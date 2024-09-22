Family Says Brighton Rehab Is Making Plans To Relocate Residents

The family of a resident at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center says the facility may be closing and is starting to make plans to move its population to other locations. The call they received came as the 589 bed nursing facility’s administrator sent a desperate email to county commissioners seeking help in lobbying state officials.

A Beaver County woman told BeaverCountian.com that she received a phone call on Friday from her father’s caseworker at Brighton Rehab. She spoke about the call on condition she not be publicly identified by name.