A former Freedom High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the district, alleging school administrators violated his civil rights when they expelled him and forced him to attend a school for high-risk youth after he snorted drugs with the school’s gym teacher.
Alex K. Wicks of Conway alleges his severe learning disability made him a vulnerable target for James Summers, the district’s physical education teacher at the time. School administrators had installed a hidden camera in Summers’ office in the fall of 2012 after they began to suspect he may be involved in illegal narcotics use in the high school; the camera caught Summers and Wicks engaging in illegal drug related activities during the school day. Wicks alleges the district allowed the activities to continue for some time after their discovery so administrators could continue to investigate Summers.
James Summers was subsequently arrested and reportedly admitted to police he provided prescription medications to students and engaged in illegal drug use while on school premises. Alex Wicks was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cooperated with the district and police in their investigation against his teacher. Summers was eventually sentenced to twenty-three and a half months of electronic monitoring, fines, and drug rehab.
The school district came to the conclusion that Wicks’ actions were not related to his learning disability, and noted that when police had searched the student’s car they found two packs of cigars, a 3-inch Winchester knife, three lighters, and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue on its surface.
In January 2013, the school board voted unanimously to expel Wicks for consuming illegal narcotics and possessing a weapon and drug paraphernalia on school property. Wicks had agreed to forfeit his appeal of permanent expulsion from the Freedom Area School District as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.
Wicks alleges district administrators then directed his parents to enroll him into St. Stephen’s School in Zelienople, which specializes in providing academic instruction to students with behavioral and disability issues; Wicks’ parents refused, believing that exposing their son to other students with drug and behavioral problems could cause him to relapse to the drug use which he was receiving treatment for.
The lawsuit states that Freedom Area School District subsequently filed a complaint against Wicks’ parents for failure to have their son attend school, a violation of Pennsylvania law.
Wicks alleges the district knew about the illegal activities of Summers and failed to immediately curtail the behavior causing him additional harm, asserts that the district acted unreasonably when they expelled him given that the conduct he was involved in was the result of improper influence by the school’s physical education teacher, says his parents should have been given additional options for schools he was permitted to attend other than just St. Stephen’s, and claims the district’s alleged failures in these regards amounted to a violation his civil rights.
Alex Wicks’ lawsuit names the Freedom Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, Principal Timothy Dadich, Assistant Principal Frank Hernandez, and former physical education teacher James Summers as defendants in the case. He is seeking unspecified damages.
Well gee some of us do well for ourselves thank you very much. I have zero criminal history or drug use. I graduated, I have a full time job with benefits and I got into a great university. Some people know how to raise their kids. Your thinking of the shitty people, not the place.
Never thought mr summers would do this …but never know what your own teachers will do wow
freedom is full of idiots. Most are deaf and blind and those that aren’t are fat farmers. The school board is made up of a bunch of title seekers. Who the hell would want to be associated with this low life district? Fuller is the leader of a bunch of losers
Well you clearly didn’t go there. That’s not the demographic at all.
They need to start looking at the teachers they hire. Just because they hav a decent resume or went to an acceptable school DOES NOT mean they can properly do their job. There’s currently a teacher who likes to discuss her personal life with her students and yet the district doesn’t see anything wrong with it.
Once again and a big problem with kids, the parents… “Not my kid!” So let’s just put the blame on the school and teach our kids money will get you out of everything
These parents are teaching their child it’s OK for you to make bad decisions. We will just blame someone else for you choices.
Dude, no one forced you to snort drugs, that’s called free will.
Ok Beth, you’re right about parents turning a blind eye, but did you miss the part about the teacher doing drugs with students? I didnt hear people blaming students for having sex with teachers even though the students were also having sex out side of school… Do you know that this kid wasnt targeted? Do you think maybe the child with the learning and behavioral condition may have had Aderal or some other stimulant that the gym teacher wanted?
If the district hasn’t emptied it’s pockets paying off a lawsuit for the wrongfully fired IT guy maybe they’ll have some left to pay for this case. Instead of hiring the right leaders they hire the wrong ones and throw good money after bad trying to replace them.
Oh jesus Noone shoved the straw up his nose but him. Maybe if kids would take responsibility for their actions instead of the adults in their lives making every excuse and blaming everyone but the kid then maybe they wouldn’t be making such dumb ass decisions!
And while we are all so quick to call out for personal accountability, are we the same people who will blame the death of the football player in Monaca on the other kids who didnt save him, instead of saying ” he shouldnt have been doing drugs”. We need to be consistent now.
This is hysterical, really his civil rights violated? Um no. His parents ought to actually let him take responsibility for his actions maybe he will learn to take responsibility for his actions as an adult.I can’t wait to see how laughable this is to a judge. Why do parents think covering up problems and placing blame on others builds character and good morals and ethics? People like this are what’s wrong with society. The saddest part is in 10 years when he has a family of his own and gets caught they will be the one paying for the mistakes a parent didn’t nip in the butt!o
Name a profession without isolated drug pushers like JC? Go ahead hypocrites? The problem here is gold digging parents and their gold digging ACLU attorney
This is laughable. This kid’s only disability was making bad decisions. Mom turned a blind eye when he rolled up to school in a Mercedes, because “he had a good job.” You think he made that kinda money flipping burgers, mama? A life of learned helplessness and blaming everyone for the bad decisions.. this kid is going to be s superb Beaver County scum-adult.
Tony, my kids had the teacher and know the student involved. I do know. Look back through mug shot Monday. You will see the student wasn’t disabled to continue to deal drugs. Kids have too much handed to them
A learning or behavioral disability would not prevent a person from selling drugs, my point is that the teacher probably knew this kid to have a prescription drug, and while the kid should not do other illegal drugs, i think that a teacher doing drugs with him is a much more disturbing issue.
Yes it is. Do you actually know the ones involved? Enough said
You know what Tony, don’t drag another kid into this. They have nothing to do with each other. That was a tragedy. Seems like your attitude is part of society’s problem as wells
Isn’t is ridiculous all this is going on. We send our children to school thinking they will be ok and protected. These days that doesn’t happen. From school shooting to rape to drugs and beyond. No one is safe anywhere. Somebody has got to start taking responsibility for actions.
You are so right Jodi, but it still all begins at home. I am so sick of people condoning in poor behavior. This kid as well as the teacher knew exactly what they were doing! If he had drugs and weapons in his car during the search, he had an agenda of his own and he needs to be accountable. What a waste of money to fight this. If anything, it will only bring more finances for this low life to enhance his drug problem. Instead of a cash award, the system should, if found in his favor, award a life time of mandatory drug counseling in hopes of making him a productive citizen of the community. I do not believe he should have one dime pass thru his greedy little fingers!
Is there NO accountibility for their actions !!!
It’s no wonder there is a school shooting every time you turn on the news. Look at the type of kids attending school these days who are empowered to continue down the wrong path by parents in denial, teachers who are impaired and administrators who won’t rid the schools of all of the above. Then after it happens everyone wants to just explain it away because somehow the perpetrator was victimized by somebody or something. It’s always somebody else’s fault and the court system is always used as the institution that will reward the victim monetarily for all of their woes.
Why is this happening almost two years later? It makes no sense why he would wait that long to sue the school district.. Seems to me that he is looking for some money..
Now we all know that kid was forced to do the drug …RIGHT….NOT
And I am sure this kid did these drugs unwillingly… uh huh… when pigs are purple…
Hahahha beth how can u sit there an say all these things when I new summers very well an ur son was doing pills with him haha u must feel stupid yes it is the kids fault to but the teacher should be a roll model to these kids and not put them down and we should feel safe when we send are kids to school not worried
And if you all weren’t so gudge mental you guys would know an realize no one is perfect and it takes awhile for a law suit but its more the teachers fault an the schools fault then anyone’s because they should push him in the right path not the wrong buts its none of our business good bye
He has been in trouble for drugs out if school more then 1 time! Mom and dad get him out of time
Jen who are you to have any opinion on someone getting In trouble or being bailed out? I suppose all of you are perfect with not one wrong doing in your lives? Who is saying he was forced to do it? Who is claiming he drives around in a Mercedes? None of you actually read the article apparently since it states that the suit is based in being provided only one option for alternative school programs, it also states that the teacher was providing drugs to the students. It happens to be a prescription drug and maybe, just maybe if the teacher wasn’t peddling them to the students then the students wouldn’t have been doing them. Maybe not but in this case they were clearly provided by the supposed to be roll model. So quickly to judge without any factual bias or knowing of the situation.
Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone!
I’m glad it’s not just me thinking this is bull. What ever happened to being held accountable for your actions n suffering your own consequences for those actions? My 5 year old knows this why do high school students n there parents not? If you do the crime pay the time n quit blaming everybody else for your dumb decisions!!! You can only learn from your mistakes not from coverups.
Mike you sound silly defending him. We have all read the article. Conway is not very big, everyone knows what went down who’s involved and who the family is. People should learn from there mistakes by taking responsibility for them. Giving that you are a part of this family, your not one to talk as you yourself have not learned because you have never taking responsiblty for your actions.
I went to school with Alex, he is full of shit! He’s a druggie! He was always being suspended and in trouble! He’s a damn drug dealer and anyone who went to school with him knows that. He’s just trying to save his ass and get money, he knows he ruined his life!
Big surprise here lol. I went to Freedom after being transferred from a Pittsburgh public school and couldn’t believe all the drug use that went on in Freedom. Way more! This isn’t a new problem. Get the heads out the asses and pay attention to your kids!
Fact One:
Alex Wicks would pass out drugs to other students in Freedom.
Fact Two:
Any student could find him in the halls with chew in his mouth.
Fact Three:
Alex Wicks would say that Mr. Summers was a great person via social media on multiple occasions.
Fact Four:
Alex Wicks would ditch class to hang out with Mr. Summers.
Wicks – drug dealer….knows more & has had more than most adults before the age of 18 because of his street smarts….ummm question is where are his parents in this or should I say where have they been or was he taught this is how life is! He needs to pay his consequences just like Mr Summers did. He owned up admitted he was wrong did his time…Wicks shouldn’t put the blame on others because he knew all along what he was doing…Mr Summers never forced him to do anything and from the sounds of it he was a pro long before that incident. Disability – really well what kid/adult do you know that has disabilities drives a Mercedes??
Mr Summers – great teacher, great person – college degree obviously…well known and liked by a lot of people. He had health issues. Surgeries on his knees he would tell us in class and how not to take drugs and use pain pills….looks like he was struggling with addiction to pain meds! Maybe he needed help? He was never one out to hurt anyone always helping and was an awesome teacher. (Don’t get me wrong what he did was not right)
I guess my point is Wicks vs Mr Summers is – Wicks before the age of 18 was a drug dealer
– Mr Summers & Ill always call him that cause i have much respect for him. Is a well educated guy that did a lot of great things for Freedom but looks like was addicted to perks and needed help!
Moral of it is is that you have One that has been taught or chose the drug life thinking it’s the easy way out! and One that is battling it every day of his life that never really chose it!
These are kids. Minors under the law. Influenced by adults. Teachers or parents. I am sure all of you that are critical were upstanding students with scholarships to Harvard.
I don’t need a scholarship to Harvard to know that doing any of what was done is stupid. Being a Kid myself, we have a lot more smarts than you think. We make our own choices. I’m not much older than him. He was old enough to know right or wrong.
Summers would never force drugs on a kid if anything he bought them probably off him and shared to be nice. It shouldn’t have happened but who cares kids old enough to know right from wrong stop blaming summers for doing RAILS MORON grow up dude u blame your friend for all your problems if you got a learning problem then stop smoking the weed and save your brain cells if you have any left
And nothing reported in the Beaver County Times….big surprise. Anyone want to bet the emails the District is refusing to release have something to do with this?
Somebody needs to get Kathleen Kane involved in these matters. She is our attorney general. You can leave anonymous tips as well. Too much going on at Freedom these days with no investigation. When they are asked for evidence they simply refuse to supply it.
So a high school student does illegal drugs on school property and it’s the schools fault??? And we wonder why our kids are involved with drugs in the first place! The child had an opportunity to go to another school….he and his parents choose not to send him to that particular school…when you go to jail do you get to pick your cell??? Just asking!!!..he was given his rights to an education by going to his public school, he lost that right when he broke the law…he was given a second opportunity and choose not to take that one, is that not his fault either??? He should have been expelled and so should every other student who would partake in this type of behavior! Let’s take the blame off the schools for once and put the blame where it really needs to be…HOME…and the person who broke the law! This is rediculous!!!
As for the teacher…unacceptable…but not all teachers and administrator are bad…I wonder if it’s the schools fault that the teacher committed this crime too? People are so backwards any more!!!
This is sad summers is simply a guy who became addicted to pain medications. He is a former athlete who had his body torn apart, he had a heart attack and was just in all around pain. When I went to school people knew what he did so why didn’t the school district help him. Instead they would rather wait almost 10 years after I graduated to hide a camera and catch a person who was addicted to pain medication make a mistake. I am ashamed to graduate from a school that wouldn’t help one of their teachers. It’s not right that he did it with a student but I think he was truly just a guy in pain trying to feel better.
I feel bad for the guy because he was addicted to drugs but please don’t make excuses for this type of behavior. I am not going to get into a pain vs pain debate on who has more daily pain but there are plenty of people (including myself) who are in pain on a daily basis and they do not resort to this type of activity.
They should have bulldozed Freedom down to nothing in the 1960″s and started over again.
I live outside of Cleveland where we have a zero tolerance policy (immediate expulsion). Let’s read the whole article. He was caught with a knife – zero tolerance. He was also caught with a digital scale with marijuana residue – zero tolerance). I’m wondering if they’re suing because they need the money for his lawyer from his other drug dealing conviction? That family should be grateful that they were going to allow him to attend the other school and finally get the help he needed. Wake up Mom and Dad! He needs an intervention! Stop enabling him!!!!
http://www.timesonline.com/news/police_fire_courts/man-charged-in-sale-of-oxycodone-pills/article_a3f6a08c-1fbd-5b10-a04b-53ecdedd7c72.html
What was the district thinking? They allowed a teacher to supply a student with drugs and use them on school property so they could record it? Of course they are going to get sued. Geez, someone should definitely be fired over that bizarre decision. Would they allow a teacher to have sex with a student, maybe molest one, maybe beat one so they could get that recorded too? The kid is a screw up and deserves to be punished for all of his crimes, but Summers’ light sentence is a travesty. He should have done prison time for dealing drugs IN a school. These no-punishment punishments are causing our drug epidemic.
Did Doug Montour just spell “gudge mental”? You fu@kin idiot! prime example of the exact thing we are dealing with. Jeezus. Apparently they are not teachin these kids to spell in school. Just how to do drugs.
Yep, signedepsteinsmother. “And if you all weren’t so gudge mental…” That one is a classic. Unbelievable.
And the teacher was a great roll model. Were they cinnamon rolls or just butter, Doug?
Yeah I went to school with Alex wicks and I’ll be the first to say any sort of disability was not the cause of his drug problems. The problem with freedom, where I still live, isn’t because of the stereotypes na med in the comments. Most propel of freedom are really nice and the farMets would be the first hands on deck if anyone ever needed help with something. Its the low life self absorbed people that somehow feel some sort of entitlement to anything they want, without putting any effort into anything. Here’s the prime example. Alex did drugs with the gym teacher and definitely did drugs outside of class. You can’t tell me that summers was the reason why he did drugs. Now that he got caught red handed, he put his tail between his legs and didn’t defend anyone but himself. And instead of putting the past behind him, he’s going to try to get his entitlement to money since he couldn’t control his drug problem. Real nice freedom. Classy.
All of you people are pathetic! The kid can’t even get into a cyber school let alone a university. Yeah he messed up but in an investigation to find a teacher guilty of the subject at hand in no way is it necessary to throw a 16 year old under the bus! He was 16 and made a mistake in his life.. yes, at 16 it is easy to make your own decisions, it’s also just as easy to be influenced to make wrong decisions.. I have made plenty of bad decisions in my early years, BUT I have learned from the rediculous decisions I have made. And another thing is some of you people running your mouths I personally know were and still are worthless so shh.. all of you are talking shit and your claiming he wasnt screwed over? Then why is he still being slandered years later? Everyone deserves a second chance and to be honest I would probably give him one before I gave all of you “saints” that act like your perfect a first one and I never met the kid.. oh and for the”Christians” out there, since when was it ok to cast judgement on a child of God? I understand if you feel a certain way about this but to trash talk just makes me get the impression that you are in fact that of your talk; “trash”
I was a good student and put myself through school in Pittsburgh. I knew how to say NO and also how to bring a serious concern to light with authority. Kids these days no zilch about owning up to their choices, good or bad, they never claim the bad. So glad I raised my kid like my parents raised us kids.
We respected rules, even breaking a few, we learned from our mistakes. We DEFINITELY weren’t as “fast” as kids are today. Stealing a soda from the store, or smokes from your parents were the big crimes back then. Now it’s snorting coke or having sex with a teacher.
If you can’t tell the difference in the times, you’re coasting with binders on and pulling a wagon missing a wheel.
Just another generation that won’t own up, and this is the future of our country. Scary
I can not believe what I have been reading. Freedom area schools is what kept me out of trouble and off of the streets. All need to be held accountable. This is a disgrace from the top to the bottom.
I know the family well and they’re good people you can’t take out what happened to one kid on our freedom high school and he is a good kid people are acting like freedom some bad placeI went there I didn’t have no problems and I wasn’t what you would call a model student and I’m very successful for my Freedom high school education so don’t blame it on freedom
I seriously cannot believe all this crap that I am reading. Truth is…… that teacher did have a problem with pain pills and even though he is a good person and loved by all of his students, he did not pay much of a punishment. As for alex….everyone in this area knows that the kid has been dealing for a long time. Mom has been too busy for years being a bar hoe. She knew what was going on but more concerned about finding her next lay rather than her kids. Her oldest is a juice head and you have to see that your head dont get that big along with your body from lifting weights.. Alex has been having parties and making drug deals for years. Mom wasnt around and Dad tried his hardest only to have his ex wife turn the kids against him. Yes this family is a good family but not all of them. Mom has paid for everything for these kids never teaching them to be responsible. Dad is a hard worker and great guy. Mom was NEVER home and still spends all of her time partying with people much younger than her. As I said BAR HOE living the party life. Her kid is just following in her footsteps and she has turned a blind eye to his wrong doings. We as parents love our kids but when they arent held accountable, they will do it again. Alex will end up getting money and not serving prison time because the repeat offenders in this town keep getting let go. This lawsurt is a joke and it strictly for money. That is how this family works. Nobody made him snort the drug so he should pay a price and STOP blaming others. He is still walking around like the cocky ass that he is and now he just parties with his mom and works at the family business. I think he got a new car too. WTF is wrong with people today????? And his only learning disability is that he got caught so they have to come up with something else to blame it on.
Out of curiosity does anyone know if James Summers is still teaching? Talked to my kids high school Vice Principal with that name. Not real impressed thought i’d google him -to find this. If anyone knows it would be helpful possibly with issues I’m having with my son. Thx.