The First Deputy Treasurer of Beaver County told police he fired warning shots into the air to scare away a man who had allegedly attacked him at his home.
Richard Allen Little, age 36 of Beaver Falls, was arrested on August 15th on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and summary harassment after he allegedly punched Deputy Treasurer Cebran Netherland in the face multiple times.
According to an affidavit filed by the South Beaver Township Police Department, Cebran Netherland was sitting on his front porch on August 12th with his wife and two other female relatives, when Richard Little began walking toward his house yelling at one of women demanding to see his children. The Beaver Countian does not name alleged victims of domestic violence.
Netherland told police that Little sat on his porch and continued yelling for approximately 5 minutes before the man stood up and began punching him in the face.
Netherland said he was in fear and pulled out his “Taurus ‘The Judge’ revolver” and fired three “warning shots” into the air in an attempt to scare Little away. Little reportedly ran to his car in reaction to Netherland’s gunfire and left the scene.
Netherland’s wife called 911 to report the assault. Photographs subsequently taken by police of Cebran Netherland’s face showed it to be red and swollen.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 7th.
Being physically assaulted and fires not one, not two, but THREE warning shots?? If I feel threatened, you MAY get a courtesy warning shot. If I’m being PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED?? Stand your ground. Shoot to Kill.
Or be a man and fight back.
Not if I get attacked without provocation.
Wow I didn’t even fire a warning shot when I was attacked behind my shops counter and I was the one riding in the back of a squad car.
I believe it. I know quite a few people with similar situations.
https://www.ellwoodcityledger.com/news/local_news/shop-owner-charged-after-pulling-loaded-weapon-on-customer-according/article_81324f25-a451-5e27-8bb7-a6979e7b687c.html
Don Jones Mr. Jones, unfortunately I’ve been attacked unprovoked a couple of times in my life. I defended myself and we both walked away. Point being don’t be a pussy and throw hands if you have to.
If someone wants to throw down, be a man and do it. If you want to be a pussy and jump someone not expecting it, expect the consequences. It’s a law called stand your ground. Look it up.
Did Richard Little do any of his impersonations ? Any President carter or Reagan ? Johnny Carson ? I’m giving away my age.
Wait! First Deputy Treasurer? I didn’t vote for him! I’d like to know his qualifications.
his qualifications are he’s Judge Mancini’s nephew that’s all Treasurer Connie needed to know
I didn’t know we had a Deputy Treasurer.
Have you ever seen a Taurus “The Judge”?
I mean actually held one?
They are huge and shoot a 3″ 410 shot gun shell or a 45 colt.
Definitely not a normal persons weapon of choice to carry concealed.
This is more of a weapon you would take in the woods incase you got attacked by a bear.
He must have ran back in the house to get it.
Otherwise, I can’t see a normal person sitting there on their front porch with a gun of this size while in the company of his wife and 2 female relatives.