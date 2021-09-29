Saturday, October 2, 2021
Former Center Twp. Tax Collector’s Sentencing Postponed As She Leaves On Another Vacation

By John Paul
Center Township Municipal Building / photo via Center Township

Federal sentencing has been postponed for a former Center Twp. and Central Valley School District tax collector who admitted to stealing over $1 million in taxpayer money.

Jeanne Ann Bowser’s sentencing on charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return has been postponed from its original date of September 28 until November 4. Bowser remains free on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

According to federal court documents filed on September 24, she will use the time to go on another vacation, this time to Raleigh, North Carolina.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He reports full-time for the site with a focus on public watchdog journalism.

