Former Center Twp. Tax Collector’s Sentencing Postponed As She Leaves On Another Vacation

Federal sentencing has been postponed for a former Center Twp. and Central Valley School District tax collector who admitted to stealing over $1 million in taxpayer money.

Jeanne Ann Bowser’s sentencing on charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return has been postponed from its original date of September 28 until November 4. Bowser remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

According to federal court documents filed on September 24, she will use the time to go on another vacation, this time to Raleigh, North Carolina.