A former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to face trial on felony charges after state police alleged he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Bryar Boyd Netherland was arrested back in August by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges of attempted burglary, criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, and loitering/prowling at night.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a burglary alarm at a home in Big Beaver Borough at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 1st. Troopers searched the interior and exterior of the residence without seeing anyone. Later that morning, after the alleged victim returned home from work, troopers say they were dispatched back to the home where they were shown surveillance video depicting two white males, one of whom opened the locked front door of the residence using “unknown means.”

“I viewed one of the males run away and drive off upon opening the door and the other male enter the residence, where he remained for a few moments before running off into the darkness,” wrote Trooper Justin Laneve in a statement filed with the court.

State Police say the victim identified the man who entered her residence as her ex-boyfriend, Bryar Boyd Netherland. She identified the man who opened her locked door as Taylor Hays Woodrome.

The Beaver Countian is not identifying the alleged victim by name due to the nature of the allegations.

Court dockets show Netherland was charged with felony 1 attempted burglary, felony 2 criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor count of loitering/prowling. The attempted burglary count was dismissed at a preliminary hearing held in the case on September 21st, the remaining charges were held for court. Netherland is being represented by attorney Stephen Colafella, a tentative trial date has been set for January 8th.

Woodrome was similarly charged with attempted burglary — also dismissed at the preliminary hearing — along with criminal trespass and loitering/prowling which were held for court. Woodrome is being represented by attorney Steven Valsamidis.

Bryar Netherland is a former Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired by then-Sheriff George David in April of 2014. David had used a provision in Pennsylvania County Code to allow Netherland to work as an armed Deputy in the courthouse for a year without any certification. Netherland was forced to resign as a Deputy in 2015 after being unable to graduate from the Deputy Sheriff Training Program.

Bryar Netherland is the nephew of Beaver County President Judge Rick Mancini, and the son of Judge Mancini’s courtroom tipstaff Kelly Wolf, who is Mancini’s sister-in-law. Netherland’s brother, Cebran, now works as First Deputy Treasurer under Connie Javens. Cybrin’s wife, Jo Lynn Netherland, resigned from the state-wide Mrs. Pennsylvania pageant earlier this year after Sheriff Tony Guy authorized her to conduct a fundraiser for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund — something county officials said violated provisions of the Pennsylvania County Code.

See Also:

– First Deputy Treasurer Of Beaver County Says He Fired Warning Shots After Being Attacked At His Home

– Beaver County President Judge Rick Mancini Fires Secretary – Hires Son’s Girlfriend For $53,000 Position