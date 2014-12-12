A human head was discovered along the side of a road in Economy Borough today.

Sources familiar with an investigation being conducted by Economy Borough Police and county officials say the grisly discovery was made by a resident while walking in the area of Ridge Road Extension this afternoon. Sources say the head, believed to be that of an older woman, appears to have been embalmed and authorities do not suspect the individual was the victim of a homicide. The individual has not been identified and rest of her remains have not been found.

Anyone with possible information about the case is being asked to contact the Economy Borough Police Department at 724-869-2813.