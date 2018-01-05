For the past several years, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been conducting far-reaching investigations into potential governmental corruption and organized crime in Beaver County.
The Beaver Countian first became aware of local efforts by agencies including the FBI well before the 2015 county elections, although withheld publication about the investigations until now as law enforcement personnel cautioned earlier disclosures could have hindered investigators.
According to sources familiar with the matter, some of the efforts by federal investigators were sparked by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) who made requests for assistance to federal agencies. PSP believed their attempts at investigating certain suspected criminal elements were being hampered by some in county government and local law enforcement.
The Beaver Countian has gathered information from multiple sources showing investigations have seen work by agents from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations) in addition to the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), IRS Criminal Division (Internal Revenue Service), Offices of Inspectors General, PSP (Pennsylvania State Police), as well as investigators with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier and the Beaver County Detective Bureau have been excluded from involvement in the investigations, other than to be approached to hand over potentially relevant investigative files in their possession.
Many in Beaver County government first became aware of the FBI’s involvement in the county back in 2015, after Special Agents questioned then-Beaver County Jury Commissioner Shelly Blythe — a close confidant and political ally of former Sheriff George David. Word of the FBI’s involvement in Beaver County spread in some circles after Blythe discussed her visits by federal agents with several politicos, although many in county government originally believed the scope of the investigation was limited to the Sheriff’s Office.
Blythe had confirmed to the Beaver Countian at the time that she was questioned as a potential witness by federal agents, although declined to speak in detail on the record about her interactions with authorities. Among others Blythe had conversations with about the investigation was Tony Guy, a long-time friend who was then a candidate for Sheriff.
According to law enforcement sources, some of the matters that have been the subject of investigation were sparked by information provided to authorities by then-Beaver County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Larrick. Larrick’s assistance had been instrumental in PSP’s prior investigations into the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but Larrick was terminated in 2016 by Sheriff Tony Guy as one of his first official acts in office.
Sheriff Guy kept on staff several controversial deputies who are currently the subject of renewed scrutiny by law enforcement, according to sources familiar with ongoing investigations.
The Beaver Countian has independently learned the identities of multiple other individuals who have been questioned by various state and federal agencies, but is not identifying those potential witnesses by name at the request of law enforcement. Other inquiries by the FBI that have made it onto the radar of county officials include issues involving the spending of federal funding from HUD (The Department of Housing And Urban Development).
Along with investigating potential corruption in county government, investigators have also been scrutinizing prominent business figures and individuals in the criminal justice system.
Interviews by the FBI, PSP, and the Attorney General’s Office have seen investigators making inquires into a range of suspected issues involving firearms, gambling, narcotics, obstruction, oppression, the misappropriation of public funds, and allegations of political graft. Federal authorities have been investigating whether any of the alleged activities that may have occured in Beaver County could fall under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — RICO — which can be used to prosecute a pattern of crimes that would otherwise be barred by statues of limitations at the state level.
The state and federal efforts encompass a series of individual investigations centered in Beaver County — including recent efforts by the Organized Crime Section (OCS) of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which has resources that include the Pennsylvania Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.
Efforts by OCS in Beaver County were first revealed after agents sought identification cards from the county that would allow them to carry their firearms through a Sheriff’s Office security checkpoint at the courthouse. Some individuals who have been questioned by OCS Agents have since discussed those interviews with others.
District Attorney Lozier had previously attempted to prevent the Pennsylvania State Police from investigating certain allegations of corruption in Beaver County, calling their efforts an “unauthorized investigation,” and saying, “The Pennsylvania State Police are not allowed to investigate anything involving the courthouse without my written approval […] I have not and will not be referring these matters to them.” In Lozier’s final report exonerating Treasurer Connie Javens following an “investigation” by County Detectives, he appeared to repeatedly insult the FBI, saying, “As is typical of federal investigators all you receive is a blank stare, brief not talking, and no commitment to act or not act,” and, “It is my policy never to file a criminal charge for the sole purpose of punishment by charging. While the Feds often charge to force a plea, I refuse to do that.”
Earlier this week, Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley gave an exclusive on-the-record interview to the Beaver Countian publicly revealing she is one of the individuals who has assisted both state police and federal agents in their investigations. Egley said she will not be seeking re-election when her term expires at the end of 2019 and will focus her remaining time in office working to tackle what she described as systemic corruption in county government.
Commissioner Egley has encouraged any county employee who may have useful information to speak up, “I am hoping that me coming forward publicly gives power and ambition to all of the people who have been on the sidelines waiting for a better day. I hope they now report or turn in information about any wrongdoings they may be aware of, go to the authorities or come to me and I will help to guide them.”
The long-running investigations have seen cases transferred between agents within the FBI multiple times over the past several years to accommodate for promotions and retirements in the agency. Some of the investigations now traverse the terms of several Pennsylvania Attorneys General and U.S. Attorneys for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement sources tell the Beaver Countian it is not uncommon for public corruption investigations to span the course of years, and say a new phase of the cooperative state-federal inquiries into potential corruption in Beaver County are now getting underway.
Looks like the Shitz gonna hit the fan. Looks like some openings in local and county government. Get your applications in peeps.
If the governor wants votes from Beaver County, he should see that the AG’s office does something. Everyone’s tired of the political machine- Democrats and Republicans.
Grab the popcorn folks, it’s going down!
I am proud to say I am one of those that came forward to the FBI, etc. to assist in dismantling organized crime and corruption in this county. Give them a call and they’ll meet you anywhere, anytime without revealing that you spoke to them. This is your chance to take down the entitle class. All of us are morally duty bound to assist them. Maybe a dream but would loved to see them all do the Veon perp walk. Get the organized criminals and the local police that aid and abet them. Speak up now or don’t cry when we are bankrupt in this county. As I stated before, we are already morally and ethically bankrupt in our county government. If you are not part of the solution then YOU ARE THE PROBLEM.
Believe me, if I knew anything about anything I would have spoken up! As for now, I just have to trust JP for my information.
Hopefully it won’t raise taxes. We ALL pay to many expensive taxes as it is. Gettin to the point can’t afford to live here anymore, then they can’t figure out why when people move away.
I had to flew a few liberal states. The taxes were just too insane and people seem to love to bitch about paying it but happy to want to charge others
Time to Clean the SWAMP !!
The only real successful large public corruption case in Beaver County has been the Rep. Mike Veon case and the crimes surrounding his team. That’s because it was conducted by outside law enforcement. Beaver County law enforcement simply can not be trusted at any level. Why ? Because the local law enforcement is hired by the local corrupt politicians. They owe politicians for their jobs. That is how they have been able to keep a lid on all of crimes committed by government officials for so long. They have successfully kept it “all in the family”. Just like the mob. They all deserve RICO investigations. Including local law enforcement personell that have participated in the antics. Perp walks for all !
The FBI needs to understand that Sometimes those willing to help could be part of the problem as well. Back in the 80’s PSP investigations were compromised as well. The FBI cut a deal with a person who could of exposed the corruption. It was never brought up. Sometimes they should look beyond the target and the 5 W’s.
Pretty sure the FBI understands what it “needs” to understand.
Love this!!! Bet we will see lots of resignations! May not need to vote them out after all!
Finally! I sent your year end review to some new outlets. like how is this one county getting away with so much??
Guess the FBI doesn’t need your written approval Lozier!! How arrogant can you be?
I just want to keep reading and re-reading this, over and over and over again.
It’s about time something is being done. We the people in Beaver County live in one big mess. County heads can’t even get along.
Hey Jimmy D. You and your friends have one foot on a banana peal and the other in the twilight zone. hows it feel.
They don’t investigate anything too fast, do they?
Special shout out to JP for all his outstanding work to dig deep into the corruption in this county. Remember a while back I refuted someone’s claim about his investigative style and that he Will not publish anything unless it checked, double checked and can be verified, not speculation, rumors or innuendos. We may yet see the guilty get their justice. It’s exhilarating just like when Dorothy brought down the witch in OZ.
It is crucial that the local yokel LEA’S get what is coming to them for their blind eye towards organized crime and possibly protecting them. How does it feel to be pimp slapped Stonewall!!!!!
Corruption in Beaver County? Never!
The BCT’s leading story online right now is about a woman celebrating the rich cultural history of Serbians. I hope the new owners of that rag are taking notice. Subscriptions dropping? Try doing some reporting maybe. Or taking a much closer look at your staff and start connecting the dots.
Why did the BCT begin allowing us to read it without paying? Are they hoping one of us may find something worthwhile and start to pay for it? Serious question.
it’s about time
Adam Young
Joan Kanzler Young
They should be looking into beaver falls!
Valerie Besong Schwartz
All these Beaver County Bastards belong in prison/ Like said before not in protective custody but in the prison population where everyone knows who they are and what they did…….
Flying under the radar protected by the wealthy. The wanna be’s are merely puppets on a string. Yocal Locals have no clue who’s buying them drinks. Look out Beaver County your Norman Rockwell facade is about to be uncovered. Time to face the music. Should have voted Benyo for DA maybe next time you will wise up and vote for the person best suited for the job.
There are many sphincters tightening up in the political circus of Beaver County today. I would guess everyone including the richest man in Beaver county, all the way to the treasurers office are in the FBI’s radar screen. It’s about time.
No doubt. Now they are all going to be looking at each other to try to figure out who will be the first to cut a deal. Any bets?
You mean to tell me Beaver County has corruption just got to be fake news
I hope a lot of people fall from this one
Too bad Blythe confided in Guy, but the good news, reading the Time’s, Kid Rock will playing in Pittsburgh. Any guesses who is clicking the Negative Rating icon? I am sure that person will look just great in that orange prison garb.
This investigation has been going on for the past several years, Nothing yet. I would not be standing up and applauding, their investigation, in their words is “being hampered.” To get anything done (1) You have to make sure that people- friends/family are getting their information from the Beaver Countian. (2) Stated above by Equilizer13, call news outlets, call authorities outside of the county’s jurisdiction FBI,PSP etc.(3) Who has the most control over our day to day interaction with government ? Those who serve from the courthouse, attend the meetings and be heard.