider Home Rule’s potential in that regard, implementing the prior initiative and consolidating staff across multiple offices, including the row offices, would achieve the same goals without the time or uncertainty inherent in the Home Rule process.”
Misc Initiatives
Analysts also recommended several other initiatives that could help reduce expenses to close the yearly budget deficit, including digitization efforts, process efficiency improvements, and changing the way the county purchases some goods and services.
I have a recommendation. How about finding all the thieves, officials responsible for this gross mismanagement and the family members that benefitted from it. Prosecute them, seize their assets, order them to payback the taxpayers and then throw their asses in jail.
Hear! Hear! Mr Taxpayer. Well put and spot on!
Put Sandie back in charge.
I can’t even imagine how much leadership, time, and tax money it would take to pull this county out of the mess it’s in…and at this point I don’t see it happening any time soon. Not saying it couln’t happen, but certainly not with the people in place now. It would take some seasoned professionals and a whole lot of team work….we’re a little short on both.
How about everyone taking a 20% pay cut a leaving those Detective and Sheriffs cars parked at the end of the day?
I’m very jaded after decades of being fed truckloads of horseshit from politicians. What will happen with these recommendations is that politicians will latch on to bits and pieces of recommendations that fit their own personal agendas (re-election being first and foremost among them), another portion will be blamed on rivals (for example: “Egley motioned to fire the Chief of Staff, so this is ALL her fault”). And the third portion will be outright ignored. There is not a shred of hope that the esteemed elected officials in charge of each of these items will embrace them in the spirit they were intended. Great reporting, seems like a solid plan, but it will be sliced and diced until it is unrecognizable.
Mungo wonders if anyone knows if and how LERTA tax breaks /incentives relates to properties owned by C.J Betters? Further one other item stands out in this very thorough report, again a question; Wonder why sleeper and conehead would want the loseriers goon squad to continue with investigations that the PSP is more than qualified and funded to take over?!? Just a couple questions that Mungo is sure are easily answered……maybe!
Mungo, it’s jobs for Friends and Family Inc. They are as useless at teats on a bull!
Simple, the goon squad will look the other way when directed to do so whereas the likelihood of a “family” member being held accountable for one of their crimes goes up dramatically if the PSP starts investigating.
Bottom line for ALL us taxpayers, “We have been F-cked by our leaders over the last 30 years and our deadline to fix it was yesterday. How in the hell do you sleep at night Conehead and Sleeper? You have screwed over your neighbors, fellow citizens and most of all the taxpaying public who you suckered into voting for you. Hand that gavel back over to Sandie and get the F-ck out of the way and let someone who is honest and trustworthy try and fix your fiscal morass. What about the culpability of the Times and the WBVP (AKA Pravda of Beaver County) in this mess. They flat out lied to their constituents for personal gain. Not once did they ever seriously question the bastards who plundered this county. Can’t wait till both go belly up, and deservedly so.
This is theft! Why isn’t anyone in jail over any of this!! If any one of us stole money from our employers, we would be fired and held accountable for the stolen property! And what about the family members that received the stolen money, is that not accepting stolen goods? Why isn’t someone going to jail over this?
Is a shame that a lot of common sense recommendations will be ignored by the two misfit commissioners who maintain all is well. County detectives could not find a big Mac at McDonalds yet are bleeding taxpayers with high salaries not to mention overtime.
Thank you John Paul !
My opinion: Nearly 75% of the recommendations in this report should be a common practice, part of ones job description and expectation. One key point that Sandie Egley has voiced many times and has fallen on deaf ears, is outlined above under the heading “Develop A Capital Improvement Plan.” The other two commissioners show up for work, try not step on anyone’s toes, without reading or researching rapidly scribble their names to stuff on their desk, Tony then takes a couple sick days and Dan practices his oratory skills behind his podium, putts a golf ball or two waiting for Tony’s return to service.
Generally speaking (and in my opinion), nobody runs for office in Beaver County because they feel a calling to serve; they run in order to enrich themselves by becoming a cog in the machine of corruption. All of these recommendations are great, but as long as a pickpocket is taking two dollars out of your back pocket for every new dollar that you put in your front pocket the net result will always be the same.
First, the corruption has to be addressed and eliminated; then a move to home rule charter which eliminates the little fifedoms will shift the county in a direction where it operates like a business instead of the after hours club where the family meets to compare notes after a hit goes down.
As for the fate of the county detectives… this ultimately isn’t Lozier’s call. If the commissioners refuse to fund it then that’s the end of the goon squad. Unfortunately, doing this goes back to the original point of whether it’s the call to corruption or the call to service that male our “leaders” run for office in the first place.
One of the biggest problem is Amadio that keeps saying all is well and now has convinced Camp to see his way! Then you have Egley who try’s like hell to clean up the mess that the past commissioners have create a total Financial disaster, and the other two putting a stop to it any possible way they can see to stop her from any improvements of Financial saving’s and expose all the wrong doing that is happening their! Egley and Camp run on campaign to open transparency on the county and Egley did her part, but Camp failed by fallowing and being used by Amadio to go back to the way thing where? Wake up Camp and do what you promised for the voters and move this county forward and not into raising taxes and bankruptcy in which you are heading by listening to Amadio’s same old speech on “nothing to see here, just keep moving” tactics and make up with Sandie and get this County back on track and work on the promises that you said you would? So far you have done everything to block Sandie and let go the very people that told you what is very true about the County Financial situation, but you insist on listening to Amadio and we’re has that got you? It’s not to late to turn this around but you have to make a decision,
do I work with Sandie and move this County forward or do you listin to Amadio and put this County in hole so deep that their is not a ladder to climb out of? Just look around and look at the directions this County is heading so far! The balls in your corner now! Do what’s right for the people of this County and put their interest first and do the job that you promised and not go back to the good old days of corruption in this County! Run do not walk away from Amadio’s, all well speech with the County finances lies that he does!!!!
No one wants to say it : Sandie Egley’s announcement that she would not seek reelection was a catalyst to many problems. Her support was growing and we all know that she was researching the county’s problems and looking for solutions. Amadio’s ego got bruised, always bringing up his resume and how many years he served. Sandie was making it know, most of the counties problems happened during Amadio’s tenure. Amadio is not creative and has no motivation to serve. His failures continue.
As a county we are heading toward a bleak future.
When Egley put it out there, she would not run again, poor Dan. Poor Dan has, not a clue ! The ass&0%e doesn’t want to smell other peoples body odor on the unwashed clothing at mom and pops shop. He sides with the weak link, and the two kick the can further down the road. I regretfully back Sandie in her decision not to run, it’s her personal choice, but Sandie, you should have kept them guessing.
This report truly brings to mind the saying read em and weep! Because in lieu of pitchforks and tar that is really all one can do, is read it and weep. Keep voting ànd above all else ķeep drawing new people to the BeaverCountian where light is being shone upon the shenanigans of these career cockroaches! Now Mungo will put his money where his mouth is and head over to subscribe to this rarity known as the Beaver Countian!
John Paul glad two sea ewe fixed awl them mistakes. Being borne and bread hear, i understood every word.
My God. The County is on life support. And there are no doctors or nurses in sight.
NONE of these people has a financial background. So who will fix something he can’t understand?
Starting with Dennis Nichols, Joe Spano and Tony Amadio, then adding Dan Camp, the incompetence grew and grew. Add to that the usual corruption, and it is now almost unsolvable.
No, maybe assisted suicide is in order for this dying patient. Resign, all of you.
Hire Luckow back. Put him in charge. As far as I can see, he is the only hope. He is the only one who CAN understand it and do something. Vote Egley back as Chairperson. There is no way that the “County” people are capable of following the recommendations, even if they wanted to.
They simply don’t know how.
The friends and family will squeeze the very last anemic and sickly golden egg out of this goose before it finally dies of neglect. It was always about what they could get and that’s what will finally kill it.
I have zero confidence that anything positive will happen. I wish I did but alas self-serving, clueless clowns are in charge. It’s depressing.
See what these people have done destroyed Beaver County. What everyone just read is hard core reality. When it all falls apart the people responsible wont be suffering there pockets will be full. BC infrastructure here in the county may already be damaged beyond repair. One recommendation was that BC hire a professional financial administrator to concentrate only on the financial matters in BC. HE better come with at least two body guards. That Aliquippa courthouse crowd will never let an honest competent individual any where near BC finances. Could you imagine if a real forensic accounting investigation was done on BC. finances going back the past 20yrs. And don’t forget to register to vote. And vote for Tony Guy for sheriff. And looser Looser for da . BC voters have already shot themselves in both feet. Get it over with Beaver County just put the pistol to you heads and pull the trigger.
It’s a total shame that they would have to recommend the county starts producing “more detailed and frequent financial reports, including a monthly cash flow report, quarterly reports showing revenues and expenditures relative to the budget, and multi-year projections” we’re talking a County here not a candy shop. No FA? – NO COS????? – Prioritize Economic Development Activities That Increase Real Estate Tax Base..are there any??? – The appeal decision should focus on the question of whether the assessment is incorrect, not whether the tax bill is too high or the taxpayers can pay the bill.”–No Kidding!!! 400 behind? , wow..- by 2.5% in 2016 — if their tax collection wasn’t so lazy we would have added $1.2 million.. I cant even read anymore this is by far the laziest, greediest group of so called leaders outside of Washington. I mean when you look around and see nothing new, no where to take your family or children, and see the same people in office or their children and grandchildren, and only get things done if you know somebody… AND we’re broke??? – drop a match.
From Texas: Mooooooo… There is a deficit, Oh Queen. Moooooo…
This is what I read:
Tax the people; Tax the people; Tax the people.
Increase the fees; Increase the fees; Increase the fees.
Fuck the people; Fuck the people Fuck the people.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
Then you weren’t reading very carefully.
And if you think for one second that is not what their going to do, then you are not PAYING ATTENTION!