A former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to face trial on felony charges after state police alleged he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Bryar Boyd Netherland was arrested back in August by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges of attempted burglary, criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, and loitering/prowling at night.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a burglary alarm at a home in Big Beaver Borough at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 1st. Troopers searched the interior and exterior of the residence without seeing anyone. Later that morning, after the alleged victim returned home from work, troopers say they were dispatched back to the home where they were shown surveillance video depicting two white males, one of whom opened the locked front door of the residence using “unknown means.”
“I viewed one of the males run away and drive off upon opening the door and the other male enter the residence, where he remained for a few moments before running off into the darkness,” wrote Trooper Justin Laneve in a statement filed with the court.
State Police say the victim identified the man who entered her residence as her ex-boyfriend, Bryar Boyd Netherland. She identified the man who opened her locked door as Taylor Hays Woodrome.
The Beaver Countian is not identifying the alleged victim by name due to the nature of the allegations.
Court dockets show Netherland was charged with felony 1 attempted burglary, felony 2 criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor count of loitering/prowling. The attempted burglary count was dismissed at a preliminary hearing held in the case on September 21st, the remaining charges were held for court. Netherland is being represented by attorney Stephen Colafella, a tentative trial date has been set for January 8th.
Woodrome was similarly charged with attempted burglary — also dismissed at the preliminary hearing — along with criminal trespass and loitering/prowling which were held for court. Woodrome is being represented by attorney Steven Valsamidis.
Bryar Netherland is a former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired by then-Sheriff George David in April of 2014. David had used a provision in Pennsylvania County Code to allow Netherland to work as an armed Deputy in the courthouse for a year without any certification. Netherland was forced to resign as a Deputy in 2015 after being unable to graduate from the Deputy Sheriff Training Program.
Bryar Netherland is the nephew of Beaver County President Judge Rick Mancini, and the son of Judge Mancini’s courtroom tipstaff Kelly Wolf, who is Mancini’s sister-in-law. Netherland’s brother, Cebran, now works as First Deputy Treasurer under Connie Javens. Cybrin’s wife, Jo Lynn Netherland, resigned from the state-wide Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant earlier this year after Sheriff Tony Guy authorized her to conduct a fundraiser for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund — something county officials said violated provisions of the Pennsylvania County Code.
Nepotism at its best in the Courthouse! The swamp has turned into a cesspool!
It’s always been this way, not “turned into”. He’ll get off of all charges. Count on it.
I’m sure the Judge will find him Not Guilty!
Wow, looks like the whole family was hired by the Beaver County government. I hope Netherland wasn’t related to Chris Netherland, a former Brighton Twp police. Chris was a honest and good Cop. Sounds like this guy is in a heap of trouble. Let’s see if all these connections get him a fair trial.
is a judge from out of the county going to be in charge of the case?
Gerald Benyo you have been great to me and I have all the respect in the world for you as a lawyer. Thing is that whole courthouse is corrupt with Mancini sitting at the top. I dont know where your politics line up but My brother and best friend has to go up against the whole beaver county courthouse against false allegations made against him by Mancini’s nephew. If you are in any way aligned with shady and disgusting goings on in that place then please let him know so he can find different council. I sent him to you and told him you were the best. He needs your best. If you cant vigorously defend him for any reason against the Mancini family tree please show him the respect of letting him know that. It is him against the world and on my recommendation he chose you to stand by him. I believe you to be against the corruption at the courthouse. I pray that to be true.
Lots of nepotism in the Courthouse and it continues. Drain that swamp.
Probably be hard pressed to find even one person there not connected to someone, some how, some way. I’m sure of it.
Seems to me that these Netherlands are a bit touched in the head. Call Uncle Rick and he will make it all go away. We will hear some bullshit fairytale about it but there will be no record of anything. This case should be tried in another county. Too many conflicts here.
Well if found guilty they should roll Uncle G. David out and let him chew off their fingers and guaranteed they will never do this again! These slimy connected worms that infect our Courthouse, churches/network centers, and our entire communities need to pack up and flyit down South…not that the South ever did anything to deserve their ilk…..but Mungo digress’….Anywho aint the Stillers playing today?!? So get them meds, cigarettes, booze, a couple lottery scratchers and bundle up in your blankets of apathetic defeatism, because true change starts with one person at a time! And aint nobody got time fer dat..
What ever happened with the other referenced stories? Are they still being pursued, or have they been swept under the rug? I was waiting to hear what became of Yosemite Sam and his front porch shootout.
They are all crooked liars cheaters I wouldn’t trust any of them somebody needs to come here from another state and clean Beaver County out it’s all little click they’re Liars I’ve seen judges do things firsthand that they should have never done in Beaver County crooked crooked people
Order in the court!
To stupid to pass the Sheriff Deputy test, and to stupid to know not to break into an ex-girlfriend’s house. This one is definitely not the brightest crayon in the Mancini family crayon box.
Cue Netherland family members and friends in a few hours to defend this behavior, convince us he didn’t do it, somehow blame the break in on the ex-girlfriend, and remind us all of what a wonderful person Bryar is even though he is on video breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
What the fuck kind of name is Bryar??? The only time I ever heard of someone named Bryar is that back woods hillbilly in the move “Next Of Kin”.
Beaver County Sheriff’s department is corrupt…has been for a long time. Oh the stories I could tell.
By all means, make up a different screen name an DO TELL!
Smh, he’s broken in multiple other times, this is the only time he’s gotten caught. The courts, authorities will do nothing until he kills this girl.
We all have those horror stories. Only not stories FACT. Beaver county gov. is perverse.