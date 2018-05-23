Beaver Countian investigative reporter John Paul worked in collaboration with a news team from the Daily Mail out of New York City, to bring you new information from our interview with the mother of Rachael DelTondo:

“EXCLUSIVE: Murdered teacher’s mom says boy, 17, found with her in steamed-up car was ‘obsessed’ with her and wanted them to marry – but his attorney says it was just sex”

The Daily Mail is one of the largest news site in the world, with 240 million unique monthly viewers, 80 million of them in the U.S.

Also From The Beaver Countian:

– EXCLUSIVE: A Mother’s Grief – Slain Aliquippa Teacher Was “Scared Of Everyone” Following Threats

– Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo