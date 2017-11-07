This is just a friendly reminder from your neighborhood muckraker that today — Tuesday, November 7th — is election day!
Voting is both your right and your duty as a citizen. Make sure your voice is heard, polls are open until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
If you are unsure of your polling location you can easily find it using a search tool available on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.
If you are having problems voting or notice troubles at the polls the Beaver County Bureau of Elections can be reached at 724-770-4440.
why???
To try and drain the swamp of all the corrupt ,kick back line my pocket scum and get a new batch.And a chance to actually get some who knows what they are doing,and actually look out for the people instead of the corporations and chosen few.lol
To change the flavor of the bullshit they are going to feed everyone.
Check out the budget for your school district. Don’t you want to help decide who controls those millions?
Terri Giles Miller , yeah, I pay school taxes on 3 properties, and no, don`t think they will care