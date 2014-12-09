A former Freedom High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the district, alleging school administrators violated his civil rights when they expelled him and forced him to attend a school for high-risk youth after he snorted drugs with the school’s gym teacher.

Alex K. Wicks of Conway alleges his severe learning disability made him a vulnerable target for James Summers, the district’s physical education teacher at the time. School administrators had installed a hidden camera in Summers’ office in the fall of 2012 after they began to suspect he may be involved in illegal narcotics use in the high school; the camera caught Summers and Wicks engaging in illegal drug related activities during the school day. Wicks alleges the district allowed the activities to continue for some time after their discovery so administrators could continue to investigate Summers.

James Summers was subsequently arrested and reportedly admitted to police he provided prescription medications to students and engaged in illegal drug use while on school premises. Alex Wicks was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cooperated with the district and police in their investigation against his teacher. Summers was eventually sentenced to twenty-three and a half months of electronic monitoring, fines, and drug rehab.

The school district came to the conclusion that Wicks’ actions were not related to his learning disability, and noted that when police had searched the student’s car they found two packs of cigars, a 3-inch Winchester knife, three lighters, and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue on its surface.

In January 2013, the school board voted unanimously to expel Wicks for consuming illegal narcotics and possessing a weapon and drug paraphernalia on school property. Wicks had agreed to forfeit his appeal of permanent expulsion from the Freedom Area School District as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.

Wicks alleges district administrators then directed his parents to enroll him into St. Stephen’s School in Zelienople, which specializes in providing academic instruction to students with behavioral and disability issues; Wicks’ parents refused, believing that exposing their son to other students with drug and behavioral problems could cause him to relapse to the drug use which he was receiving treatment for.

The lawsuit states that Freedom Area School District subsequently filed a complaint against Wicks’ parents for failure to have their son attend school, a violation of Pennsylvania law.

Wicks alleges the district knew about the illegal activities of Summers and failed to immediately curtail the behavior causing him additional harm, asserts that the district acted unreasonably when they expelled him given that the conduct he was involved in was the result of improper influence by the school’s physical education teacher, says his parents should have been given additional options for schools he was permitted to attend other than just St. Stephen’s, and claims the district’s alleged failures in these regards amounted to a violation his civil rights.

Alex Wicks’ lawsuit names the Freedom Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fuller, Principal Timothy Dadich, Assistant Principal Frank Hernandez, and former physical education teacher James Summers as defendants in the case. He is seeking unspecified damages.