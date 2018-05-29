Multiple individuals have been served with subpoenas in recent days to appear before the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, the Beaver Countian has confirmed.
According to two individuals who have been interviewed by state police, the Grand Jury will be convening again in June to hear testimony about alleged public corruption in Beaver County. Next month’s testimony will focus specifically on the City of Aliquippa.
The Beaver Countian is not identifying subpoenaed witnesses it learns of by name.
Aliquippa City Councilman Matthew Mottes has been one of the individuals quietly assisting the Pennsylvania State Police for months as part of ongoing investigations into city government. With the Grand Jury back in action, and Aliquippa in a state of disarray, Mottes has decided to come forward publicly.
“I ran for Council because I wanted to make Aliquippa a better place,” said Mottes, who took office in January. “I want to see people move into Aliquippa instead of move out (…) The things I was seeing in government when I took office were not believable.”
Councilman Mottes said he began assisting the Pennsylvania State Police soon after he started familiarizing himself with city government.
“The Pennsylvania State Police are definitely trying to make the county a better place,” said Mottes. “They seem committed to getting rid of the problems of corruption that have created a bad stigma for Beaver County.”
Mottes acknowledges that coming out publicly will send shock waves through Aliquippa city government that will rattle other local officials.
“I really don’t care what they all think,” said Mottes. “If they have done nothing wrong then they have nothing to worry about. If they have done something wrong then maybe they have something to worry about now, huh?”
Although Matt Mottes has not been subpoenaed to testify before the Grand Jury next month, he said he is personally aware of other individuals who have been. He declined to speak in detail for this article about what the Grand Jury is looking into, saying he did not want to disclose anything that could hinder ongoing criminal investigations.
Along with the public corruption probes into Aliquippa city government, State Police Station Commander Sgt. Amanda C. Selden indirectly confirmed to the Beaver Countian last week the existence of active, ongoing, investigations into Aliquippa police as well.
The last time the Beaver Countian was able to confirm testimony before the secretive Statewide Investigating Grand Jury about public corruption in Beaver County was back in February.
DRAIN THE SWAMP!!!
Matt, not a good idea to publicly come out as a source of information to the PSP.
Do the names of James Naim and Rachael DelTondo ring a bell for you?
Rule #1. Trust NO ONE.
Rule #2. Suspect ALL.
The first round of many secrets to be exposed. Things will feel much better for everyone soon – justice shall be served.
Matt should stay away from his parents driveway on Fathers Day.
The Aliquippa police the Sheriffs Dept. and the area officers they influence have turned Beaver County into an area of total degradation. To destroy lives first through slander then libel. And then ultimately be responsible for taking lives. There is nothing humorus at all in the way these people operate. Its just that they have been doing it for so long they actually thought it would go on forever.
Mr Mottes I must commend you on what you are doing here. So many elected officials local, statewide and National could learn an awful lot from you, unfortunately the ethics and morals that you quite obviously possess are totally out of reach for most of the lying corrupt vermin that pass for politicians these days. You made promises and you’re sticking to them, and that Sir is an attribute to be very proud of. I’m sure as others have said, and hopefully it goes without saying do be careful! You probably know much better than us commenters about the type of people that will not like the truth getting out. Please be safe and Godspeed!
Keep up the good work John Paul.
The only place I get my local news. This place is a cesspool of crooked government. Keep up the good work.
Thanks for keeping us updated!