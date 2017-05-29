A commanding officer with the Harmony Township Police Department has been charged by Pittsburgh Police with misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Jason Vular, a 41-year-old Sergeant with Harmony Township Police, was arrested on Saturday after officers allege he crashed his truck into several parked vehicles in a parking lot in the North Shore neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
Police say the off-duty officer refused to cooperate with their field sobriety tests but did admit to having several beers at the Tequila Cowboy after a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Vular was charged via summons by Pittsburgh Police as is standard in DUI cases. Court dockets show a preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 7th.
Ctfu
Bet he don’t lose his job. Evidence will be missing.
He also refused to take a breathalyzer, which is an automatic one year suspension of his license.
How is he supposed to do his job with a suspended license?
Let the cover up begin !!!
And standard dui do get a summons in the mail, after they bond out of jail. Usually 5-10k bail.. special treatment?!?!
Wrong. No one goes to jail immediately following a DUI. You get released that night, unless there is some type of underlying circumstance; so just stop with the conspiracy theories. Volar has been a filthy drunk for years, tho. It’s no secret.
Prolly got ror
Did they drug test this cop too
Wow John Paul when this happened to the Ohioville Asst. Chief of Police Joe Strati you wouldn’t even respond. Now someone you must not like it’s a headline??? Journalism or favoritism……
interested to see how this all turns out😏
I’ve never heard of a case being transferred from one jurisdiction to another. Can anyone explain this?
It is important to note that the Beaver Countian has not reported the case is being transferred to another jurisdiction.
I was aware of the following reporting from WTAE, which I assume you’re referring to: “Vular’s case has been transferred from Pittsburgh Police to Harmony Township Police.”
I looked into the matter and there is nothing in the court dockets to indicate this has happened and I can find nothing in law which would allow it to occur. My law enforcement sources are also strongly disputing the assertion.
Based on my reporting I believe WTAE’s reporting to be erroneous.
I will be following the case and if I see anything out of the ordinary I will report it.
Despite what some others have been claiming, right now the case in proceeding in normal fashion — including the officer being charged via summons. I would point those individuals to the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure 234 Pa. Code 519 B 1(a):
“The arresting officer shall promptly release from custody a defendant who has been arrested without a warrant, rather than taking the defendant before the issuing authority, when the following conditions have been met […] the most serious offense charged is a misdemeanor of the second degree or a misdemeanor of the first degree in cases arising under 75 Pa.C.S. 3802.”
75 Pa.C.S. 3802 is “Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance.”
As always, thanks for being readers of the Beaver Countian!