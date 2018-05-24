The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has executed search warrants and conducted inspections yesterday at 39 different bars and a warehouse in Beaver County.
Liquor control enforcement officers and state troopers seized 279 illegal gambling devices during the operation, which state law enforcement officials say was part of an ongoing investigation.
“Illegal gambling devices are not subject to oversight and regulations to protect the player,” warned state police. “Additionally, unlike games authorized under the Small Games of Chance Act, there is no Public Interest Purpose designation for the proceeds generated from these illegal devices.”
Owners of businesses engaged in illegal gambling, employees assisting in the illegal activities, and distributors of illegal gambling devices may be subject to criminal charges and administrative violations of the liquor code, according to state police.
From where and who owned them and the businesses??
Good question???
Why only half the story? What bars? What people?
Confiscating slot machines….and this is what they are doing while there is an opioid epidemic and people are being murdered in the streets.
They would rather enforce victimless crimes than go after real criminals. Gambling machines don’t fight back.
Translation: the state taxes a dollar, keeps 98 cents of it and gives two cents to seniors or some other “public interest purpose.” It’s amazing how they can see licensed gambling through their rose colored glasses at the same time they are viewing unlicensed gambling as a mortal sin on par with human trafficking.
Thanks, PA state police and LCB…I suddenly feel so much safer. Maybe I’ll go walk the streets of Aliquippa later since you have crime all wrapped up.
Wait for the other shoe to drop…
They were taken by the state because they’re not taxed. Legalize it! Everyone likes to play them and they are turning their nose up at a lot of tax money that we could use. It’s not stopping and it’s not killing anyone.