A human head was discovered along the side of a road in Economy Borough today.
Sources familiar with an investigation being conducted by Economy Borough Police and county officials say the grisly discovery was made by a resident while walking in the area of Ridge Road Extension this afternoon. Sources say the head, believed to be that of an older woman, appears to have been embalmed and authorities do not suspect the individual was the victim of a homicide. The individual has not been identified and rest of her remains have not been found.
Anyone with possible information about the case is being asked to contact the Economy Borough Police Department at 724-869-2813.
I agree we currently have very little information, but please keep in mind that law enforcement is asking for the public's help in their investigation.
I am wondering who will HEAD up this invistigation?
Insensitive! A life has been lost. Have you no value for life or compassion for the survivors of this person?
If the head were embalmed, there would be little indication, other than the rate of decomposition, which could be scientifically estimated, and backtracked to the time of death. That would allow for a time range of deaths and subsequent funerals that could be investigated, starting locally. But preparation of a body, here the head, involves more than embalming with fluids. The eyelids would be glued shut, there would be cosmetics applied, a possible hairdresser called, the cheeks would be filled with cotton for fullness, and the jaws would be wired/fishing lined shut. A missing body might suggest grave robbing, and unless someone had access to a funeral home, it is unlikely that a body would go missing. An alternative is that a Pittsburgh medical lab would have been robbed. Regardless, this is very troubling, but I do believe that forensics by a trained person would reveal the identity rather quickly. Someone is in heap of trouble, though, when this is solved.
Very excellent point Raven. If for sure this head was dismembered after the corpse was viewed at a funeral home there would be more evidence, as you stated for preparation of the face, such as eyelids, cosmetics, etc. If not, then homicide should not be ruled out. Anyone can purchase embalming fluid over the internet. If the head was prepared with gluing eyelids shut, cosmetics…etc, this would lead a investigation to the locals in the area that have access to bodies for burial. Creepy as this sounds, a corpses body parts have become big business.
Body Snatchers – They sale dismembered body parts underground to institutions for research without the consent of family or the deceased prior to death. In the past, in United States, there has been a ring of people who do this, including doctors, funeral directors, grave diggers, and anyone in the transportation business of dead bodies. http://www.pbs.org/opb/historydetectives/feature/body-snatching-around-the-world/
What is shocking and true – most American families don’t wait to watch their loved one’s coffin put in the vault and sealed before leaving the funeral. In Europe this is standard practice due to this fact.
Just in 2013, a entire ring of the people involved that sold dead body parts was exposed all over the nations media including the Nancy Grace show. In one of the interviews it was explained that buying and selling dead bodies and body parts, complete with a secret operating room and his own team of cutters that slice up the bodies, often bragging that they can strip down a body like a car within just one hour. http://edition.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/1211/20/ng.01.html
Interesting enough, the head of the corpse’s body is cut off because of identification of the corpse. Needless to say, this is going to take excellent forensic work along with superb investigators. I am hoping Economy Borough and the Beaver County detectives turn this over to the FBI asap. I think this is something that will require the FBI. If there has been a ring of people in Beaver County making millions of dollars selling body parts, this somehow doesn’t surprise me. However, this will require a investigation like a drug selling ring, that only the FBI will have the ability to do. Very serious just what happened. Instead of all the head jokes under this article – I think more people need to be thinking, could of been one of their family, and if not caught, could be one of their family members in the future.
Very informative, wheresmemoney. Thanks. I also believe this is a job for the FBI, beyond the local and PA State Police, because of their resources. I have to think of the drug trade in the local counties and the possible tie-in that implies. This is a very serious matter, and I don’t think that the extent of the illegalities in a whole sequence of events leading to this is appreciated here. It’s not “just” abuse of a corpse. Also, I have to guess that this one body part is not an isolated case. Your comment about trafficking in body parts leads me to infer that the head is not as valuable as other parts, for obvious reasons. The BCT gave this story a short byline column buried in the paper. But, look for them to jump on board and start covering it, after JP’s initial story, as they usually do, when details start to surface.
human body part trafficking in beaver county. I’d be investigating funeral homes. There’s a lot of money in selling parts.
With the help of an investigation tool called Goggle maps I’ve found a cemetery 500 ft away . This might be a CLUE .