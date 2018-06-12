The jail cell of a Beaver County inmate and the law offices of his defense attorney have been raided by Beaver County Detectives and Aliquippa Police over a mysterious handwritten letter, allegedly containing an eyewitness account of the murder of Rachael DelTondo.

Now the defense attorney and his client are being forced into silence by a Beaver County judge.

Beaver Countian investigative reporter John Paul worked in collaboration with a news team from The Daily Mail out of New York City, to bring you an in-depth report about dramatic events taking place outside of public view in the DelTondo murder investigation.

The Daily Mail is one of the largest news site in the world, with 240 million unique monthly readers, 80 million of them in the U.S. The report can be read on DailyMail.com at the following link:

